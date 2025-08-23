So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There



Not long ago, when President Trump first announced that he was going to send the National Guard into DC to clean up the crime-ridden streets of our nation's capital, there were a few moderately sane voices on the left who accurately noted that Democrats were falling into the trap of siding with violent criminals.

Welp. It's getting even worse than that among Democrats. Now, they are proudly announcing that they are VICTIMS of violent crime as an act of defiance against Trump.

Yesterday, the President mentioned that he might have to go to Chicago next after DC is cleaned up. And with good reason. Chicago is in the top five most violent cities in the United States. Of course, sending the National Guard to a city in a blue state is a little more complicated than doing the same in the District of Columbia, but the message was clear: Chicago has got to clean up its act.

Unbelievably, a woman on X responded to Trump by posting photos of the injuries she suffered as a carjacking victim and telling Trump that he's STILL not welcome.

Dear @realDonaldTrump … I’ve been carjacked in Chicago with my arm broken. I still don’t want you or your troops here. TIA. BTW there are no red hats here. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/f8NJ3xHL5O — Jill Ciminillo (@jillciminillo) August 23, 2025

Wait. Hang on a second. No red hats?

But we were assured by Jussie Smollett that Chicago is 'MAGA Country.'

Is she saying that's not true and Smollett was lying about everything? We're shocked ... SHOCKED.

I’ve heard there are at least two. pic.twitter.com/wYgruiwAHH — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 23, 2025

HAAAAAAA.

But MAGA hats aside, it takes a special kind of TDS crazy to say that you want to remain a victim instead of having the President help your city become safe and great again.

Leftists are really different. pic.twitter.com/QmWe6YnN4o — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 23, 2025

'Different' is one way of putting it. 'Completely howling-at-the-moon insane' would be another, better way.

But at least she edited her post to remove the profanity and offer a 'Thanks in advance' instead.

Democrats are in an abusive relationship with the consequences of their policies. pic.twitter.com/X2KsTqqgQo — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 23, 2025

Ciminillo's entire post is just her saying, 'Carjack me harder, daddy.'

If we didn't know her name was 'Jill,' we would swear that Ciminillo is someone's 'liberal Aunt Peggy.'

The average AWFL would rather be carjacked and have her arm broken than not be able to virtue signal.



It’s mental illness. https://t.co/xQuur44iZB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2025

She is a textbook Cluster-B AWFL.

The liberal white woman is the one demographic that cannot be dissuaded from communism under any circumstances.



I sat at a dinner table with one once. She flat out told the whole table that Brandon Johnson was a great mayor and it wasn’t a big deal if you got mugged. https://t.co/Y3ymOsLDus — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 23, 2025

And yes, probably a communist as well.

So … you’d rather get assaulted and have your car stolen than allow actual help that could make your entire city safer just because you hate Trump.



And you’re bragging about it?



Yikes. https://t.co/Z0opViUvvf — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 23, 2025

Back away slowly from the crazy Chicago lady.

On second thought, scratch that. RUN away from her. Immediately. At roadrunner-like speed.

That is so cool! Would you mind sharing exactly where it happened? I need some Instagram content. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 23, 2025

LOL. We love Heidi.

Why have a safe city when you can get social media cred for nearly having your arm torn off by violent thugs?

Amazingly, however, Ciminillo decided to double down on her mental illness with a follow-up to her own post.

To be clear. The police in Chicago aren’t the problem. The judicial system is. CPD caught my carjackers. The courts let him go. So. Send us resources, not federalized police. https://t.co/IJfnNpFa9b — Jill Ciminillo (@jillciminillo) August 23, 2025

Ahhh, now we understand. It's the Chicago judicial system's fault.

That would be the same judicial system that Ciminillo keeps voting for in every election.

Of course she blames the courts she diligently researches and votes for. I'm honestly not sure America can survive white liberal women. https://t.co/E99FBmgBNP pic.twitter.com/3oSljzblET — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 23, 2025

Oops. Maybe she should try voting for some red hats next time, who will appoint better judges.

Before she gets hospitalized or worse by a future carjacker, who leftist judges refused to imprison.

But we know she won't.

Again, here you are doubling down on not understanding that you are pointing at the Dems being the problem all along. https://t.co/SzvfaDCFHB — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🐿️ (@DarthCalvin) August 23, 2025

She will never admit it. She can't. It will invalidate her entire personality, which seems uniquely and exclusively crafted around hating a bad orange man.

She used her voice to vote for pro-carjacker judges. https://t.co/iw9AVhPW6I pic.twitter.com/EDHXe54pco — Crash (@Crash1111111111) August 23, 2025

It truly is an excellent example of the mental illness that has infected the left.

LOL.

Maybe she can try that defense the next time someone tries to rip her from her car and hurl her down onto the street.

You sewed your head into your a** and the two have become permanently fused together for the remainder of your ignorant life. You’re living the life you voted for. Enjoy. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 23, 2025

A bit crude, yes, but an accurate summation of Ciminillo's entire worldview.

Well, we sure hope it doesn't come to that.

But if it does, Ciminillo will have no one to blame but herself and her voting history.

And all because she hates red hats.





