Gov. Healey Doesn't Understand Why Companies Are Dismantling DEI Because CEOs Told Her DEI Is GREAT

For Leftists, the outcomes of policies really don't matter. It's how the policies make them feel that's important. This is why they can enact 'soft on crime' policies in the name of 'criminal justice reform' and seem confused as to why Americans feel violent crime is skyrocketing.

It also doesn't help when the Democrat mayor of a major city sympathizes with a knife-wielding homicidal maniac over the police who shot him.

But we digress.

'We meant well!' is not an excuse for enacting policies that don't work. Yet, here's Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey saying DEI was great for companies:

Gov. Healey: "Talk to any CEO. They will tell you how DEI makes their company better."



NYT: "But they are rolling back DEI." pic.twitter.com/QlqE6pNptW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 2, 2025

'And I don't know why', she replies.

Gee, maybe it's because DEI nonsense has landed Target on the receiving end of a shareholder lawsuit over its trans policies because those policies sparked a massive boycott and backlash against the retailer, which hurt its profits.

Never said by any legit CEO. — Ken Belt (@KenBelt3) March 2, 2025

And if it was said, it was in lip-service to the ESG crowd.

Racist policies are never good for a business.



As a CEO I had incredibly diverse companies because I ran a meritocracy.



If you truly hire and promote the best, we will be diverse naturally. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 2, 2025

Leftists hate that, though.

DEI and Wokeness were tools used to artificially pump racism. This is what happens when demand for racism exceeds the supply. pic.twitter.com/rHYmFasutV — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 2, 2025

Studies have shown that 'anti-racist' training actually makes people see racism and microaggressions where none exist. Which is exactly the outcome the Left wants.'

Wrong. Its costly, it unprofessional, it unproductive, its anti collaborative, despite its claims, it provides working environments that are unsafe and workers just don't feel uncomfortable in. — Gunbuster (@GunbusterDDG41) March 2, 2025

All of this.

Goc Healey is completely out of touch https://t.co/aO9ng2gc5S — Rational Human (@robbradford) March 2, 2025

Completely out of touch.

It’s the first thing to go for most companies, so must not be that important. https://t.co/rgMCHtxJEH — Crimson Dose (@crimsondose) March 2, 2025

Exactly.

It's adorable that you think Healey cares what the employees think. She clearly knows better than they do, because she knows even better than the CEOs.

They literally think they can just lie about whatever and it’s okay. Unbelievable how dumb they are https://t.co/PgZYHuxyiT — Randy2.0 (@Nolte20) March 2, 2025

Because they don't get pushback from media on this.

DEI has never been a good idea. If you hire on race, gender or sexual preference, you are not putting the best person for the job there, you are making your company weak because you choose to appease less talented because of race, gender. https://t.co/U0fSt76L5w — NoJoe64 🇺🇸 (@NoJoe64) March 2, 2025

And you sow seeds of division and mistrust amongst staff because they know someone got a job because of DEI checkboxes and not merit.