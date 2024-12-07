'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump...
The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash Lawsuit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

This story flew under our radar, but now that it's been brought to our attention, it's the most important story of 2024 (and one you probably haven't heard about).

Back in 2023, Target geared up for Pride month by going all-in on woke. They hired a literal Satanist to design their pride collection, they sold 'tuck friendly' swimsuits to children (and the AP tried to run cover for the company), and accusations employees were facing threats at work.

People boycotted Target, resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Shareholders sued the company over those losses and Target tried to get the suit thrown out. Now a judge has ruled that suit can proceed:

More from The New York Post:

Target has failed to persuade a judge in Florida to dismiss a lawsuit that accused the retailer of deceiving shareholders after its sales of LGBTQ-themed merchandise for Pride Month sparked a backlash and a customer boycott.

US District Judge John Badalamenti in Fort Myers ruled that the plaintiffs had presented enough information for now to pursue claims that Target misled investors about its efforts to guard against social and political risks.

The lawsuit from investor Brian Craig claims that Target’s board focused only on activist groups’ calls for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) measures and overlooked potential negative responses to the Pride campaign in May 2023.

Tags: LAWSUIT PRIDE TARGET TRANSGENDER PRIDE MONTH

