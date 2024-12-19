Christopher Hayes: World's Richest Man Took $190 Million Away From Kids With Cancer

As Twitchy reported, the House voted down the new continuing resolution bill. Back when it was 1,500 pages long, Democrats insisted that all of the spending be included — it was all essential.

Now that it's been voted down, there's a new talking point going around. Chris Hayes shares it:

And there you have it. New bill removes funding for this bipartisan child cancer research program. $190 million -- a small drop comparatively -- is now gone. will need to be passed at some other point, if it can get passed at all. https://t.co/pPwhYNmRGv — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2024

The world’s richest man took $190 million away from kids with cancer. https://t.co/DvbgvTMvDf — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 19, 2024

Is there some reason they can't pass a separate bill that funds pediatric cancer research by $190 million?

Stop lying. — Bella (@stockbella) December 19, 2024

Wrong! This was a CR, why was new funding for kids cancer research added in? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 19, 2024

Why not pass a stand-alone bill? They've already got the legislative language. Copy paste vote? — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) December 19, 2024

Lies and propaganda. Items like this should not be in a CR. Make a single issue bill and submit it. — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) December 20, 2024

Why is there a problem with putting it in a separate bill and debating its merits that way? Why can't we just have a stand-alone bill for that? Because they can't screw us over that way! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) December 20, 2024

Make it a separate bill if it's so important to you. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) December 20, 2024

The game is over. No more hiding a bunch of crap behind something noble and then saying stupid crap like this when it fails. We see through it now. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) December 19, 2024

Demand a stand alone bill then...



The emotional blackmail doesn't work anymore — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) December 19, 2024

You're not even good at lying. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) December 19, 2024

Maybe that provision for cancer sufferers should not be grouped with a congressional pay raise. — Arqahn (@Arqahn) December 19, 2024

If it’s so important, then it shouldn’t be any problem to pass it as a standalone bill, should it? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) December 20, 2024

This is how these bills work. It’s 99% kickbacks and pork, but they throw some sympathetic stuff in there so they can cry about it if someone doesn’t want to pass the bill, and the morons just lap that shit up. — Captain Ⓐncapistan (@CptAncapistan) December 19, 2024

I forget which congressman it was, but he was whining earlier that Republicans were going to ruin Christmas for the kids of all the TSA workers. Won't someone think of the children?

This post right here is another example of why Democrats lost the White House, Congress, and the Senate & they're STILL not smart enough to realize it. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) December 19, 2024

Stand Alone Bill and it passes with 100% support in 5 minutes.



Next... — George Patrick (@GeorgePaddy214) December 19, 2024

That's not what a CR is for — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) December 20, 2024

Come back with a one-page continuing resolution and pass that to keep the government open.

It's just like Hayes to try to make Elon Musk sound like the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Amazing how all the players (media and reps) are using this same message — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 19, 2024

Yep.

🙄The “kids with cancer” memo went out… this the best they can do? https://t.co/4RI4jOh8y4 pic.twitter.com/ai7VxYIeXw — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) December 19, 2024

Congrats to Elon Musk for giving the people what they want: less funding for child cancer research. https://t.co/nihnb9FLfq — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 19, 2024

Jon, why are dishonest? Your accusation implies it's all or never. The stopgap measure is just that. Anything important can still be funded, after appropriate debate and confirmation that among all our needs this is a priority. Quit the drama queen act. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) December 19, 2024

It can easily get passed on its own.



People are onto the “hide the pork and trumpet the cancer kids“ game that DC plays with these enormous bills. And we’re done playing it. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) December 19, 2024

Sounds like something that could be its own bill and would likely pass separately. Maybe they should try that. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) December 19, 2024

For a group that pushes "Happy Holidays" so hard they're really going all in on the "but it's Christmas" angle. World's richest man steals cancer funding for children the week before Christmas. That's not at all what happened, but go off.

