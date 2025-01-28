Boston Mayor Comes Out Against Bill Megulin for Exposing Criminal Illegal Aliens She Wants to Protect

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is railing against freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Why? It’s exposing how many dangerous criminal illegal aliens are being arrested in her city. She’s especially upset that Bill Melugin of Fox News is embedded with ICE and getting all of it on video and then sharing his coverage online and on air.

Here’s wacky Wu. (WATCH)

Mayor Wu should spend less time worrying about @FoxNews and more time pondering why international fugitives, murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and Haitian gang members w/ 17 convictions in two years have decided to set up shop in her sanctuary city & roam freely until ICE arrest. https://t.co/Wfo2gfn3yg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 28, 2025

Wu is a Democrat, so it’s not surprising she wants to squelch Americans’ constitutional rights. Expectedly, that didn’t sit well with posters on X.

Reporting the news is not stoking fear, it's reporting the news. Would she rather have things be done in darkness? — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) January 28, 2025

Yeah, I believe that she would. No scrutiny on her actions in darkness. — just a Girl from Michigan #LGRW #AllGrit (@CindyJo74015980) January 28, 2025

That whole "free press" thing is always a problem for progressives. — Highlander1 (@MacleodFlorida) January 28, 2025

You're making her look bad. Keep it up. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 28, 2025

So reporting facts is “stoking” now. The somersaults these “democracy dies in darkness” types do never ceases to amaze me. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) January 28, 2025

Freedom-loving Americans will continue recording all the crime and mayhem Wu presides over. Not sorry.

The other disturbing part of the video is her believing she’s protecting Boston by resisting federal authorities who want to rid it of criminal illegal aliens.

“we will continue what we do on the City side and that is keep everyone safe”



Do you see that statement right there.



These people actually think that Boston is safe.



It’s amazing just how much crime Americans will tolerate. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) January 28, 2025

"stoked greater fear"? Shouldn't the presence of murderers, rapists, pedophiles and Haitian gang members in her city stoke huge fear about how she's running that city, rather than about deporting illegals? — Bonster (@BonsterRN) January 28, 2025

Boston is not safe when compared to other large cities. It’s that way because the Democrat mayor invites and coddles criminal illegal aliens. Thankfully, the roundups and raids will continue and her city will become safer despite her efforts to prevent it.