Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book About Her FAILED 2024 Campaign

Much like her run for the White House in 2020, Kamala Harris announced yesterday she was dropping out of the California governor's race before it even really began.

Speculation swirled that she was doing this to set her sights on a third run for the presidency in 2028.

But, for now, Kamala is happy to go the Jake Tapper route and write a book about something the rest of us knew a year ago: her 2024 bid for president was going to fail from the beginning.

WATCH:

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.



My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.



107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

This is going to be a work of political revisionist fiction, of course.

You wrote a book? You couldn't make it through a speech without the teleprompter but you want people to believe you wrote a book? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 31, 2025

We don't believe it.

Trying to sell some books to pay down your $5 million debt to Beyoncé for that endorsement? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 31, 2025

They'll claim it's a NYT Bestseller, but no one you know will have bought a copy.

Make of that what you will.

Does the book include how much you paid for endorsements and cringe performances at your astroturfed rallies? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 31, 2025

Nope.

A book full of word salad. A must read, I'm sure. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) July 31, 2025

We'll be rivited.

Not.

Another book release? It’s been almost nonstop book releases from DNC or DNC affiliated insiders since the election.



I wish this post elections trend would stop. https://t.co/wX2TzeZnrk — Josh Lynwood (@JoshLynwood) July 31, 2025

They've gotta grift somehow.

We now have her official excuse for 2024: not enough time! https://t.co/ZRIvq8yGCu — John Loftus (@JohnCFLoftus1) July 31, 2025

Except that's a lame excuse.

The title of her book is an excuse for why she lost. https://t.co/KwpMktQ0b2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 31, 2025

Except the exact opposite is true: the 107 days gave people plenty of time to see what Kamala was all about, and the more we saw of her, the less we liked her.

An even shorter campaign might've helped her. But not by much.

I need this on audible ASAP with her reading it. https://t.co/rZbnpIHNbm — Tamir D. Harper (@TamirDHarper) July 31, 2025

With a bottle of wine or two at her disposal.

At least that would be funny.

If there isn’t any acknowledgment of Kamala blowing the easiest question in the world ever asked on The View and how she wasn’t prepared for it… then there’s no point in reading this. https://t.co/Ip9tcMohbo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 31, 2025

There's no point in reading it anyway, but you can bet that little anecdote won't be in the book.

