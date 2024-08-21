Tim Walz Takes Another Shot at JD Vance Going to Yale

Tim Walz wasn't the first person at the Democratic National Convention to mention J.D. Vance attending Yale. How dare he grow up poor and then attend Yale?

Rep. Joyce Beatty criticizes JD Vance for making it to an Ivy League school after growing up poor in Ohio:



"JD Vance likes to talk about how he's from Ohio but as soon as he could, he ran away to Yale." pic.twitter.com/hPeZo8ocAF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

As soon as he could, he joined and served in the Marines, and then "ran away to Yale."

Walz thought the Yale line was a good zinger.

Walz: "I had 24 kids in my high school class and none of them went to Yale."



Weird flex! pic.twitter.com/Hnjj18PX3f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

Walz: "I had 24 kids in my high school class and none of them went to Yale."



Another weird moment where Democrats attack JD Vance for becoming successful.

pic.twitter.com/keHivu5esC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2024

Tim Walz continues to diss JD Vance for going to Yale.



Vance overcame poverty, served his country, and earned his way into Yale (and paid for using the GI Bill). How is this a bad thing?



Meanwhile, how many of these speakers came from privilege & have Ivy League degrees? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 22, 2024

Walz’ consistent jab at JD Vance for attending Yale is petty and obnoxious. Small town people don’t belong in the Ivy League? — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) August 22, 2024

The “real Americans who grow up poor don’t go to Yale” thing that Walz keeps inexplicably doing is especially weird given that Bill Clinton spoke a few hours ago. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 22, 2024





They're not mad at Yale. They're mad that a conservative hillbilly like J.D. Vance went to Yale. — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) August 22, 2024

Isn’t he basically admitting he sucked as a teacher? 🤔 — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) August 22, 2024

Where did your 24 students go to school, coach? It seems important.

What a flex. — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) August 22, 2024

Democrats hate success stories in any demographic they don't control. — MessianicJewishAmerican (@UltraMagaJew2) August 22, 2024

That's hilarious!



It's crazy that they are trying to make it a bad thing that someone rose up from a challenging upbringing and made it to Yale. Such a strange argument to make to the voters. pic.twitter.com/2l2F1lq84E — Chris Dias (@ChrisDias_OT) August 22, 2024

Vance is the quintessential American success story, but according to the Democrats and Walz, he should have stayed in Ohio and remained poor. That way he'd be dependent on their handouts and they could control him.

By the way, did you know Walz was a football coach? He may have mentioned it a few times.

