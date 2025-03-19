Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America in 2025

In the November election, voters made it clear that they'd had enough of the Democrats' gaslighting, lies and misrepresentations. The result was a victory for Trump and Vance along with the GOP taking back the Senate and maintaining control of the House.

Oddly enough the Democrat response has been to double down on the crazy. Heck, Kamala Harris' former running mate Tim Walz is on a tour pretending it's still campaign season and the election never turned out the way it did. Behold the definition of insanity:

The Democratic Party and its Vice Chair David Hogg think sending out the guy who lost an election 3 months ago to celebrate Electric Vehicle stocks crashing on the same day SpaceX returned stranded astronauts to Earth is such a perfect example of where they are approval ratings… https://t.co/0jMBWVEQxu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2025

The contrast in approaches from Dems like Knucklehead Tim and the Republicans is amazing. @DrewHolden360 spotted one big difference:

Really sums up which party has a positive narrative of and for America in 2025. pic.twitter.com/L2mgKo4YQK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2025

That really says it all, as does this one from Libs of TikTok:

Elon is bringing stranded astronauts home from space while Tim Walz travels around crying about him and celebrating the Tesla attacks.



Innovation vs Destruction.



We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/2nd9DxcriT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

Have any top Democrats even acknowledged the stranded astronauts who were brought back to Earth yesterday? The two astronauts thanked President Trump and Elon Musk so they're unlikely to get any applause from many Democrats, including Walz.

Has he bothered to say anything about the vandalism, shooting, and bombing of various Tesla cars & dealerships?



Anything??? — David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) March 19, 2025

Highly unlikely. Heck, it all probably put a smile on Walz's face.

This is not going to age well for Timmy. — Sal (@SalBo89) March 19, 2025

Walz's VP candidacy aged horribly and yet he's still out there doing the same kind of thing.