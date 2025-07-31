Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face'

As we reported yesterday, Kamala Harris has announced that she will not be running to become the next governor of California.

And the high winds that followed this announcement were not the Santa Anas. That was millions of Californians exhaling in relief (even the ones who probably would have voted for her).

Advertisement

Of course, that doesn't mean that she has abandoned her 2028 presidential aspirations. Despite the national joke that her 2024 campaign was -- which she is now writing a word salad book about -- amazingly, this singularly unqualified woman still believes she can achieve the highest office in the land.

But there's some good news for Harris. She's not the only one who thinks she can win.

CNN's Scott Jennings is all for it and squarely in her corner.

Watch below as Jennings tries to convince Shermichael Singleton that Kam-Kam is the right girl for the job:

.@ScottJenningsKY implores Democrats to not give up on Kamala for president 😂



“@MrShermichael we need to will this into existence. My friend, my brother. I pray every day that these Democrats nominate Kamala Harris in 2028."



“Democrats, please: Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/ko4QdmDrZW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2025

LOLOLOLOL.

He makes a great case. We think he even convinced Singleton.

Definitely one of our funniest moments on air together! 😂🤣 — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) July 31, 2025

He's on board! Harris 2028!

I hope the Dems nominate Kamala. Again. And again.



She is the ultimate loser. https://t.co/jbk7bxhuTS — Colin Glassey - Author (@cglassey_author) July 31, 2025

Maybe she can pick Jasmine Crockett as her running mate.

And it gets even better. In the second half of the clip, Kara Swisher tries to warn Jennings to 'be careful what you wish for.' and talks about how 'genuine' Democrats are.

And that, of course, led to the moment we were all waiting for. The patented 'Scott Jennings Face.'

This is the face @ScottJenningsKY makes when he finds you to be hilarious for some reason.



Don't let him make this face on you. https://t.co/OWmygHs7dZ pic.twitter.com/Eg2SytCDNi — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) July 31, 2025

Color us cynical, but we don't think Jennings was taking Swisher very seriously here.

CIA Spanberger is "genuine to where she is", nearly snorted out my coffee. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) July 31, 2025

We can't believe that CIA Abi was one of Swisher's examples of 'genuine Democrats.'

Spanberger lies about basically everything, including what she actually did while working for the CIA.

And Swisher also tried to congratulate Daniel Lurie? The mayor of San Francisco?

San Francisco: ”The city is looking amazing right now”. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SK (@SteCK1878) July 31, 2025

Maybe it does. We will have to consult the poop map to be sure.

🤣Lmao when he stopped and looked at the camera! 🤣 go ‘head @ScottJenningsKY https://t.co/ZdbQe8Jmdj — A.vee.A🔆✊🏾🇺🇸♎️ (@NefX_Guru8) July 31, 2025

As we have noted in the past, Jennings has perfected the Jim Halpern sideways glance.

Advertisement

No one does it better.

The funniest part of this is Kara saying "be careful what you wish for" then touting Dems for their "genuineness" — Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) July 31, 2025

Another funny moment was at the end, when host Abby Phillip just had to interject to say that maybe Harris isn't running because she has 'more fulfilling' activities to pursue.

Really? Like what?

No, seriously. What are her other pursuits? What are her passions? Drawing Venn diagrams?

She has none because she has crafted her entire existence around seeking higher and higher public office.

Lmao@ Abby at the end. Heels Up isn’t running bcuz she found “something more fulfilling than public office”. She isn’t running bcuz she’s a complete & utter disaster. The Demorats thought Montell Williams side piece could be President. 🤣🤡 — Mike (@MCJ843) July 31, 2025

She's certainly not dedicated to her family, seeing as how we've barely even seen her with Doug Emhoff at all since the election (not to mention her 'supermodel' stepdaughter).

Every time Kamala speaks, a teleprompter cries. If this is the Dems’ plan for 2028, Republicans should start planning the inauguration playlist now. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) July 31, 2025

please, more word salad with lots of booze as dressing. Kamala is a gift that will keep on giving. — Clint L (@ClintLong2003) July 31, 2025

Advertisement

Do it, Democrats. Make Kamala your candidate again. pic.twitter.com/Y7agvqGh2G — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 31, 2025

It's a winning formula ... for JD Vance, that is.

But it never stops being hilarious to watch Jennings embarrass the leftists on Phillips' show, sometimes without even saying a word.

Jennings is having a little too much fun over there on CNN. — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) July 31, 2025

How can he not, when the best CNN can put up against him is someone like Swisher?

The only reason that CNN is still watchable is because of @MrShermichael and @ScottJenningsKY — 🇺🇸DragonDavid🇺🇸 (@DragonDavid76) July 31, 2025

@ScottJenningsKY is a real gem — Jackie LeBeouf (@jaxlebeouf) July 31, 2025

That he is.

In fact, he and Singleton might be the only people at CNN keeping the rest of the panelists and hosts from getting the Stephen Colbert treatment.

But we'll forgive him for that because he's just too funny.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.