Avenging Avatar: Legacy Media Grapples With Musk Making Voters the Center of the...
Some Experts Are More Equal Than Others: Australia Prosecutes Expert for Saying Men...
What About The Farmers and Disaster Victims? Dems Chant 'Hell No' to CR...
MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network...
Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi...
VIP
George Stephanopoulos (D)efied Producer on 'Rape' Because His Job Isn't Journalism, It's A...
SHUT IT DOWN: New Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass
Rep. Richard Neal Fears the Power of a 'Tweet From Someone Who Has...
Make It Make Sense: Ron DeSantis Points Out Left's Hypocrisy on Billionaires in...
Lawrence O'Donnell Can't Decide If Elon Musk Has No Power or Too Much...
Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'
A Symbol of Hope: Director James Gunn Drops Superman Trailer to Kryp-TONS of...
Who Did 'Trump Is Musk's Puppet' Better? Maxwell Frost or Jasmine Crockett?

Chuck Todd Thinks Democracy Means Doing What Democrats Want, Even When Republicans Win

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitchy

This writer has long said when Democrats talk about 'bipartisanship' what they really mean is 'Republicans have a majority, but they still have to give us what we want.'

Advertisement

And -- for far too long -- a lot of Republicans have been eager to give them what they asked for. Perhaps those Republicans genuinely believed in bipartisanship, or maybe they desperately wanted the media and Democrats to like them. But any way you cut it, the fact remains:

When Democrats win, even a slim majority, they rule like they have a supermajority and they tell Republicans to go pound sand.

When Democrats lose, they scream about bipartisanship and compromise.

Which is why Chuck Todd is whining about slim majorities and democracy: 

No, Chuck. That's not how this works anymore.

Trump won the White House. Republicans won the House and the Senate.

Americans spoke up and killed the bloated porkfest that was the CR legislation.

YOU deal with it.

Recommended

Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They're not compromising on anything.

Bingo.

Use that political capital.

Thank you!

Chuck Todd is learning that 'democracy' means 50 plus one, and he doesn't like it.

Funny, that.

Thanks, Obama!

Cope and seethe, Chuck.

And the ram through their agenda.

Advertisement

It's 100% on them.

The GOP needs to pass a clean CR and make the Democrats go on record opposing or supporting it.

Absolutely inconsolable.

Answer the question, Chuck.

Tags: CHUCK TODD DEMOCRACY DEMOCRAT REPUBLICANS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Avenging Avatar: Legacy Media Grapples With Musk Making Voters the Center of the Political Universe
Warren Squire
What About The Farmers and Disaster Victims? Dems Chant 'Hell No' to CR Without Pay Raises
Eric V.
Some Experts Are More Equal Than Others: Australia Prosecutes Expert for Saying Men Can't Breastfeed
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network Ratings Drop
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants Aaron Walker
Advertisement