BAAAHAHAHA! CIA's 'Mop-Up-Guy' Ken Dilanian Is Worried About 'Weaponization' of Intelligence Agencies

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on August 23, 2025
Twitchy

One of our favorite sayings about karma is not that it's a B-word (though it is), but that karma never loses an address. Deep state warmonger John Bolton found that out -- quite literally -- yesterday when the FBI showed up at his home bright and early in a raid that was part of an investigation into theft of classified documents.

As much fun as it was to watch that, the even more schadenfreudelicious part of the raid was watching the same people who cheered Biden's FBI going through Melania Trump's underwear drawer at Mar-a-Lago have complete nuclear meltdowns about seeing the pendulum swing back, and hard. From Chuck Todd to George Conway, they all started crying like toddlers, apparently forgetting the pom-poms they were waving as Merrick Garland and his cabal sought to eliminate Trump from running for President again. 

One of the worst of that lot is NBC's 'justice and intelligence reporter' Ken Dilanian. Long known as a stenographer for whatever weaponized leaks Obama and Biden's CIA or intelligence community wanted him to push against any Republican, including the Russiagate hoax, Dilanian went on MSNBC yesterday to suddenly be worried about the politicization of the three-letter agencies. Watch: 

Seriously? LOL. 

The hypocrisy of the left simply knows no bounds. 

And Dilanian isn't just a Russiagate propagandist. He is actual pondscum, pushing every false narrative he can. He even exploited the death of Senator Tom Coburn in his pathetic mission to destroy Donald Trump. Lately, he has been one of the loudest on-air apparatchiks denying that there is rampant crime in Washington, D.C.

Needless to say, his dire warnings about the FBI and CIA 'lying' had all of X pointing and laughing at him. 

Dilanian was practically the personal PR agent for the CIA. Even the LA Times had to disown him. 

The fact that MSNBC hired him says everything about MSNBC, and none of it good. 

We're not sure how much harder Dilanian can try to push his agitprop, but we know he will give it his worst shot. 

He is the ultimate asset, never questioning the orders that the deep state gives him, and always seeking their approval. 

But ... but ... they're rebranding, or something! 

Calling themselves MS NOW (or is it PMS NOW?) isn't going to do anything for their credibility if they keep all of the same 'journalists' like Dilanian.

Mind it? Dilanian was ecstatic about it. 

But it's not the first time he's been hypocritical about classified documents. Even though Trump was President and had the right to have classified information, Dilanian wanted him thrown in prison. But he didn't feel the same way when Joe Biden (who was NOT President at the time) stole classified documents and kept them in a garage that was frequented by a crack addict.

LOL. Great analogy. 

And he's definitely a bottom feeder, like a catfish. 

Ahem. 

Hey, we didn't make that joke. Sure, we included it here, but we didn't make it. 

Ahh, but that was (D)ifferent, you see. 

At least in Dilanian's hypocritical mind, it was. 

It's axiomatic.

A lot of the people in that picture should probably be getting ready for FBI raids of their own, and maybe even grand jury indictments. 

And if that makes Ken Dilanian cry, that's all the more reason it will be the right thing to do. 

