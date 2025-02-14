Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low

We've seen some pretty funny Valentine's Day cards on Twitter today. The White House sent out a hilarious love letter from Donald Trump and Tom Homan to all of the illegal aliens about to be deported. Meanwhile, there were plenty of beautiful poems and sentiments on behalf of Elon Musk to the corrupt government agencies that DOGE is investigating and auditing. For example:

And now for some Valentine’s Day poetry:



Roses are red

Violets are blue

Hey IRS

Elon’s coming for you — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 14, 2025

Do I trigger your heart? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/PUpHvxhFJ4 — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) February 14, 2025

LOL. Yes, that one is going to trigger ALL the wrong people.

But as many laughs as Twitter was having today around Valentine's Day, leave it to the Democrats to completely ruin the vibe.

This afternoon, the DNC's new Twitter account -- hilariously called 'FactPost' -- sent out a Valentine's Day heart that combined the left's two worst qualities: having ZERO sense of humor and absolutely not being able to meme to save their lives.

We caution you, Twitchy readers, you may want to dial 9-1-1 on your phone and be ready to press 'Send' after taking a look at this utter monstrosity of a Valentine's Day meme from the geniuses behind the former 'KamalaHQWins' account.

Because you might well have a heart attack from the sheer, unadulterated cringe.

Don't say you weren't warned ...

Sweet ... merciful ... CRAP.

Not only did someone create this, but then other people had to look at it and decide, 'That's a banger! Let's tweet it out.'

This is the absolute state of the Democrats and the DNC right now: abject failure.

Needless to say, the tweet got the dragging of a lifetime from everyone on Twitter.

Ya think?

We all knew that already, of course. But what FactPost sent out today goes so far beyond 'The Left Can't Meme,' we were almost at a loss for words at how bad they are at it.

Seriously.

That meme probably gave millions of people PTSD.

HA.

Nice shout out to our favorite 'Big Booty Hot Tamale,' Sandy Cortez.

That was a wise decision.

Sadly, we DID read it (only because we had to) and the entire meme can be summed up in one word:

'RRRREEEEEEEEEEEE!'

LOL. Nope, not even close.

But let us take this moment to wish a very happy 'Alentine's Ay' to everyone at FactPost.

Because they don't get the 'V' or the 'D,' get it?

(Sorry about that one. We couldn't resist.)

They did the meme 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bWIjlQFSK3 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 14, 2025

They ARE the meme. They just never realize it ... which makes it even funnier.

For us, not for them.

I legit assumed this was parody until I checked your profile. Then I realized it was self-parody https://t.co/A8Bnq5u0RD — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 14, 2025

Does 'parody by accident' still count as parody?

Our thoughts and prayers go with you, brave soul.

Does it cause physical pain to be this retarded?



It should pic.twitter.com/NVZV2vaJNq — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) February 14, 2025

Yes, we truly believe that they don't realize how dumb they are. They exist merely to inflict the pain of their stupidity on everyone else.

They are never going to learn to meme are they? https://t.co/Z0VDHimagG — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 14, 2025

Nope. Not ever.

The reason is very simple. Memes have to start from a place of humor and THEN get to the message. That's why conservative memes are usually very funny and on-point.

The left starts every meme from a place of manufactured outrage and false moral superiority.

But it IS funny -- unintentionally -- that they think anyone will read through their screeching rants (except us poor Twitchy writers who are required to endure the cringe).

There isn't one *fact* in this post. https://t.co/8Iap5MctCO — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) February 14, 2025

Yes, there is also that.

Introduce yourself to commas. They're your friends! https://t.co/8Iap5MctCO — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) February 14, 2025

LOL.

The entire meme reads like an excerpt from John Doe's diary in the movie Se7en.

HAHAHAHAHA.

The answer to that question is, 'Never.'

But since the left still can't meme -- and since the hacks at FactPost REALLY can't meme -- we thought we'd share at least one Valentine's Day meme with you that WILL make you laugh.

OH, NOOOOOOOOOO!

We're sorry, Twitchy readers. We're so sorry. That was traumatizing too, wasn't it?

We couldn't help ourselves.

But even though that picture of Lubin' Toobin is a mental image we shouldn't inflict on anyone, it probably did make you laugh, right?

That's more than the DNC or FactPost will ever be able to do.

Unless we're laughing AT them, of course.