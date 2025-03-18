Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment...
OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENIN...
HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News,...
Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk,...
Scott Jennings Bemused as CNN Dems Reflexively Oppose Trump’s Deportation of Illegal Alien...
Ceasefire Credit? Democrats Don’t Want War Between Russia and Ukraine to End on...
Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs...
Closing Time: White House Gives Terrorist Illegal Alien Gang Members a Fitting 90s...
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
VIP
Luntz Confronts: Pollster Frankly Lays Out What Dem Party Must Do to...
Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and...
VIP
ABC News Is Working Overtime to Push the Liberal Fearmongering
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis:...
VIP
Another (Possible) Constitutional Crisis of the Democrats' Making

YUP, Just Needed a New President! Check Out New MIND-BLOWING STATs on Illegals Under Trump Administration

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

What a difference a day makes.

Or rather, a year.

For a long while, Democrats kept trying to convince Americans we needed some magical new legislation (linked, of course, to more funding for Ukraine) to address the crisis at the southern border and by default, the violent, illegal migrants the Biden admin flew all over the country.

Advertisement

On our dime.

And they wonder why they lost. No, that's not true; they don't wonder why they lost; they just blame evil white people for voting for Trump and have been doubling down on their crap policies and ideas.

Luckily.

Then again, we suppose they don't have a whole lot they can say about securing the border with numbers like these:

Read that again.

Maybe a third time.

Hey, since you're here, read it a fourth time. Just ONE illegal migrant was released at the border by the Border Patrol in 2025, compared to tens of thousands just a year ago. Guess Trump was right; we just needed a new president.

Hell yeah.

Legit LOL.

That's right, Hercules. Louder for the people in back.

Recommended

OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENING Him and ROFL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Tough crowd.

============================================================

Related:

OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENING Him and ROFL

HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time

Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk, Takes on HORDE of Crazies

Even Bill Maher Can't Hide His DIGUST for Don Lemon After He TRASHES Black Trump Supporters (Watch)

So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shares Deets (Pic)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENING Him and ROFL
Sam J.
HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time
Sam J.
Boo and YAH! JD Vance Just Needs THREE Minutes to Explain Why Experiment of Globalization FAILED (Watch)
Sam J.
Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk, Takes on HORDE of Crazies
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Bemused as CNN Dems Reflexively Oppose Trump’s Deportation of Illegal Alien Gangs
Warren Squire
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOH, SHE MAD! Jasmine Crockett SO Intimidated By Opponent Sholdon Daniels She's THREATENING Him and ROFL Sam J.
Advertisement