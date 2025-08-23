So, It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There

Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is THRILLED by This Kilmar Abrego Garcia News (but...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on August 23, 2025
Twitchy


Not long ago, when President Trump first announced that he was going to send the National Guard into DC to clean up the crime-ridden streets of our nation's capital, there were a few moderately sane voices on the left who accurately noted that Democrats were falling into the trap of siding with violent criminals

Welp. It's getting even worse than that among Democrats. Now, they are proudly announcing that they are VICTIMS of violent crime as an act of defiance against Trump. 

Yesterday, the President mentioned that he might have to go to Chicago next after DC is cleaned up. And with good reason. Chicago is in the top five most violent cities in the United States. Of course, sending the National Guard to a city in a blue state is a little more complicated than doing the same in the District of Columbia, but the message was clear: Chicago has got to clean up its act. 

Unbelievably, a woman on X responded to Trump by posting photos of the injuries she suffered as a carjacking victim and telling Trump that he's STILL not welcome. 

Wait. Hang on a second. No red hats? 

But we were assured by Jussie Smollett that Chicago is 'MAGA Country.' 

Is she saying that's not true and Smollett was lying about everything? We're shocked ... SHOCKED. 

HAAAAAAA. 

But MAGA hats aside, it takes a special kind of TDS crazy to say that you want to remain a victim instead of having the President help your city become safe and great again. 

'Different' is one way of putting it. 'Completely howling-at-the-moon insane' would be another, better way. 

But at least she edited her post to remove the profanity and offer a 'Thanks in advance' instead.

Ciminillo's entire post is just her saying, 'Carjack me harder, daddy.'

If we didn't know her name was 'Jill,' we would swear that Ciminillo is someone's 'liberal Aunt Peggy.'

She is a textbook Cluster-B AWFL. 

And yes, probably a communist as well. 

Back away slowly from the crazy Chicago lady. 

On second thought, scratch that. RUN away from her. Immediately. At roadrunner-like speed. 

LOL. We love Heidi. 

Why have a safe city when you can get social media cred for nearly having your arm torn off by violent thugs? 

Amazingly, however, Ciminillo decided to double down on her mental illness with a follow-up to her own post. 

Ahhh, now we understand. It's the Chicago judicial system's fault. 

That would be the same judicial system that Ciminillo keeps voting for in every election.

Oops. Maybe she should try voting for some red hats next time, who will appoint better judges. 

Before she gets hospitalized or worse by a future carjacker, who leftist judges refused to imprison. 

But we know she won't. 

She will never admit it. She can't. It will invalidate her entire personality, which seems uniquely and exclusively crafted around hating a bad orange man. 

It truly is an excellent example of the mental illness that has infected the left. 

LOL. 

Maybe she can try that defense the next time someone tries to rip her from her car and hurl her down onto the street. 

A bit crude, yes, but an accurate summation of Ciminillo's entire worldview. 

Well, we sure hope it doesn't come to that. 

But if it does, Ciminillo will have no one to blame but herself and her voting history. 

And all because she hates red hats. 

