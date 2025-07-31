It's Field Trip Day at the Retirement Home! Lefties Engage In Geriatric Theatrics at WI Rep. Steil's Home

Earlier today, we told you about an eye-opening poll from Pew Research that showed only three age groups lean Democrat these days: women aged 30-49, and seniors aged 65+. That's it. That's the whole of the Democratic Party base: whiny AWFLs and Boomers.

That's why every single anti-Trump protest looks like visiting day at the old folks' home: Boomers are trying to relive their halcyon days.

In Wisconsin, a bunch of those Boomers must've gotten a day-pass from the retirement community and they used it to leave a fake casket on the front lawn of Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil's home.

Not his Congressional office.

His home.

WATCH:

WATCH: Left-wing activists leave a coffin at Republican @RepBryanSteil's door in a disturbing protest — but the congressman says he is "committed to my work to get this country back on track" pic.twitter.com/ErNDLDO8LX — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

The absolute hubris it takes to show up at someone's private house. If a bunch of MAGA hat-wearing protesters showed up at Sen. Tammy Baldwin's personal residence, we'd never hear the end of 'white supremacist domestic terrorism.'

When Paul Ryan was Rep for that district, liberal Democrats ran a candidate as a Nazi. He lost, of course, then went back to his home in Madison. He likely would have been more popular running there. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) July 31, 2025

Remember when the Left said we could punch Nazis?

Good times.

pic.twitter.com/YQ3TVt71PT — Angry Sumo on a cut (@seantlittle1) July 31, 2025

This writer laughed. Hard.

Those are his voters, I would worry more about reelection if I were him. — DSAMining (Dan) (@DSA_Mining) July 31, 2025

You have no proof those are his voters.

Even if they were, there are 12 of them with the median age of 'Call hospice' -- we think he's fine in the next election.

by the looks of it theyre gonna all need that back very soon — Matt (@RbiTriples) July 31, 2025

Ooof.

I hated Boomer hippies before it was cool…. https://t.co/s8fhXydM5i — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 31, 2025

Heh.

The Left doesn’t want debate. They want to divide, demonize, and destroy.



Americans are tired of the fearmongering and fed up with the double standards. https://t.co/hY9g1f9hMu — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) July 31, 2025

There's a reason why the Democratic Party has a 19% approval rating. This is part of it.

First, a death threat to @RepTonyWied by a Democrat Party staffer. Now, this disgusting display targeting @RepBryanSteil.



The Democrat Party has completely lost its moral compass. https://t.co/lsVteeWCPm — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) July 31, 2025

This assumes they had a moral compass to begin with.

You know you've got a youthful movement filled with energy when your activists walk with canes https://t.co/tpvbCLSQws — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) July 31, 2025

So much youthful energy!

Democrats have a very serious demographic problem and they seemingly have no plans of admitting or addressing it. This is what happens when the only ones who benefit from your policies are over the age of 70 https://t.co/rZgF6pXGFZ — MountaineerMartin (@MountaineerMar6) July 31, 2025

Demonizing Sydney Sweeney and encouraging political violence ought to turn the tide.

The aforementioned Rep. Wied responded:

This kind of intimidation against my colleague and good friend @RepBryanSteil is once again reprehensible.



The left is obsessed with political violence. https://t.co/ndeYwFXyMO — Rep. Tony Wied (@RepTonyWied) July 31, 2025

And so did Rep. Steil:

It’s disappointing that Democrat leadership and the radical left resort to these types of tactics. I remain committed to my work to get this country back on track and will not be deterred by their threats. https://t.co/A8wM8IKz8I — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) July 31, 2025

This is who the Left is. Vote accordingly.

