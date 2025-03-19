Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen

Federal judges now apparently think they run this country. They believe they have more power than an elected President. This is getting to be ridiculous.
BREAKING: Judge Ana Reyes grants a preliminary injunction blocking the Department of Defense’s new policies that limit the ability of transgender people to serve in the military. The order is accompanied by a 79-page (!) memorandum opinion. pic.twitter.com/8e6hn17I1V— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 18, 2025
Judge Reyes’s opinion relies in part on her independent research into disorders of sexual development (DSD), which is not part of the record. Judges are not allowed to do this.— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 18, 2025
Not surprisingly, her information is wrong. For example, she cites the erroneous figure that 1.7% of… pic.twitter.com/gkPtA7jPUv
She's basically trying to argue the case for the attorneys to get the intended outcome she wants. What a farce!
It takes 79 pages for a judge to make up lies about having the power to stop the department of defense from, checks notes, setting rational sane standards...— Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) March 18, 2025
She's literally saying the 'Commander in Chief' of the military does not have the right to set basic physical standards for entering or remaining in the military. That's laughable.
That makes 27 of Trump's decisions blocked by federal judges— state secession (@state_secession) March 19, 2025
2/3 of this Senate will never vote to remove them. Only 53% are GOP, including RINOs
Winning the presidency is not enough to fix fedgov because the Left is more powerful in the US
Solution: help red states secede! pic.twitter.com/3F9cyrGDaz
This stops when the House pulls the plug on the judiciary's funding.— John Adams (@JhnAdmz) March 18, 2025
Let them be broke if they want to be activists.
That would require Congress do their job and they don't seem to want to do that much these days.
They've all been emboldened by John Roberts idiot comments.— John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) March 18, 2025
What a mistake he continues to be.
We are getting to the point where we are just going to ignore the legal system. Which is not good, but that is where this is going and these judges did it.— Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) March 18, 2025
It's either that or the President has no authority.
The judiciary really does believe it should be running the executive branch.— Max Chadsworth (@maxchadsworth) March 18, 2025
They are putting the branch in peril by trying to use litigation to take control of the executive branch.
These judges are democrat terrorists and far left tyrants.— Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) March 19, 2025
They need to either run for President or stay in their lane.
They would never be elected because they are woke Leftists.
My office has been fighting alongside President Trump in many of these cases, but it’s hard to find a more egregious example of left-wing judicial overreach than this.— Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) March 19, 2025
This is apparently what happens when an Article III judge identifies as an Article II President. https://t.co/GT4UBIp96W pic.twitter.com/RoA6R2EpPF
Red state Attorney Generals are obviously very concerned.
This is a judicial coup. There has never been DoD policy dictated by the judiciary branch before.— Jon Leslie🇺🇸 (@JonLeslieNH) March 19, 2025
What’s next? The DoD can’t set PT standards and kick those out who fail? The Army cannot utilize 7.62 weapons because they’re too heavy for some people? The AF needs to make… https://t.co/FA6v8Doq0w
It's a slippery slope, for sure.
