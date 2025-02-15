Scott Jennings: Trump and Musk Have a Politically Popular Plan with Momentum on Their Side

Republican Scott Jennings brought some common sense to CNN Friday night. Despite what Democrats and their legacy media talking heads are pushing, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are propelling forward with a plan that is popular with voters.

Jennings explains here. (WATCH)

What Trump & @elonmusk are doing to shrink government is POPULAR & they have the political latitude to move fast and break things. My take tonight on @cnn - keep up the momentum! pic.twitter.com/6SWwegSQjN — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 15, 2025

Notice how one doesn’t have to scream and wave one’s arms around when one’s speaking the truth 😎 — Chris Stringer (@ThePugMandad) February 15, 2025

We’re always amazed at how Jennings manages to keep his cool on CNN.

Posters point out that Trump is doing something incredibly rare for a politician - keeping his promises.

It's very rare to get politicians running elections on promises then moving fast to fullfil these promises. The Americans are lucky to have the most efficient and competent team taking an axe to the bureaucracy! — charbel gereige (@charbel_g) February 15, 2025

Yes we love what they are doing! Promises made, promises kept! — Rose 🌹☀️🐚 🇺🇸 (@AuburnSouthern) February 15, 2025

They are doing what we all voted for. Dems look really bad fighting this — bigdog1969 (@bigdog19692) February 15, 2025

Dems are choosing to be on the losing side of super popular issues….they’re playing themselves — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) February 15, 2025

Democrats are looking foolish fighting against transparency and siding with the IRS and other entrenched bureaucratic agencies.

Commenters say there’s another reason why Trump, Musk, and DOGE are moving so fast.

You also have to move fast to catch the crooks. Delays allow for cover up — TexanDane (@DHolleron) February 15, 2025

They have to move fast. Can’t allow them time to cover their tracks. Hit em fast and hard. — Ronnie of the Joes (@x_Wicked_Rage_x) February 15, 2025

Another thing why he needs to move fast of because all the opposition and law are against anything he does will slow him down and we know he doesn't want to waste any time. He wants to take advantage of everyday and fulfill his mandate — Dora del Refugio Garcianava Requena (@cuquisarod) February 15, 2025

Democrats have absolutely nothing to offer Americans.



We’re winning. — Fit American 🇺🇸 (@fitAmerican60) February 15, 2025

The Democrat Party is in disarray. They have nothing to offer the American people but lies and fearmongering. Two things Americans don’t want or need. In the meantime, Trump, Musk, and DOGE continue exposing wasteful spending and making government more efficient and responsive to the people.