Kill Bill: MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Laments ‘Threat’ Voters Pose to Unresponsive Elected Officials

The legacy media now doesn’t understand how delegation works. They’re trying to create a false competition between Elon Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump when all that’s happening is Musk fulfilling his role as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Pretty sure Trump is thrilled Musk is doing exactly what he was tasked to do. Still, the media has to create drama.

Advertisement

Poor Jen Psaki. (WATCH)

🚨The propaganda press meltdowns continue over the ill-fated Omnibus bill:



Jen Psaki laments the fact that the GOP was reminded by Trump, Elon and millions of Americans that they face accountability at the ballot box should they ignore their voters.



How dare they.



The fact… pic.twitter.com/X4mOLE46EG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

Legacy media is having a hard time accepting that voters were able to mobilize, bypass them and accomplish something truly remarkable on Capitol Hill.

These commenters see it.

It's as if it's a bad thing to have a responsive constituency.



These people have now been reminded that Americans have a voice again.



I swear they're just mad because even they don't have the gall to oppose the powers that be like we did yesterday. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 19, 2024

They are in total shock that voters exerted pressure on their elected representatives — and it worked. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

And they are livid that they cannot control the narrative like they did when Twitter was their cat box to s$$$ on all of us that were in opposition to their nonsense. We are winning and they are pissed! — RA224 (@224RMA) December 19, 2024

Oh no! Voters are getting what they want! Run for the hills!

It's telling that Democrats are so upset that the sentiment of the American people is having influence on the decisions of our elected officials. 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 19, 2024

They are livid that GOP politicians are being forced to listen to their voters.



It’s very telling on a number of fronts. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

How dare they listen!

In the end, killing the bloated spending bill demonstrates how things should be.

This is how Congress should work. They listen to their constituents and work on our behalf. Shady backroom deals done last minute without anyone getting a chance to read the legislation SHOULD be the thing of the past. I hope Congress learned a lesson yesterday. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) December 19, 2024

🎯



The propaganda press does the bidding of permanent DC. It’s not a surprise that they are casting government operating as designed as a world-ending development. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

Of course, Psaki and her fellow Democrats (plus establishment Republicans) see this instant accountability as a ‘threat’ to how they want things to be run.

Funny, they call it, ‘threatening’ - when this is how all government should be run, by the people.



It was the intention of our framers and maybe if we had ‘term’ limits, the idea of our founding fathers that becoming a politician is only ‘temporary’ - not a career. — Delal57 (@delal1957) December 19, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah — that language was used intentionally.



Notice that she repeated it multiple times. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

Elected officials are elected. Jen Psaki seems to forget that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 19, 2024

They are accustomed to the GOP selling out their voters.



After all, why wouldn’t they be. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

It’s almost surreal that Trump supporters and other concerned voters got their way yesterday. It really was a seismic change in Washington from the status quo. We need to keep doing this until it becomes the norm, not the exception.