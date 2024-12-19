Chuck Todd Thinks Democracy Means Doing What Democrats Want, Even When Republicans Win

This writer has long said when Democrats talk about 'bipartisanship' what they really mean is 'Republicans have a majority, but they still have to give us what we want.'

And -- for far too long -- a lot of Republicans have been eager to give them what they asked for. Perhaps those Republicans genuinely believed in bipartisanship, or maybe they desperately wanted the media and Democrats to like them. But any way you cut it, the fact remains:

When Democrats win, even a slim majority, they rule like they have a supermajority and they tell Republicans to go pound sand.

When Democrats lose, they scream about bipartisanship and compromise.

Which is why Chuck Todd is whining about slim majorities and democracy:

There are a ton of delusional folks who think a bare majority gives them absolute power. If you want more leverage, win more elections, otherwise, deal with reality and compromise. It’s called a democracy, deal with it. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) December 19, 2024

No, Chuck. That's not how this works anymore.

Trump won the White House. Republicans won the House and the Senate.

Americans spoke up and killed the bloated porkfest that was the CR legislation.

YOU deal with it.

Tell me what Dems are compromising with? What part of the CR resembles the MAGA policy positions that just won the election? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 19, 2024

They're not compromising on anything.

Well, apparently, we have enough leverage to shootdown Porkfest 24.



What use is political capital if you don't spend it? — XBradTC (@xbradtc) December 19, 2024

Bingo.

Use that political capital.

If they don't have the power, what are you complaining about? — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) December 19, 2024

Thank you!

But a democracy means majority rules, no matter how slim it is. Maybe reconsider crowing about “democracy” all the time. — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 19, 2024

Chuck Todd is learning that 'democracy' means 50 plus one, and he doesn't like it.

Funny, that.

“Elections have consequences.” — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) December 19, 2024

Thanks, Obama!

In a representative republic, we have these people called representatives, who are supposed to follow the will of the people. We are just making our voices heard. It's called America, deal with it. — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) December 19, 2024

Cope and seethe, Chuck.

When Democrats have a bare majority they do what they want and tell us elections matter. https://t.co/B0jXgGMtR6 — @instapundit (@instapundit) December 19, 2024

And the ram through their agenda.

Actually, when the option is a clean CR that funds the government fully, that's all the leverage needed.



If you and your Democrat buddies would like to shut down the government over a clean CR, that's on you guys. https://t.co/fM78M68RE5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 19, 2024

It's 100% on them.

The GOP needs to pass a clean CR and make the Democrats go on record opposing or supporting it.

Chuck Todd is lecturing the side that just won a major trifecta of the majority a month ago to "win more elections", while stating it's not really a majority if they win those elections . These people are inconsolable. https://t.co/Mw7cSOH5fd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2024

Absolutely inconsolable.

Oh yeah? What’s the Democrat party’s compromise here?



Disaster funding? Is that something they don’t really want and are doing just to make us happy, Chuck? https://t.co/I4310Gb0gA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 19, 2024

Answer the question, Chuck.