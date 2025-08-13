UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending Violent Crime

The default Democrat position of taking the other side of any issue or initiative Trump is behind continues to bite them. We've already seen that happen with the Dems taking the side of criminal illegals because Trump's the one deporting them, and this administration's crackdown on crime in Washington, DC is yet another example.

The Left's kneejerk reaction to Trump working to tackle DC crime has even alarmed MSNBC's Chris Matthews and Mika Brzezinski, who called it a "trap."

Watch (via @WesternLensman):

💡The moment when MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and Mika Brzezinski finally realize Democrats have been duped by Trump into defending violent crime in DC:



“It’s a trap!" pic.twitter.com/J3AlvIKGHA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Matthews was definitely not getting an Obama-style thrill up his leg when he realized the Dems are defending violent crime all because "Trump bad." Also it's not really a "trap" so much as it's yet another example of the Democrats' willingness to oppose common sense because their level of TDS is off the charts.

They can’t resist opposing everything Trump says or does, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/h8ZpLPSrKI — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) August 13, 2025

Exactly. A few of them are starting to figure out that that isn’t a political winner here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Don't listen to them, Dems, you're doing great!

Not the first time they’ve been “fooled” by common sense policy. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 13, 2025

And it certainly won't be the last.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

