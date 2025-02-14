It's Valentine's Day, and the Trump White House, along with border czar Tom Homan, are also marking the occasion with cards tailor made for anybody thinking about coming to America illegally.

The White House social media accounts are posting the following message that the open borders Democrats won't find funny:

Happy Valentine's Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6d7qmo7gtz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2025

That's also on the White House's Instagram account:

From the White House’s official Instagram account: “Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we’ll deport you.” pic.twitter.com/7hQ0DJ5Tdj — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 14, 2025

The best part is that's now in the official Trump White House record so future generations will be able to enjoy it as well.

Yes indeed, America is back and undergoing a healing!

Sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure this is real life https://t.co/sLq2kE9L44 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) February 14, 2025

The world is fun again. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 14, 2025

The Biden White House's card would have said "roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, we'll reserve a hotel room for you."

People fail to comprehend the levels at which we are back https://t.co/wYYQW6sMsU — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 14, 2025

I’m not sure who’s running the White House account, but this is awesome!😂 https://t.co/AUjpL6bhfm — 🦆𝕮𝖔𝖔𝖓𝕯𝖆𝖜𝖌 🦆 (@timfisher836) February 14, 2025

Perhaps it happened something like this:

Put some little hearts around and say we will deport them https://t.co/evhEkZ7jWE pic.twitter.com/6gtOvU3JPJ — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 14, 2025

LOL.