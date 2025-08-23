BAAAHAHAHA! CIA's 'Mop-Up-Guy' Ken Dilanian Is Worried About 'Weaponization' of Intelligence Agencies

One of our favorite sayings about karma is not that it's a B-word (though it is), but that karma never loses an address. Deep state warmonger John Bolton found that out -- quite literally -- yesterday when the FBI showed up at his home bright and early in a raid that was part of an investigation into theft of classified documents.

As much fun as it was to watch that, the even more schadenfreudelicious part of the raid was watching the same people who cheered Biden's FBI going through Melania Trump's underwear drawer at Mar-a-Lago have complete nuclear meltdowns about seeing the pendulum swing back, and hard. From Chuck Todd to George Conway, they all started crying like toddlers, apparently forgetting the pom-poms they were waving as Merrick Garland and his cabal sought to eliminate Trump from running for President again.

One of the worst of that lot is NBC's 'justice and intelligence reporter' Ken Dilanian. Long known as a stenographer for whatever weaponized leaks Obama and Biden's CIA or intelligence community wanted him to push against any Republican, including the Russiagate hoax, Dilanian went on MSNBC yesterday to suddenly be worried about the politicization of the three-letter agencies. Watch:

MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian is raging about intelligence agencies being politicized and weaponized:



“The leaders of these institutions have been saying things that aren't true on a regular basis."



This coming from a prime Russia Hoax propagandist. pic.twitter.com/o2XzsqgXRt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 23, 2025

Seriously? LOL.

The hypocrisy of the left simply knows no bounds.

And Dilanian isn't just a Russiagate propagandist. He is actual pondscum, pushing every false narrative he can. He even exploited the death of Senator Tom Coburn in his pathetic mission to destroy Donald Trump. Lately, he has been one of the loudest on-air apparatchiks denying that there is rampant crime in Washington, D.C.

Needless to say, his dire warnings about the FBI and CIA 'lying' had all of X pointing and laughing at him.

The "Journalist" that was fired by the L.A. Times for closely collaborative relationship with the CIA ..

Who shared stories prior to publication with CIA press office seeking their approval. https://t.co/sBXHBPLugT — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 23, 2025

Dilanian was practically the personal PR agent for the CIA. Even the LA Times had to disown him.

Ken was also a CIA mop up guy.https://t.co/SkXshhvbSD — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) August 23, 2025

The fact that MSNBC hired him says everything about MSNBC, and none of it good.

When you’ve already lost the propaganda war, the only thing to do is propagandize harder https://t.co/vUhM8r3P2j — NuttyAI (@anutbitty) August 23, 2025

We're not sure how much harder Dilanian can try to push his agitprop, but we know he will give it his worst shot.

Deep state assets doing deep state asset stuff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 23, 2025

He is the ultimate asset, never questioning the orders that the deep state gives him, and always seeking their approval.

Credibility left at MSNBC is in the negative.

It is why they have lost 60% of their audience in the last decade....... — Brian Keith Tinney (@TaboohBKT) August 23, 2025

But ... but ... they're rebranding, or something!

Calling themselves MS NOW (or is it PMS NOW?) isn't going to do anything for their credibility if they keep all of the same 'journalists' like Dilanian.

He didn’t seem to mind the intelligence being weaponized against Trump. https://t.co/15Ksw3BWJT — Eddie W (@EddieW11) August 23, 2025

Mind it? Dilanian was ecstatic about it.

But it's not the first time he's been hypocritical about classified documents. Even though Trump was President and had the right to have classified information, Dilanian wanted him thrown in prison. But he didn't feel the same way when Joe Biden (who was NOT President at the time) stole classified documents and kept them in a garage that was frequented by a crack addict.

You know @POTUS is over the target when all the rats are squealing. — Doug (@dwpks1965) August 23, 2025

Ken Dilanian sounds a bit nervous. Perhaps the media should feel a bit nervous about outright lying to the American people. Perhaps there should be consequences for egregiously lying, pushing fake news and propaganda onto the American people. — JP (@J_P1776) August 23, 2025

Ken's a caught fish thrashing in the bottom of the boat. — Tim Hurlocker (@AdamSmithEcho) August 23, 2025

LOL. Great analogy.

And he's definitely a bottom feeder, like a catfish.

Ken Dilianian has shot his wad and is irrelevant now. I think most ppl refer to him as the Deep Throat mouth piece. I mean Deep State ...

Either way it's appropriate. — TS Nelson (@TanyaNe00441025) August 23, 2025

Ahem.

Hey, we didn't make that joke. Sure, we included it here, but we didn't make it.

"This FBI, this CIA has been completely politicized" ...how can he be so sure that the FBI and CIA under Democratic administrations were not completely politicized? — Color Blind (@color_blinds) August 23, 2025

Ahh, but that was (D)ifferent, you see.

At least in Dilanian's hypocritical mind, it was.

If Ken Dilanian is raging you know you are doing the right thing. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) August 23, 2025

It's axiomatic.

Did he say weaponizing? I thin he has the wrong examples. Here is the place to look. pic.twitter.com/OvgzipK2qH — NoTaxForTracksP--MAGA 🍊 (@NoTaxForTracksP) August 23, 2025

A lot of the people in that picture should probably be getting ready for FBI raids of their own, and maybe even grand jury indictments.

And if that makes Ken Dilanian cry, that's all the more reason it will be the right thing to do.





