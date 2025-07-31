Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face'

John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy

As we reported yesterday, Kamala Harris has announced that she will not be running to become the next governor of California

And the high winds that followed this announcement were not the Santa Anas. That was millions of Californians exhaling in relief (even the ones who probably would have voted for her). 

Of course, that doesn't mean that she has abandoned her 2028 presidential aspirations. Despite the national joke that her 2024 campaign was -- which she is now writing a word salad book about -- amazingly, this singularly unqualified woman still believes she can achieve the highest office in the land. 

But there's some good news for Harris. She's not the only one who thinks she can win. 

CNN's Scott Jennings is all for it and squarely in her corner. 

Watch below as Jennings tries to convince Shermichael Singleton that Kam-Kam is the right girl for the job: 

LOLOLOLOL. 

He makes a great case. We think he even convinced Singleton. 

He's on board! Harris 2028!

Maybe she can pick Jasmine Crockett as her running mate. 

And it gets even better. In the second half of the clip, Kara Swisher tries to warn Jennings to 'be careful what you wish for.' and talks about how 'genuine' Democrats are. 

And that, of course, led to the moment we were all waiting for. The patented 'Scott Jennings Face.'

Color us cynical, but we don't think Jennings was taking Swisher very seriously here. 

We can't believe that CIA Abi was one of Swisher's examples of 'genuine Democrats.'

Spanberger lies about basically everything, including what she actually did while working for the CIA. 

And Swisher also tried to congratulate Daniel Lurie? The mayor of San Francisco? 

Maybe it does. We will have to consult the poop map to be sure. 

As we have noted in the past, Jennings has perfected the Jim Halpern sideways glance. 

No one does it better. 

Another funny moment was at the end, when host Abby Phillip just had to interject to say that maybe Harris isn't running because she has 'more fulfilling' activities to pursue. 

Really? Like what? 

No, seriously. What are her other pursuits? What are her passions? Drawing Venn diagrams? 

She has none because she has crafted her entire existence around seeking higher and higher public office. 

She's certainly not dedicated to her family, seeing as how we've barely even seen her with Doug Emhoff at all since the election (not to mention her 'supermodel' stepdaughter). 

It's a winning formula ... for JD Vance, that is. 

But it never stops being hilarious to watch Jennings embarrass the leftists on Phillips' show, sometimes without even saying a word. 

How can he not, when the best CNN can put up against him is someone like Swisher?

That he is. 

In fact, he and Singleton might be the only people at CNN keeping the rest of the panelists and hosts from getting the Stephen Colbert treatment. 

But we'll forgive him for that because he's just too funny. 

