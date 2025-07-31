University of Iowa Needs a Reminder That No One Is Above Anti-DEI Laws (WATCH)

This was predictable, of course. When President Trump and states began their crackdown on DEI policies in universities -- places that get tons of state and federal tax money, by the way -- the universities were going to find ways to get around the rules by rebranding DEI.

And they're bragging about it:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: An official at the University of Iowa was recorded in an undercover video bragging about how she and others at the school have been taking steps to "operate around" state and federal DEI bans, saying, "I am proud of the fight." pic.twitter.com/mT4yDbjTzc — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2025

They're so brazen in their lawlessness.

I have zero sympathy for these officials. They know what the law is and they know the mood of the country towards DEI. — Nic Z (@z649278) July 31, 2025

They think they're better than us.

Firing offense. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) July 31, 2025

They should lose funding. And she should get fired.

Behold, the face of our gatekeepers. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) July 31, 2025

Behold.

Paging Harmeet Dhillon. Paging Harmeet Dhillon. — Heitor Lejeune (@HeitorLejeune) July 31, 2025

We're sure she's on it.

It's not enough to eliminate DEI programs; you must also dismiss woke activists posing as staff. — MagmaPainter (@MagmaPainter) July 31, 2025

YUP.

This finally explains why U of Iowa @uiowa has 0 rating for Social Justice



In the footage 👇, at 00:46 she explains how website has been cleared of DEI words. 🔥



There are plenty of other 🇺🇸 Unis with 0 score on social justice.



The rankings of Universities in US, UK,… https://t.co/1hNxuxRqgf pic.twitter.com/treCOYhxBx — Bibek, PhD (@DrBibekBhatta) July 31, 2025

We'll find the other DEI words and hit them, too.

Today it's @uiowa and yesterday it was @UTKnoxville.



University officials literally think parents, students and especially state leaders and lawmakers are stupid.



"We're still going to do all the DEI things."



DEI is destructive and illegal.@KimReynoldsIA @BrennaByrd. . https://t.co/jduRcfkc52 — Keith Appell (@KeithAppell) July 31, 2025

It's incredibly destructive. Which is the purpose of DEI.

DEI was banned in Iowa, but universities just rebrand it as “Civic Engagement” to keep pushing the same agenda. It’s dishonest and divisive. If they won’t follow the law, the Regents and legislature must enforce the ban and clean house. No more games. https://t.co/8nJfJ2djYV — Samuel Vannatta (@sam_vannatta) July 30, 2025

No more games.

