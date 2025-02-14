'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Ministe...
White House's Valentine's Day Card Featuring Trump and Tom Homan Is a LOCK to Trigger Open Borders Dems

Doug P.  |  12:57 PM on February 14, 2025

It's Valentine's Day, and the Trump White House, along with border czar Tom Homan, are also marking the occasion with cards tailor made for anybody thinking about coming to America illegally.

The White House social media accounts are posting the following message that the open borders Democrats won't find funny:

That's also on the White House's Instagram account: 

The best part is that's now in the official Trump White House record so future generations will be able to enjoy it as well. 

Yes indeed, America is back and undergoing a healing!

The Biden White House's card would have said "roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, we'll reserve a hotel room for you."

Perhaps it happened something like this:

LOL.

