University of Iowa Needs a Reminder That No One Is Above Anti-DEI Laws (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy

This was predictable, of course. When President Trump and states began their crackdown on DEI policies in universities -- places that get tons of state and federal tax money, by the way -- the universities were going to find ways to get around the rules by rebranding DEI.

And they're bragging about it:

They're so brazen in their lawlessness.

They think they're better than us.

They should lose funding. And she should get fired.

Behold.

We're sure she's on it.

YUP.

Grateful Calvin
We'll find the other DEI words and hit them, too.

It's incredibly destructive. Which is the purpose of DEI.

No more games.

