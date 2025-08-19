X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet...
Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk

Grateful Calvin
August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File


Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. He won the Heisman Trophy in college and has won two NFL regular-season MVP awards. He can simply dumbfound professional defenses and dazzle fans with his dual-threat passing and running ability. He hasn't figured out how to get over the playoff hump yet and make it to the Super Bowl, but the Ravens' roster is stacked again this year, so we're betting that he and his team will make another strong run to reach the title game. 

Jackson is also a pretty devoted Christian. He doesn't post often on X, but when he does, it is usually a Bible verse or a retweet of someone celebrating how many young people are embracing God (something we covered at Twitchy yesterday). 

Jackson liked and retweeted that post, so it wasn't at all surprising to see him do the same with a recent post about Jesus from conservative commenter Charlie Kirk. 

Seems pretty innocent and wholesome, right? And Kirk posted it on Sunday, which is pretty appropriate for any Christian. 

Well, it wasn't innocent to the left and the fragile anti-theists who went absolutely BALLISTIC when they saw that Jackson had retweeted Kirk. 

First of all, that post is misleading. As Outkick reported, Jackson is not receiving any 'heat' from his Ravens teammates, who regularly pray together, or from his coach, John Harbaugh, who is a devout Catholic. 

But we looked around and, sure enough, the left was melting down on X BIG TIME. 

Wait, which one is Hitler? Kirk or Jesus? 

We thought that Trump was Hitler. The left needs to sort their Hitlers out in a way that's less confusing to sane people. 

Someone needs Jesus, alright, and we think it's 'Ya Boy Big Nel.' 

We're pretty sure that person has never once listened to Kirk. Because that is not at ALL his message. 

His name is Charlie Kirk. You should listen to him at some time. It seems that Jackson does. 

Wow. Just ... YIKES. 

All of this was amplified by dead legacy media outlets that focused on the 'outrage' of it all. 

Fortunately, saner heads prevailed on X. Like Sage Steele. 

We're fairly certain that Jackson doesn't pay attention to any of this hateful noise online. 

A couple of years ago, when he signed a new contract with the Ravens, he was asked about how people talk about him and scrutinize everything about him. This is how he responded: 

'It is not about what people say … It is about believing in yourself at the end of the day. Keeping God first because without Him, there is no Lamar Jackson. I’m gonna tell you that now.'

That's good advice for anyone, famous or not. 

Rival Chiefs fans are familiar with this, given all of the leftist outrage the team got because their kicker, Harrison Butker, is Catholic, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, as well as his mother, are Trump supporters

You could do much worse, given some NFL player scandals. 

And Jackson is a lot of fun to watch play, too. 

The mistake is to ever even try. 

Yes. Yes, he is. 

Even without a Super Bowl win yet, he's basically already a Hall of Famer right now. 

We don't even know very much about Jackson's politics. He doesn't talk about those issues often. 

His primary earthly focus is on football and leading his team to as many wins as he can. 

But he also has a higher purpose in glorifying Jesus and celebrating Christianity. 

And he simply does not care if anyone has a problem with that. 

We could use a lot more like him.


============================================

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY NFL

