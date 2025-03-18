Scott Jennings Bemused as CNN Dems Reflexively Oppose Trump’s Deportation of Illegal Alien Gangs

President Donald Trump is deporting terrorist illegal alien gang members so you know what that means. Yes, Democrats reflexively have to be opposed to deporting these dangerous criminals. You’ve probably also correctly guessed that to maintain this insane position Democrats have only the most tenuous reasons and arguments. Monday on CNN, a bemused Scott Jennings had to endure some of these.

Here’s the transcript. (READ)

Scott Jennings takes on a hostile CNN panel looking for any reason possible to oppose Trump’s deportation of violent illegal gang members: Jennings: It's quite clear the president believes he is keeping the United States and its citizens safe from non-citizens, who are in the country illegally, first of all. And second of all, they have a long history of committing very, very violent acts from murder to rape to sex trafficking and so on. Phillip: But how do we know they were what the Trump admin said they were?Jennings: Their records have already been pulled. These people were violent where they came from, and they’re here illegally. Mills: They may not have been illegals. What if somebody does this to us? Jennings: They’re not citizens. Espaillat: But they may start doing this to citizens. Jennings: You all are conflating different groups of people. US citizens are different than non-citizens. And people here under certain status are much different than people who came here illegally, particularly if you came here illegally and you were violent where you came from. And I think the Trump administration, frankly, has a political and maybe even a legal mandate to exit them from the country. Navarro: This was just meant to be a distraction. They're on the wrong side of an 80/20 issue, again.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨Scott Jennings takes on hostile CNN panel looking for any reason possible to oppose Trump’s deportation of violent illegal gang members:



Jennings: It's quite clear the president believes he is keeping the United States and its citizens safe from non-citizens, who are in the… pic.twitter.com/hfUGO2BnLg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Commenters know there’s only one thing that matters.

They're here illegally. That's all we need to know. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 18, 2025

This isn’t difficult.



Unless you’re a hate-Trump leftist. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

That's the problem. Since the Democrats are only an opposition party now, they have to oppose Trump, regardless. Including on 80/20 issues. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 18, 2025

Yes, but this isn’t an 80/20 issue, it’s most likely a 90/10 or 95/5 issue.

The panel guests have all these ‘what if?’ scenarios. Posters know they’ve got nothing real to argue with.

What if, what if, what if?



Adolescent level questions, and yet, they could / would not ask these same questions of or about Biden, Harris, etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc. etc.



Etc. — 🇺🇸🐰 Bunty - Texan - American 🐰🇺🇸 (@BuntyRibbit) March 18, 2025

"what if"



what if the moon crashed on earth tomorrow? — Maleka Sadê Davis (@MalekaSade) March 18, 2025

Does CNN correspondents not trust in U.S. border patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies to know the records of the people who have been captured illegally in the country?



I don't believe anyone is trying to send innocent people to El Salvador prison. — Kaizen (@AwenEnergy) March 18, 2025

No, they want viewers to think ICE is arresting random people and flying them out of the country without verifying their identity.

I mean at this point, is there anything else that 99% of Americans agree on that they can choose the 1% of the population to side with on?



What else is even left? — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 18, 2025

If Trump tweeted that oxygen was a good thing for everyone to have plenty of, then Democrats would come out against oxygen, lol — Stanley Bernfield (@stannny71) March 18, 2025

“No one is opposed to deporting violent foreign terrorists….but here’s why I’m opposed to deporting violent foreign terrorists" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Did nobody catch the Vance glance at the end!? OMG 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KiQmj1BtYF — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) March 18, 2025

As a Republican, Jennings is thrilled that Democrats have decided to oppose Trump on this issue. They have no choice because opposing Trump on all issues at all costs is who they are now. He’s got to be laughing inside at the absurdity of it all.