Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book About Her FAILED 2024 Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:40 AM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Much like her run for the White House in 2020, Kamala Harris announced yesterday she was dropping out of the California governor's race before it even really began.

Speculation swirled that she was doing this to set her sights on a third run for the presidency in 2028.

But, for now, Kamala is happy to go the Jake Tapper route and write a book about something the rest of us knew a year ago: her 2024 bid for president was going to fail from the beginning.

WATCH:

This is going to be a work of political revisionist fiction, of course.

We don't believe it.

They'll claim it's a NYT Bestseller, but no one you know will have bought a copy.

Make of that what you will.

Nope.

We'll be rivited.

Not.

They've gotta grift somehow.

Except that's a lame excuse.

Except the exact opposite is true: the 107 days gave people plenty of time to see what Kamala was all about, and the more we saw of her, the less we liked her.

An even shorter campaign might've helped her. But not by much.

With a bottle of wine or two at her disposal.

At least that would be funny.

There's no point in reading it anyway, but you can bet that little anecdote won't be in the book.

