Bizarro Boston: Dem Mayor Offers Condolences to Family of Man Shot While Allegedly Trying to Stab Others

It's a scene straight from Bizarro World. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials offered their condolences to the family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty police officer while allegedly trying to stab several people with a knife.

Here's more.

Tonight, a knife-wielding attacker tried to kill multiple people in Boston



Police stopped the threat and shot them@MayorWu went on television offering condolences—to the criminal



Unbelievable. This city cares more about protecting criminals than residents



Watch below pic.twitter.com/1VLMLVK0lg — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) March 2, 2025

Source for the stabbing/police shootinghttps://t.co/ejIE0ztx37 — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) March 2, 2025

What!!!! Is this video faked ?? — Brian connolly (@Brianconnolly33) March 2, 2025

Nope. It’s real — VK (@vjeannek) March 2, 2025

This is 100% insane! — Heather (@MomnotBruh) March 2, 2025

It certainly is.

It’s so weird to focus sympathy on a person who was shot in the alleged commission of a crime. But this is what all the officials did. Posters were disturbed.

She looked like she was going to cry. This was disgusting. The cop should be hailed as a hero and there is one fewer scumbag in Boston tonight, which is great news. — Greg Goodwin (@ggoodwin284) March 2, 2025

Talk about suicidal empathy... — Laz (@lzcpt) March 2, 2025

What about the individuals and families of those terrorized and horribly injured mentally?? You Democrat leaders deserve every single indignity that is coming your way. — The Great Gazoo 🇺🇸 (@KCamac36817) March 2, 2025

Commenters familiar with the area say it has gone downhill under the Democrat Mayor.

Back Bay is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston and even it is not safe anymore. We need new leadership ASAP — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) March 2, 2025

Yeah, when I was living and working there back in 2002 it was basically just a bunch of college kids and industry workers. — Whoa! Shut It Down (@rightsofrefusal) March 2, 2025

Not anymore. It’s a dump. The streets are filled with homeless and the closer you get to the common, the more crime you get. — Quinn Ewers’ Heisman Trophy (@Wandering_USA) March 2, 2025

The condolences are even more insane when you realize the suspect could have injured or killed several people if an off-duty officer didn’t happen to be in the restaurant.

Be thankful for a man who was armed and could protect people. — RetrogradeAmnesia (@LesChouans1793) March 2, 2025

Imagine the charges if it was a just your average law abiding citizen who was carrying legally and shot this perp!

They’d be in jail right now! — Peter parson (@peter_pars54990) March 2, 2025

Boston: where law-abiding citizens get ignored, but criminals get condolences. A knife-wielding attacker threatens lives, police do their job, and Mayor Wu rushes to sympathize with the criminal. This city needs leadership that protects its residents, not excuses criminals. — Conservative_in_MA (@conservativenma) March 2, 2025

It truly is a disorder and has been going on for decades. They care more for criminals than citizens and victims. — Matt Nachtrab (@MattNachtrab) March 2, 2025

Mayor Wu, like many Democrat leaders, has also vowed to elevate criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. We’ve covered those stories here and here. So, if you’re in Boston be on your guard since the mayor will be firmly on the side of criminals. Again, Bizarro World.