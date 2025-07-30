Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News...
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and...
BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire
The Hill Thinks President AOC is a Real Possibility and We Just Can't...
CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality
FBI’s ‘Burn Bag Bonanza’ Exposes Russiagate’s Juiciest Cover-Up Yet—Enjoy the Show
Chuck Schumer's Response to GDP Report Nuking Another Dem Narrative Couldn't Have Been...
Bulwark's 'Jesus' Sob Story Attempts to Manipulate Christians Into Supporting Illegal Immi...
White House Amnesia Epidemic: Biden’s Staff Catches the Forgetful Bug
'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After...
MASTER RACE: Hilarious Jarvis Thread of New Sydney Sweeney Movies Is the Comedy...
Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threate...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale

Kamala Harris Abandons California Governor Aspirations: White House Ambitions or Escaping Abysmal Polls

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Kamala, the lady who lost the White House to Donald Trump, says she will not be running for Governor of California. This means she either still has her heart set on running for President again in 2028 or the polling was really that atrocious.

Advertisement

She should stick to giving overpriced speeches to sororities and liberal wine and book clubs. 

It had to be absolutely in the toilet.

Is that possible?

It will be a shame we will miss out on her argle garble speeches and word vomit.

Recommended

WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.
Advertisement

She still has delusions of being the first woman President and moving in the White House with her step-daughter and her unshaved armpits. Doug could knock up the help like old times. 

Only if the Biden at the top of the ticket is Hunter. Joe probably won't make it two more years. 

They'll likely find someone else just as awful. 

She is overestimating her appeal. She has been the second most powerful person in the United States and had a taste of that authority. She can't go backwards in her mind. 

This is a very fair point. 

Advertisement

Among other terrible things. 

That's pretty telling.

Other than that, how was the theater, Mrs. Lincoln. Heh. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.
Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News Shredder
Doug P.
The Hill Thinks President AOC is a Real Possibility and We Just Can't Stop Laughing
Eric V.
BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire
Laura W.
CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality
Doug P.
FBI’s ‘Burn Bag Bonanza’ Exposes Russiagate’s Juiciest Cover-Up Yet—Enjoy the Show
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much Laura W.
Advertisement