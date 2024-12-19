Kill Bill: MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Laments ‘Threat’ Voters Pose to Unresponsive Elected Officials

Breakdown to Break Down? GOP Possibly Considering Splitting Up Spending Bill Into Smaller...
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 19, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

The legacy media now doesn’t understand how delegation works. They’re trying to create a false competition between Elon Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump when all that’s happening is Musk fulfilling his role as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Pretty sure Trump is thrilled Musk is doing exactly what he was tasked to do. Still, the media has to create drama.

Poor Jen Psaki. (WATCH)

Legacy media is having a hard time accepting that voters were able to mobilize, bypass them and accomplish something truly remarkable on Capitol Hill.

These commenters see it.

Oh no! Voters are getting what they want! Run for the hills!

How dare they listen!

In the end, killing the bloated spending bill demonstrates how things should be.

Of course, Psaki and her fellow Democrats (plus establishment Republicans) see this instant accountability as a ‘threat’ to how they want things to be run.

It’s almost surreal that Trump supporters and other concerned voters got their way yesterday. It really was a seismic change in Washington from the status quo. We need to keep doing this until it becomes the norm, not the exception.

