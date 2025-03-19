Compare and Contrast the Stark Differences in Dem vs. GOP Attitudes About America in 2025

VIP
Doug P. | 10:14 AM on March 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

In the November election, voters made it clear that they'd had enough of the Democrats' gaslighting, lies and misrepresentations. The result was a victory for Trump and Vance along with the GOP taking back the Senate and maintaining control of the House.

Oddly enough the Democrat response has been to double down on the crazy. Heck, Kamala Harris' former running mate Tim Walz is on a tour pretending it's still campaign season and the election never turned out the way it did. Behold the definition of insanity: 

The contrast in approaches from Dems like Knucklehead Tim and the Republicans is amazing. @DrewHolden360 spotted one big difference: 

That really says it all, as does this one from Libs of TikTok:

Have any top Democrats even acknowledged the stranded astronauts who were brought back to Earth yesterday? The two astronauts thanked President Trump and Elon Musk so they're unlikely to get any applause from many Democrats, including Walz.

Highly unlikely. Heck, it all probably put a smile on Walz's face.

Walz's VP candidacy aged horribly and yet he's still out there doing the same kind of thing.

