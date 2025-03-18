YUP, Just Needed a New President! Check Out New MIND-BLOWING STATs on Illegals Under Trump Administration

What a difference a day makes.

Or rather, a year.

For a long while, Democrats kept trying to convince Americans we needed some magical new legislation (linked, of course, to more funding for Ukraine) to address the crisis at the southern border and by default, the violent, illegal migrants the Biden admin flew all over the country.

On our dime.

And they wonder why they lost. No, that's not true; they don't wonder why they lost; they just blame evil white people for voting for Trump and have been doubling down on their crap policies and ideas.

Luckily.

Then again, we suppose they don't have a whole lot they can say about securing the border with numbers like these:

Illegal migrants released at the border by Border Patrol after apprehension:



🔵February 2024: 76,924

🔴February 2025: 1



Yes, you read that correctly — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2025

Read that again.

Maybe a third time.

Hey, since you're here, read it a fourth time. Just ONE illegal migrant was released at the border by the Border Patrol in 2025, compared to tens of thousands just a year ago. Guess Trump was right; we just needed a new president.

Hell yeah.

Who was the one? Why? Haul him back! — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 18, 2025

Legit LOL.

We didn’t need new laws, we just needed a new president — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 18, 2025

That's right, Hercules. Louder for the people in back.

Every night before I go to bed. 👀 pic.twitter.com/62yvH6D81a — Chillin Effect (@ChillinEffect) March 18, 2025

Tough crowd.

