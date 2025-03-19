Ron DeSantis to Congress: Quit Fumbling and Rip the Gavel from Rogue Judges Tanking Trump’s Agenda

Earlier we told you about a federal judge blocking Trump's trans military ban. This is just another example of a federal judge blocking Trump's executive orders way overreaching their jurisdiction. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida offered a suggestion to this very pressing issue.

Lots of noise about impeachment. We must study every ruling & act accordingly w/ everything on the table (noting: 14 Dem votes required in Senate.). But, more fertile ground… 1) House can pass a resolution stating there is/was an invasion, 2) we can defund radical courts. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 18, 2025

Congress has the authority to strip jurisdiction of the federal courts to decide these cases in the first place.



The sabotaging of President Trump’s agenda by “resistance” judges was predictable — why no jurisdiction-stripping bills tee’d up at the onset of this Congress? https://t.co/OscAkpXgeo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 19, 2025

DeSantis' plan came in response to a tweet by Congressman Chip Roy. Honestly, this will have to happen because these federal judges are out of control.

How would such a bill pass? Need 60 in the senate. — Kostas (@Highline7) March 19, 2025

Attach it to a “must pass” bill… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 19, 2025

DeSantis even had the solution to ensure it passed.

Step 1:

Remove Washington, D.C. Home Rule. They've only had it since 1973 and it was obviously a mistake in so many ways.

Step 2:

Eliminate the Washington, D.C. US District Court. We can't have a one-judge branch rule all Executive Branch operations. — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 19, 2025

Congress has sent a total of 2 bills to the president's desk since he assumed the office 66 days ago. Their job, much like most cabinet officers, seems to be that of Fox News guest and social media influencer. https://t.co/4sVlUYLzgR — Transcending Space and Time Nero (@Adventure_Nero) March 19, 2025

Absolutely. Judges are able to partake in this nonsense because Congress is not doing its job.

Because Congress is now just Hollywood for ugly people. https://t.co/j5BL4RoPWa — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) March 19, 2025

Now, not all of them are ugly. There are a few cute ones. Generally, yes, point taken.

SCOTUS said in 1948 that the courts did not have the ability to perform judicial review on Trump's deportation of criminal illegal aliens, yet a lower court did so anyway and for some reason we're all just supposed to accept that ruling. https://t.co/8YleSBPxYc — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 19, 2025

Remember, Democrats now think old laws don't count. Apparently, old court rulings don't either. They make up their own rules as they go along.

Hamilton in Federalist 81 on the exceptions and regulations clause:

"To avoid all inconveniencies, it will be safest to declare generally, that the Supreme Court shall possess appellate jurisdiction both as to law and FACT, and that this jurisdiction shall be subject to such… https://t.co/ocFsOMHRlQ — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 19, 2025

Maybe Lin Manuel Miranda can write a new song about it to help the Democrats understand.

This is the key to solving the judicial overreach problem. Stop the impeachment fantasy and just dissolve the lower courts or strip their jurisdiction to bare bones. https://t.co/WfgF0Xn870 — Max Morton (@maxmorton6GDM) March 19, 2025

Jurisdiction Stripping: Article III, Section 2 allows Congress to regulate the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction and define lower courts’ authority. If courts overreach, Congress could constitutionally limit their ability to hear certain cases. https://t.co/Nk4H8IsaFl — Conservative Confidential (@StevenT22893602) March 19, 2025

The proper role of the president involves persuading, bullying, and threatening members of congress to get this bill on his desk https://t.co/sHXkw0Tu8D — Nolan E. Scott (@NolanE67826) March 19, 2025

Get this done, GOP!