BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office



Most five-year-olds learn pretty quickly that not all attention is good attention. But that hasn't seemed to stop one of the most ridiculous accounts on all of X, the Governor Newsom Press Office.

We are starting to lose count of all the articles we write about this account and its humiliating faceplants. Just this morning, it tried to pretend that it was 'triggering' MAGA people, when all we are doing is laughing at how cringeworthy all of the posts are. In other words, they did the meme.

We're beginning to wonder if the account -- which is run by 'QWOC' Camille Zapata, though she's been trying to erase all associations of her name with the account this week (Gosh, we wonder why) -- is now Newsom's primary way of fundraising through X monetization, since no serious donors seem to want to have anything to do with him.

Earlier this week, however, the Newsom Press Office took on someone it absolutely shouldn't have: musician and vocal Trump advocate Kid Rock, whom Zapata embarrassingly tried to portray as a Newsom supporter.

I ACCEPT! — GCN pic.twitter.com/DLWF65DraJ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 18, 2025

What exactly is the point of this? Maybe Zapata has some kind of humiliation fetish?

Also, it's pretty ironic coming from the office of Newsom, who tried to ban parody memes and videos before a federal judge smacked down his anti-free speech law.

Is Newsom above his own laws? pic.twitter.com/Ta5pQ2fM55 — Miss Genny X 🇺🇸🗽👊🏼 (@100_percentgenx) August 19, 2025

This is a perfect Gavin Newsom post. Last year Gavin was whining about fake political content, he signed three bills to stop it, and now his press office is doing it.



THAT IS SO GAVIN NEWSOM. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 18, 2025

It's possible that Newsom and Zapata are trying to make some kind of point about why that law would have been a good thing, but if that's their objective, it couldn't be going worse for them.

No one is saying that they shouldn't be allowed to post this content. Everyone is just laughing at how terrible they are at it.

And that includes Kid Rock himself, who laid his unique version of American Bada** smack down on Newsom, Zapata, and their social media fail.

The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ https://t.co/H67yDceIpf — KidRock (@KidRock) August 19, 2025

We love that Kid Rock said 'Newscum' because, unlike Newsom's horrible X memes and posts about Trump, which haven't raised a single one of the President's hackles, we know that the governor absolutely hates that nickname.

Even Elon Musk thought the comeback was hilarious.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2025

Naturally, the response inspired much better memes than the one Zapata tried to create.

That's more like it, and more fitting with Kid Rock's personality and political leanings.

LOL. Even better.

Ahem ... We could make a Harvey Weinstein joke right now.

But we won't.

I really hope to see a ratio with this one 😆😄😁😁😁😁😄 RT Kid Rock https://t.co/l17XXRWHRl — Sierra ❤🤍💙 (@_Sierra____) August 19, 2025

Don't worry. The ratio was achieved. And then some.

At the time of this writing, Kid Rock had received more than 52,000 likes for his message, compared to only 22,000 for the silly post from the Newsom Press Office.

LMFAO, I think @KidRock wins the internets best post award today. https://t.co/bBmBqcL63f — Darth IxIoN (@DarthIxion) August 19, 2025

😂😂😂 Definitely the best laugh of the day https://t.co/hNEu3mQD39 — Joe Ferebee (@Joeggernaut90) August 19, 2025

We love it when a clapback comes together.

Even the President himself approved (well, sort of).

Then again, Trump's social media advisor seems to be his son Barron, who is about 100 times smarter than Zapata, who has only made a career because of DEI and checking alphabet boxes.

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

What this all boils down to, of course, is a truth that is as old as the Internet itself: the left can't meme.

We just didn't think that Newsom, Zapata, and their social media accounts would be so hellbent on proving that they can't meme every single day.

The right, on the other hand, is exceptional at creating memes and firing back at the left in a way that utterly humiliates them.

And Donald Trump and Kid Rock are two of the best at it.





