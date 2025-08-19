Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party...
VIP
Democrats Tell Us Not to Believe Our Lying Eyes About Voter Fraud (Because...
SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This...
Gov. Newsom Press Office's Victory Lap Cringe AF Because They're Too Dumb to...
Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party...
Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just...
Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She...
Obama's Ex-Ambassador to Russia Eats Crow, Calls President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Talks Br...
Dana Perino Schools Gavin Newsom: Your Trump Tweet Impersonation Is a Total Flop
Molly Cantillon’s +1 Hissy Fit: Hating America’s Phone Code Swagger ‘Cause They Ain’t...
Scott Adams Says Bill Maher Is Shifting Right but Is Unlikely to Finish...
VIP
Money Balks: Once-Rushing Rivers of Political Cash Go Dry as Doubting Democrat Donors...
MS RIP: MAZE Delivers the Perfect Memorial Video Parody for the ‘Departing’ MSNBC...
The Death of Mainstream Media, & Why Gavin Newsom Won't Run | Mark...

BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci


Most five-year-olds learn pretty quickly that not all attention is good attention. But that hasn't seemed to stop one of the most ridiculous accounts on all of X, the Governor Newsom Press Office. 

Advertisement

We are starting to lose count of all the articles we write about this account and its humiliating faceplants. Just this morning, it tried to pretend that it was 'triggering' MAGA people, when all we are doing is laughing at how cringeworthy all of the posts are. In other words, they did the meme. 

We're beginning to wonder if the account -- which is run by 'QWOC' Camille Zapata, though she's been trying to erase all associations of her name with the account this week (Gosh, we wonder why) -- is now Newsom's primary way of fundraising through X monetization, since no serious donors seem to want to have anything to do with him.

Earlier this week, however, the Newsom Press Office took on someone it absolutely shouldn't have: musician and vocal Trump advocate Kid Rock, whom Zapata embarrassingly tried to portray as a Newsom supporter. 

What exactly is the point of this? Maybe Zapata has some kind of humiliation fetish? 

Also, it's pretty ironic coming from the office of Newsom, who tried to ban parody memes and videos before a federal judge smacked down his anti-free speech law

Recommended

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's possible that Newsom and Zapata are trying to make some kind of point about why that law would have been a good thing, but if that's their objective, it couldn't be going worse for them. 

No one is saying that they shouldn't be allowed to post this content. Everyone is just laughing at how terrible they are at it. 

And that includes Kid Rock himself, who laid his unique version of American Bada** smack down on Newsom, Zapata, and their social media fail.

We love that Kid Rock said 'Newscum' because, unlike Newsom's horrible X memes and posts about Trump, which haven't raised a single one of the President's hackles, we know that the governor absolutely hates that nickname.

Even Elon Musk thought the comeback was hilarious. 

Naturally, the response inspired much better memes than the one Zapata tried to create. 

That's more like it, and more fitting with Kid Rock's personality and political leanings. 

Advertisement

LOL. Even better. 

Ahem ... We could make a Harvey Weinstein joke right now. 

But we won't. 

Don't worry. The ratio was achieved. And then some. 

At the time of this writing, Kid Rock had received more than 52,000 likes for his message, compared to only 22,000 for the silly post from the Newsom Press Office. 

We love it when a clapback comes together. 

Even the President himself approved (well, sort of).  

Then again, Trump's social media advisor seems to be his son Barron, who is about 100 times smarter than Zapata, who has only made a career because of DEI and checking alphabet boxes.

Advertisement

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

What this all boils down to, of course, is a truth that is as old as the Internet itself: the left can't meme. 

We just didn't think that Newsom, Zapata, and their social media accounts would be so hellbent on proving that they can't meme every single day. 

The right, on the other hand, is exceptional at creating memes and firing back at the left in a way that utterly humiliates them. 

And Donald Trump and Kid Rock are two of the best at it.

============================================

Related:

Mothers Just Know: Riley Gaines Shares AMAZING Story About How She Learned She Was Pregnant

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day

More People Are Embracing Faith, and It's Making the Anti-Theists BIG MAD

NO ONE Wants 'Spider-Them': Variety Promotes Non-Binary Spider-Man With Bella Ramsey

Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages and X Has Suggestions

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'
Sam J.
SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This DESPERATE Lie
Sam J.
Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party As Only HE Can (Watch)
Sam J.
Gov. Newsom Press Office's Victory Lap Cringe AF Because They're Too Dumb to Know They Just Did the Meme
Sam J.
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People' Sam J.
Advertisement