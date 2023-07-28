Rep. Steve Cohen suggests putting 'some type of barriers' in women's locker rooms

Here's a really stupid idea from Rep. Steve Cohen. Go ahead and let biological males use women's locker rooms, but maybe put up some kind of barrier. First, there's no way the trans community would settle for that — trans women are women, and separate but equal is not equal. Making them change behind a barrier is denying their gender identity and making it a point of shame.

I remember when entertainers were boycotting North Carolina over its "bathroom bill" that would make biological males use the men's restroom. We went from changing rooms at Target to bathrooms to locker rooms. Something that confounds me is the lack of talk about showers. Locker rooms have showers, and I did a post on a group of 14-year-olds who were horrified when a "trans woman" hopped in with them. Is the Biden administration really going to fight for laws allowing biological males to shower with girls?

But yeah, put up some kind of barrier:

Democrat rep. Cohen says putting "some type of barriers" in women's lockers will be the solution for biological males to change in front of women pic.twitter.com/WQp2Wf8Imp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2023

Absolutely losing it that these guys have circled back around to pretending they just invented separate locker rooms. https://t.co/XJWnvtdytr — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 27, 2023

Excellent idea. Maybe something like a floor to ceiling wall with a separate entrance. https://t.co/ScrK65EbdC — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 27, 2023

Democrat rep solves problem of transgenderism by proposing the novel concept of separate spaces for people with penises and people with vaginas https://t.co/atykerEV1R — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 27, 2023

Separate bathrooms. You literally just created separate bathrooms for biological women and men.



You can’t make this up. I dare you to even try. https://t.co/GfaOtzy5CS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2023

“I have an idea what if we separated the people with boy parts from the people with girl parts oh wait I reinvented the thing I was deconstructing” https://t.co/xYwqBjHasg — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 27, 2023

Let’s get our top scientists on this. Maybe provide a separate entrance and walls. Call it a “men’s room.”



Can’t believe we went to the moon but nobody’s thought of this yet. https://t.co/zGDcIwTcpv — Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) July 27, 2023

Are they women or not? https://t.co/jzXQ3Ihku8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2023

So a door, then. Maybe with some sort of symbol or some ancient American runes on it indicating that everything beyond the “barrier” is a woman’s space. It would be revolutionary. https://t.co/FGYXcXaB5k — Jay Parker (@Soob) July 27, 2023

Hear me out.



What if we had one locker room for biological women and one locker room for biological men? https://t.co/uGxmlcOiVe — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) July 27, 2023

Again, there's no compromise with trans activists and "allies." The swimmers at U Penn were urged to seek out help from the campus counseling and psychological services if they had a problem with sharing a locker room with Lia Thomas. They expect women to correct their mindset and accept that these are women entering their spaces.

