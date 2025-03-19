Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen

Federal judges now apparently think they run this country. They believe they have more power than an elected President. This is getting to be ridiculous.

BREAKING: Judge Ana Reyes grants a preliminary injunction blocking the Department of Defense’s new policies that limit the ability of transgender people to serve in the military. The order is accompanied by a 79-page (!) memorandum opinion. pic.twitter.com/8e6hn17I1V — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Judge Reyes’s opinion relies in part on her independent research into disorders of sexual development (DSD), which is not part of the record. Judges are not allowed to do this.



Not surprisingly, her information is wrong. For example, she cites the erroneous figure that 1.7% of… pic.twitter.com/gkPtA7jPUv — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 18, 2025

She's basically trying to argue the case for the attorneys to get the intended outcome she wants. What a farce!

It takes 79 pages for a judge to make up lies about having the power to stop the department of defense from, checks notes, setting rational sane standards... — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) March 18, 2025

She's literally saying the 'Commander in Chief' of the military does not have the right to set basic physical standards for entering or remaining in the military. That's laughable.

That makes 27 of Trump's decisions blocked by federal judges



2/3 of this Senate will never vote to remove them. Only 53% are GOP, including RINOs



Winning the presidency is not enough to fix fedgov because the Left is more powerful in the US



Solution: help red states secede! pic.twitter.com/3F9cyrGDaz — state secession (@state_secession) March 19, 2025

This stops when the House pulls the plug on the judiciary's funding.



Let them be broke if they want to be activists. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) March 18, 2025

That would require Congress do their job and they don't seem to want to do that much these days.

They've all been emboldened by John Roberts idiot comments. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) March 18, 2025

What a mistake he continues to be.

We are getting to the point where we are just going to ignore the legal system. Which is not good, but that is where this is going and these judges did it. — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) March 18, 2025

It's either that or the President has no authority.

The judiciary really does believe it should be running the executive branch.



They are putting the branch in peril by trying to use litigation to take control of the executive branch. — Max Chadsworth (@maxchadsworth) March 18, 2025

These judges are democrat terrorists and far left tyrants.



They need to either run for President or stay in their lane. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) March 19, 2025

They would never be elected because they are woke Leftists.

My office has been fighting alongside President Trump in many of these cases, but it’s hard to find a more egregious example of left-wing judicial overreach than this.



This is apparently what happens when an Article III judge identifies as an Article II President. https://t.co/GT4UBIp96W pic.twitter.com/RoA6R2EpPF — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) March 19, 2025

Advertisement

Red state Attorney Generals are obviously very concerned.

This is a judicial coup. There has never been DoD policy dictated by the judiciary branch before.



What’s next? The DoD can’t set PT standards and kick those out who fail? The Army cannot utilize 7.62 weapons because they’re too heavy for some people? The AF needs to make… https://t.co/FA6v8Doq0w — Jon Leslie🇺🇸 (@JonLeslieNH) March 19, 2025

It's a slippery slope, for sure.