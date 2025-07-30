Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News Shredder

The illegal alien detention facility in Florida dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" where people set for deportation are being held has made Democrats and their allies in the media work hard to invent narrative after narrative.

This week's talking point that has sent the Left to their fainting couches concerns hurricane plans for the facility. The Miami Herald has again churned out some chum for the rest of the MSM to put in the water to encourage more hyperventilating amongst Dems and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy):

Florida has no formal hurricane plan for Alligator Alcatraz https://t.co/k0rsYCwxFF — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 29, 2025

Guess what happened next...

The Democrats at the Miami Herald got caught lying again, https://t.co/sONI6LsS1g — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 30, 2025

They were obviously trying to create more talking points on behalf of the Democrats.

However, the head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management had this to say:

Let me say it louder for the Florida print media... Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, @FLSERT is #1 in the nation at emergency response and recovery. This INCLUDES evacuating detention facilities, jails and hospitals should the need ever arise.



Leave the contingency… https://t.co/uY65sxe7Cs — Kevin Guthrie (@KevinGuthrieFL) July 29, 2025

Why let the facts get in the way of a good story, am I right? lol https://t.co/d92uENRMcb pic.twitter.com/lgBTDVuRRt — Cynthia McLaughlin (@CynthiaSMU) July 30, 2025

We're not sure what the Herald is defining as a "formal plan," but this sure looks like a plan to us:

🚨 WRONG AGAIN! The Miami Herald reports FAKE NEWS that @GovRonDeSantis, @KevinGuthrieFL and @FLSERT have no "formal hurricane plan" for Alligator Alcatraz.



Here it is.



"South Florida Detention Facility Continuity of Operations Plan"



"This plan provides a summary of necessary… https://t.co/OuEgXlaMyD pic.twitter.com/KM3C8BaSwG — Florida’s Voice Radio (@FLVoiceRadio) July 30, 2025

And if the Herald requested something but wasn't given what they asked (as the story says) that doesn't mean a plan doesn't exist.

Governor DeSantis said that's another attempt from a media outlet to create a narrative for the Dems to be tossed in the "fake news" shredder.

Legacy media made a mistake by concocting a false narrative that can so easily be disproven…



Failed drive-by attempt… https://t.co/yEnDQqrz6q — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 30, 2025

As for the overall plan, the Herald won't like that either:

The plan is to evacuate them to their home countries. https://t.co/coXTzoGXJZ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 30, 2025

That's what really bothers the Democrats and their stenographers in the media -- especially at the Miami Herald.

