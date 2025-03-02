Remember When the Media Covered Joe Biden's 'Disrespect' of Zelenskyy?
Bizarro Boston: Dem Mayor Offers Condolences to Family of Man Shot While Allegedly Trying to Stab Others

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:25 AM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

It's a scene straight from Bizarro World. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials offered their condolences to the family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty police officer while allegedly trying to stab several people with a knife.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It certainly is.

It’s so weird to focus sympathy on a person who was shot in the alleged commission of a crime. But this is what all the officials did. Posters were disturbed.

Commenters familiar with the area say it has gone downhill under the Democrat Mayor.

The condolences are even more insane when you realize the suspect could have injured or killed several people if an off-duty officer didn’t happen to be in the restaurant.

Mayor Wu, like many Democrat leaders, has also vowed to elevate criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. We’ve covered those stories here and here. So, if you’re in Boston be on your guard since the mayor will be firmly on the side of criminals. Again, Bizarro World.

