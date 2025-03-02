FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized...
Gov. Healey Doesn't Understand Why Companies Are Dismantling DEI Because CEOs Told Her DEI Is GREAT

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

For Leftists, the outcomes of policies really don't matter. It's how the policies make them feel that's important. This is why they can enact 'soft on crime' policies in the name of 'criminal justice reform' and seem confused as to why Americans feel violent crime is skyrocketing. 

It also doesn't help when the Democrat mayor of a major city sympathizes with a knife-wielding homicidal maniac over the police who shot him.

But we digress. 

'We meant well!' is not an excuse for enacting policies that don't work. Yet, here's Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey saying DEI was great for companies:

'And I don't know why', she replies.

Gee, maybe it's because DEI nonsense has landed Target on the receiving end of a shareholder lawsuit over its trans policies because those policies sparked a massive boycott and backlash against the retailer, which hurt its profits.

And if it was said, it was in lip-service to the ESG crowd.

Leftists hate that, though.

Studies have shown that 'anti-racist' training actually makes people see racism and microaggressions where none exist. Which is exactly the outcome the Left wants.'

All of this.

Completely out of touch.

Exactly.

It's adorable that you think Healey cares what the employees think. She clearly knows better than they do, because she knows even better than the CEOs.

Because they don't get pushback from media on this.

And you sow seeds of division and mistrust amongst staff because they know someone got a job because of DEI checkboxes and not merit.

