It's Field Trip Day at the Retirement Home! Lefties Engage In Geriatric Theatrics at WI Rep. Steil's Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on July 31, 2025
Imgflip

Earlier today, we told you about an eye-opening poll from Pew Research that showed only three age groups lean Democrat these days: women aged 30-49, and seniors aged 65+. That's it. That's the whole of the Democratic Party base: whiny AWFLs and Boomers.

That's why every single anti-Trump protest looks like visiting day at the old folks' home: Boomers are trying to relive their halcyon days.

In Wisconsin, a bunch of those Boomers must've gotten a day-pass from the retirement community and they used it to leave a fake casket on the front lawn of Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil's home.

Not his Congressional office.

His home.

WATCH:

The absolute hubris it takes to show up at someone's private house. If a bunch of MAGA hat-wearing protesters showed up at Sen. Tammy Baldwin's personal residence, we'd never hear the end of 'white supremacist domestic terrorism.'

Remember when the Left said we could punch Nazis?

Good times.

This writer laughed. Hard.

You have no proof those are his voters.

Even if they were, there are 12 of them with the median age of 'Call hospice' -- we think he's fine in the next election.

Ooof.

Heh.

There's a reason why the Democratic Party has a 19% approval rating. This is part of it.

This assumes they had a moral compass to begin with.

So much youthful energy!

Demonizing Sydney Sweeney and encouraging political violence ought to turn the tide.

The aforementioned Rep. Wied responded:

And so did Rep. Steil:

This is who the Left is. Vote accordingly.

