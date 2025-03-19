OUCH! Elon Musk's Response to Knucklehead Tim Walz Cheering for a Tesla Stock...
Judge Ana Reyes’ 79-Page Ego Parade: Smacking Down Trump’s Trans Military Ban Like She’s Queen

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 AM on March 19, 2025
United States Army

Federal judges now apparently think they run this country. They believe they have more power than an elected President. This is getting to be ridiculous.

She's basically trying to argue the case for the attorneys to get the intended outcome she wants. What a farce!

She's literally saying the 'Commander in Chief' of the military does not have the right to set basic physical standards for entering or remaining in the military. That's laughable. 

Grateful Calvin
That would require Congress do their job and they don't seem to want to do that much these days.

What a mistake he continues to be.

It's either that or the President has no authority.

They would never be elected because they are woke Leftists. 

Red state Attorney Generals are obviously very concerned.

It's a slippery slope, for sure.

