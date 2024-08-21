POLITICO Says Black Women See 'The Right White Man' in Tim Walz
IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Bill Clinton Praises Biden for Leaving (It Depends on What Your Definition of...
Walz Spokesperson Says He Occasionally Misspeaks, Unlike Liar Trump
Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor St...
Newsweek: New Poll Shows Harris Leading Zero Battleground States
Kamala Harris Campaign Chair Says 'The American People Don’t Really Know Her That...
Queering Nuclear Weapons
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
PBS' Judy Woodruff 'Clarifies' Her Reporting About Trump Derailing Hostage Negotiations
POLITICO Runs Puff Piece on Doug Emhoff, America’s ‘Dad-in-Chief’
Harris Campaign Explains Why Tim Walz Claimed to Have Children Through IVF
Let Us Help You Out: Trump Campaign OWNS Kamala, Launches a New Website...

Tim Walz Takes Another Shot at JD Vance Going to Yale

Brett T.  |  11:50 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tim Walz wasn't the first person at the Democratic National Convention to mention J.D. Vance attending Yale. How dare he grow up poor and then attend Yale?

Advertisement

As soon as he could, he joined and served in the Marines, and then "ran away to Yale."

Walz thought the Yale line was a good zinger.


Recommended

Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Amy
Advertisement

Where did your 24 students go to school, coach? It seems important.

Vance is the quintessential American success story, but according to the Democrats and Walz, he should have stayed in Ohio and remained poor. That way he'd be dependent on their handouts and they could control him.

By the way, did you know Walz was a football coach? He may have mentioned it a few times.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION YALE J.D. VANCE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme
Amy
Governed by Idiots: Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary 'Not Familiar' With Bureau of Labor Statistics
Grateful Calvin
PBS' Judy Woodruff 'Clarifies' Her Reporting About Trump Derailing Hostage Negotiations
Brett T.
POLITICO Says Black Women See 'The Right White Man' in Tim Walz
Brett T.
IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages
Brett T.
Newsweek: New Poll Shows Harris Leading Zero Battleground States
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme Amy
Advertisement