VIP
MSNBC Hosts Look Annoyed While Correcting Fake News Report About Trump's 'Very Good...
Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America...
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like...
OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock...
Anarchy Down Under: Australian Journalist Gleefully Endorses Violence Against Elon Musk
I'm Your Huckleberry: Tyrus Accepts Challenge to Wrestle Tim Walz WWE Style
Elon Musk Recalls Biden White House Refusing His Help to Bring Astronauts Home...
EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000...
Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh...
Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla...
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have...
VIP
Gender Studies Prof Says ‘White Empiricism’ Undermines Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep...

Ron DeSantis to Congress: Quit Fumbling and Rip the Gavel from Rogue Judges Tanking Trump’s Agenda

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 AM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

Earlier we told you about a federal judge blocking Trump's trans military ban. This is just another example of a federal judge blocking Trump's executive orders way overreaching their jurisdiction. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida offered a suggestion to this very pressing issue.

Advertisement

DeSantis' plan came in response to a tweet by Congressman Chip Roy. Honestly, this will have to happen because these federal judges are out of control.

DeSantis even had the solution to ensure it passed.

Recommended

Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen
justmindy
Advertisement

Absolutely. Judges are able to partake in this nonsense because Congress is not doing its job.

Now, not all of them are ugly. There are a few cute ones. Generally, yes, point taken.

Remember, Democrats now think old laws don't count. Apparently, old court rulings don't either. They make up their own rules as they go along.

Advertisement

Maybe Lin Manuel Miranda can write a new song about it to help the Democrats understand. 

Get this done, GOP!

Tags: CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen
justmindy
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock Crash Is CHEF'S KISS
Doug P.
Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America in 2025
Doug P.
MSNBC Hosts Look Annoyed While Correcting Fake News Report About Trump's 'Very Good Friend'
Doug P.
Anarchy Down Under: Australian Journalist Gleefully Endorses Violence Against Elon Musk
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen justmindy
Advertisement