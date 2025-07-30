Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News Shredder

Kamala Harris Abandons California Governor Aspirations: White House Ambitions or Escaping...
Doug P. | 3:57 PM on July 30, 2025
Sarah D.

The illegal alien detention facility in Florida dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" where people set for deportation are being held has made Democrats and their allies in the media work hard to invent narrative after narrative. 

This week's talking point that has sent the Left to their fainting couches concerns hurricane plans for the facility. The Miami Herald has again churned out some chum for the rest of the MSM to put in the water to encourage more hyperventilating amongst Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy): 

Guess what happened next...

They were obviously trying to create more talking points on behalf of the Democrats.

However, the head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management had this to say: 

We're not sure what the Herald is defining as a "formal plan," but this sure looks like a plan to us:

And if the Herald requested something but wasn't given what they asked (as the story says) that doesn't mean a plan doesn't exist.

Governor DeSantis said that's another attempt from a media outlet to create a narrative for the Dems to be tossed in the "fake news" shredder. 

As for the overall plan, the Herald won't like that either: 

That's what really bothers the Democrats and their stenographers in the media -- especially at the Miami Herald. 

*****

