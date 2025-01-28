Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...
CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like...
It’s Schifferent! Presidentially-Pardoned Dem Adam Schiff Goes After Others Who’ve Been Pa...
VIP
Disabled Queer Chicanx Educator Goes on Anti-Trump Rant at Washington State House
The Latex Outrage: Karoline Leavitt Reveals US Government is Spending $50 Million on...
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Repair of ALL Roads and Bridges in...
VIP
Heavy Lyft-ing
Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away: Trump Offers Buyout For 2 Million...
Joy Reid Compares Trump to Hitler (Yawn) on Holocaust Remembrance Day
'Dear Senators': Caroline Kennedy Throws RFK Jr Under the Bus In Pathetic Attempt...
TICK TOCK! Doomsday Clock Set to 89 Seconds to Midnight
Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast

Boston Mayor Comes Out Against Bill Megulin for Exposing Criminal Illegal Aliens She Wants to Protect

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is railing against freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Why? It’s exposing how many dangerous criminal illegal aliens are being arrested in her city. She’s especially upset that Bill Melugin of Fox News is embedded with ICE and getting all of it on video and then sharing his coverage online and on air.

Advertisement

Here’s wacky Wu. (WATCH)

Wu is a Democrat, so it’s not surprising she wants to squelch Americans’ constitutional rights. Expectedly, that didn’t sit well with posters on X.

Freedom-loving Americans will continue recording all the crime and mayhem Wu presides over. Not sorry.

The other disturbing part of the video is her believing she’s protecting Boston by resisting federal authorities who want to rid it of criminal illegal aliens.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Boston is not safe when compared to other large cities. It’s that way because the Democrat mayor invites and coddles criminal illegal aliens. Thankfully, the roundups and raids will continue and her city will become safer despite her efforts to prevent it.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BOSTON DEPORTATION FOX NEWS ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point
Warren Squire
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White House Press Pass
Warren Squire
CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like We All Knew He Would
Warren Squire
It’s Schifferent! Presidentially-Pardoned Dem Adam Schiff Goes After Others Who’ve Been Pardoned
Warren Squire
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections ANYWHERE
Brett T.
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point Warren Squire
Advertisement