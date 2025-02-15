Victor Davis Hanson: Europeans Rejected JD Vance Because They’re the International Version...
Scott Jennings: Trump and Musk Have a Politically Popular Plan with Momentum on Their Side

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:57 AM on February 15, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings brought some common sense to CNN Friday night. Despite what Democrats and their legacy media talking heads are pushing, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are propelling forward with a plan that is popular with voters.

Jennings explains here. (WATCH)

We’re always amazed at how Jennings manages to keep his cool on CNN.

Posters point out that Trump is doing something incredibly rare for a politician - keeping his promises.

Democrats are looking foolish fighting against transparency and siding with the IRS and other entrenched bureaucratic agencies.

Commenters say there’s another reason why Trump, Musk, and DOGE are moving so fast.

The Democrat Party is in disarray. They have nothing to offer the American people but lies and fearmongering. Two things Americans don’t want or need. In the meantime, Trump, Musk, and DOGE continue exposing wasteful spending and making government more efficient and responsive to the people.

