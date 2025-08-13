UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending Violent Crime

Adam Kinzinger’s Sydney Sweeney Spin: STILL Gaslighting the Public to Erase the Left’s...
Doug P. | 11:55 AM on August 13, 2025
Twitter

The default Democrat position of taking the other side of any issue or initiative Trump is behind continues to bite them. We've already seen that happen with the Dems taking the side of criminal illegals because Trump's the one deporting them, and this administration's crackdown on crime in Washington, DC is yet another example. 

The Left's kneejerk reaction to Trump working to tackle DC crime has even alarmed MSNBC's Chris Matthews and Mika Brzezinski, who called it a "trap." 

Watch (via @WesternLensman): 

Matthews was definitely not getting an Obama-style thrill up his leg when he realized the Dems are defending violent crime all because "Trump bad." Also it's not really a "trap" so much as it's yet another example of the Democrats' willingness to oppose common sense because their level of TDS is off the charts. 

Don't listen to them, Dems, you're doing great!

And it certainly won't be the last. 

*****

