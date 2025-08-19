Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk



Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. He won the Heisman Trophy in college and has won two NFL regular-season MVP awards. He can simply dumbfound professional defenses and dazzle fans with his dual-threat passing and running ability. He hasn't figured out how to get over the playoff hump yet and make it to the Super Bowl, but the Ravens' roster is stacked again this year, so we're betting that he and his team will make another strong run to reach the title game.

Jackson is also a pretty devoted Christian. He doesn't post often on X, but when he does, it is usually a Bible verse or a retweet of someone celebrating how many young people are embracing God (something we covered at Twitchy yesterday).

🚨Young people are coming to Christ in Record numbers in this generation🙌 pic.twitter.com/a35NZCmx3d — GodlyVibez Studios (@GV_Studios_) August 18, 2025

Jackson liked and retweeted that post, so it wasn't at all surprising to see him do the same with a recent post about Jesus from conservative commenter Charlie Kirk.

It’s all about Jesus. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 17, 2025

Seems pretty innocent and wholesome, right? And Kirk posted it on Sunday, which is pretty appropriate for any Christian.

Well, it wasn't innocent to the left and the fragile anti-theists who went absolutely BALLISTIC when they saw that Jackson had retweeted Kirk.

TRENDING: #NFL star Lamar Jackson is under heavy criticism for reposting a post from right-wing political personality Charlie Kirk.



Jackson has taken serious heat from #Ravens and other fans across the league.



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vowKIUeIha — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 18, 2025

First of all, that post is misleading. As Outkick reported, Jackson is not receiving any 'heat' from his Ravens teammates, who regularly pray together, or from his coach, John Harbaugh, who is a devout Catholic.

But we looked around and, sure enough, the left was melting down on X BIG TIME.

Wait, which one is Hitler? Kirk or Jesus?

We thought that Trump was Hitler. The left needs to sort their Hitlers out in a way that's less confusing to sane people.

Lamar Jackson out here retweeting Charlie Kirk. Hope he continues to choke in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/T0SQ79NdR2 — Ya Boy Big Nel (@TheeNelDog) August 18, 2025

Someone needs Jesus, alright, and we think it's 'Ya Boy Big Nel.'

It’s not the message that is the problem, it’s the messenger. If Lamar Jackson was a plumber and not a NFL player, Charlie Kirk would call him a DEI hire he wouldn’t trust to work in his home. https://t.co/PIJ9f8JwkP — 89_wlx (@wlx_89) August 18, 2025

We're pretty sure that person has never once listened to Kirk. Because that is not at ALL his message.

His name is Charlie Kirk. You should listen to him at some time. It seems that Jackson does.

F*** Lamar Jackson. Welcome to the fake a** Christian club with your pal Charlie Kirk. — (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@COLEplusTEN) August 19, 2025

Wow. Just ... YIKES.

All of this was amplified by dead legacy media outlets that focused on the 'outrage' of it all.

Fortunately, saner heads prevailed on X. Like Sage Steele.

Is this the point we’ve come to? Criticizing someone bc of their religious beliefs? Just stop. Stay strong @Lj_era8 and keep being an example for so many in Baltimore & beyond! @Ravens #lamarjackson https://t.co/Nb67NX2Nyv — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 18, 2025

We're fairly certain that Jackson doesn't pay attention to any of this hateful noise online.

A couple of years ago, when he signed a new contract with the Ravens, he was asked about how people talk about him and scrutinize everything about him. This is how he responded:

'It is not about what people say … It is about believing in yourself at the end of the day. Keeping God first because without Him, there is no Lamar Jackson. I’m gonna tell you that now.'

That's good advice for anyone, famous or not.

Lamar Jackson at night knowing people are outraged at his re-tweet of Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Euw5rjrQZJ — Chiefs SB58Champs (@armchairwarship) August 18, 2025

Rival Chiefs fans are familiar with this, given all of the leftist outrage the team got because their kicker, Harrison Butker, is Catholic, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, as well as his mother, are Trump supporters.

Just became a Jackson fan…. — MD (@Infinityforu) August 18, 2025

You could do much worse, given some NFL player scandals.

And Jackson is a lot of fun to watch play, too.

People are mad at Lamar Jackson for retweeting Charlie Kirk tweet praising Jesus. You cannot please these people 🤦🏾‍♂️ — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) August 18, 2025

The mistake is to ever even try.

Fun fact: Lamar Jackson is his own man. — james (@The_foundersnet) August 18, 2025

Yes. Yes, he is.

LaMar Jackson liked and shared a

post about love of Jesus from Charlie Kirk and now marxists are trying to cancel LaMar.



Marxists will fail.



LaMar Jackson is a good dude who will be an NFL Hall of Fame Inductee one day. — Jimmy Chill (@AntiGrifterInc) August 19, 2025

Even without a Super Bowl win yet, he's basically already a Hall of Famer right now.

We don't even know very much about Jackson's politics. He doesn't talk about those issues often.

His primary earthly focus is on football and leading his team to as many wins as he can.

But he also has a higher purpose in glorifying Jesus and celebrating Christianity.

And he simply does not care if anyone has a problem with that.

We could use a lot more like him.





