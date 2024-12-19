Christopher Hayes: World's Richest Man Took $190 Million Away From Kids With Cancer

Breakdown to Break Down? GOP Possibly Considering Splitting Up Spending Bill Into Smaller...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, the House voted down the new continuing resolution bill. Back when it was 1,500 pages long, Democrats insisted that all of the spending be included — it was all essential.

Now that it's been voted down, there's a new talking point going around. Chris Hayes shares it:

Is there some reason they can't pass a separate bill that funds pediatric cancer research by $190 million?

