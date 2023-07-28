Rep. Steve Cohen suggests putting 'some type of barriers' in women's locker rooms

Rep. James Comer says banks submitted more than 170 suspicious activity reports on...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on July 27, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Here's a really stupid idea from Rep. Steve Cohen. Go ahead and let biological males use women's locker rooms, but maybe put up some kind of barrier. First, there's no way the trans community would settle for that — trans women are women, and separate but equal is not equal. Making them change behind a barrier is denying their gender identity and making it a point of shame.

I remember when entertainers were boycotting North Carolina over its "bathroom bill" that would make biological males use the men's restroom. We went from changing rooms at Target to bathrooms to locker rooms. Something that confounds me is the lack of talk about showers. Locker rooms have showers, and I did a post on a group of 14-year-olds who were horrified when a "trans woman" hopped in with them. Is the Biden administration really going to fight for laws allowing biological males to shower with girls?

But yeah, put up some kind of barrier:

Again, there's no compromise with trans activists and "allies." The swimmers at U Penn were urged to seek out help from the campus counseling and psychological services if they had a problem with sharing a locker room with Lia Thomas. They expect women to correct their mindset and accept that these are women entering their spaces.

***

Tags: STEVE COHEN TRANSGENDER

