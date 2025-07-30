Kamala Harris Abandons California Governor Aspirations: White House Ambitions or Escaping Abysmal Polls

Kamala, the lady who lost the White House to Donald Trump, says she will not be running for Governor of California. This means she either still has her heart set on running for President again in 2028 or the polling was really that atrocious.

Kamala decides not to run for Gov.



“I have given serious thought to asking the people of CA for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Gov. in this… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 30, 2025

Wow! If she can’t win the CA Governor her options are really limited. https://t.co/oW0cflMmuH — BetaTesting (@downsjm) July 30, 2025

She should stick to giving overpriced speeches to sororities and liberal wine and book clubs.

the polling must have been *atrocious* — Kent Graham™ 🦬 (@kent_graham) July 30, 2025

It had to be absolutely in the toilet.

Bullet dodged, California. Now elect someone who isn't a Marxist. https://t.co/MsYtQr7nRr — janice (@chestnuthell) July 30, 2025

Is that possible?

Damn, I was looking forward to that train wreck. https://t.co/EmO0n2y13p — CEH (@CEH1991) July 30, 2025

It will be a shame we will miss out on her argle garble speeches and word vomit.

Can we get that in writing? https://t.co/YJ8HikKcin — Mickey (@MickeyTAM11) July 30, 2025

Probably the right decision if she doesn't really want to be governor of California, but it does make me think she still has her heart set on the White House. https://t.co/utbBVrWOQ3 — Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 30, 2025

She still has delusions of being the first woman President and moving in the White House with her step-daughter and her unshaved armpits. Doug could knock up the help like old times.

The Biden/Harris ticket will be brought back for 2028, that is why she is not running for governor. Bookmark this. https://t.co/Py8R3KOIdY — Eumaeus (@TheFalconer2219) July 30, 2025

Only if the Biden at the top of the ticket is Hunter. Joe probably won't make it two more years.

Cali might be saved https://t.co/ovoPzX26vi — NFL World Loop (@Liberals_HateMe) July 30, 2025

They'll likely find someone else just as awful.

WOW



I think wrong decision -- especially if she runs for president. https://t.co/STMFIeE8ke — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 30, 2025

She is overestimating her appeal. She has been the second most powerful person in the United States and had a taste of that authority. She can't go backwards in her mind.

She has the IQ of a rock so deep reflection isn't something she's capable of. — Middle Man 🇺🇲 (@BasedSocialWerk) July 30, 2025

This is a very fair point.

But she is running.......for a liquor store. — L Train (@LTRAINUSA) July 30, 2025

Because she’s shown us who she is…. Incompetent and useless — trixieinthemix2 (@trixieinthemix2) July 30, 2025

Among other terrible things.

Wow, even Californians don't want you there anymore? That says a lot about you. — Newin_Arger (@Newin_Arger) July 30, 2025

That's pretty telling.

She's not qualified for or desired to hold any public office in the country. She's an absolute disaster.



She's not smart.



She's not likable.



She has no good policy stances. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) July 30, 2025

Other than that, how was the theater, Mrs. Lincoln. Heh.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



