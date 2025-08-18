NO ONE Wants 'Spider-Them': Variety Promotes Non-Binary Spider-Man With Bella Ramsey

As much as sanity is winning the battle against woke ideology, particularly the gender cultists, there's no question that those groups still dominate far too many institutions ('zero' is the number we need to reach there).

Advertisement

Education might be the most dangerous of those institutions, but entertainment is the most culturally present. They shove it in our faces every chance they get, and they don't seem to care about how much money they lose doing so.

Yesterday, at an Emmy nominees event, Variety spoke to 'non-binary' The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and asked HER (not 'they') about becoming Spider-Man.

Bella Ramsey says they could be the next #SpiderMan — and calls Andrew Garfield’s version “incredible” and that they “loved it.”https://t.co/4pHVkhGwJm pic.twitter.com/H5WpCZuV3Q — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2025

Now, to be fair, there wasn't much wrong with what Ramsey HERself said. She was very complimentary of Tom Holland, except then right after that, she admitted she'd never watched an MCU movie previously.

Which is it?

She also praised Andrew Garfield's universally panned Amazing Spider-Man movies, and talked about slinging webs or 'something like that,' which kind of proves she doesn't know anything about Spider-Man.

But the real criminal here is Variety's Mark Malkin, who was practically begging her to criticize another actor, and who also went out of his way to highlight the 'they/them' pronouns. It's worse in the accompanying article:

Bella Ramsey has an idea of what they’d like to do next with Pedro Pascal following the death of his character, Joel, on the second season of 'The Last of Us' ... ... Ramsey said they are — no surprise! — most frequently asked about Pascal.



... They added, 'Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.’'



... Ramsey is actually a newbie to superhero movies. They’ve only watched one, an Andrew Garfield 'Spider-Man' film.



Ramsey said they have no scripts for nor do they know when filming begins for Season 3.

She. Is. A. Female.

Do you have any awareness of how grating these “pronouns” are to read? Purely from a grammar and flow standpoint. It’s so bad. Just stop. — M (@MPrincemichigan) August 18, 2025

They can't stop. Corruption of the language is one of their objectives.

Who is "they"?



Do you retards not have money to hire editors, or does AI write your articles now? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) August 17, 2025

It's not rocket surgery.

“They” is grammatically incoherent. Why are you still doing this? — Brian Stewart (@BrianStewartOH) August 18, 2025

Because it's a cult. It's that simple.

Absolutely. When we re-open the asylums, anyone who uses 'they/them' to refer to a single, identified person should be involuntarily committed.

This is a girl. She is one person.



She can’t be Spider-Man



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/zyZ9GTSX3H — Rick Swift (@rickswift) August 17, 2025

It's right there in the character's name. Spider-MAN.

SpiderThem? 🙄 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 17, 2025

Doesn't really roll off the tongue, does it?

We don't think Marvel will pursue this, seeing as how, as previously mentioned, they already have a very successful Spider-Man right now in Tom Holland.

Advertisement

However, with the new 'multiverse' storylines, anything is possible. And if it's a bad idea, count on Disney to try to make it happen.

Have we mentioned 'NO'?

Bella Ramsey as Spider-Man would be the first movie to make negative money https://t.co/lawPggsn9n — Endymion (@EndymionYT) August 17, 2025

It would make The Marvels seem like a blockbuster hit.

Shes gonna be a Spider-Man-Dad. https://t.co/bqjcW00Lpr — Neon Tardis (@Neon_Tardis) August 18, 2025

HA.

This was the moment in the second season of The Last of Us, when most viewers changed the channel and vowed never to come back. Ramsey's character, a girl, announcing that she is going to be a 'dad.'

Bella Ramsey as Spider-man would be the first movie in history that audiences would pay money to stop from being made. https://t.co/x6NGjPG6jA — John A. Douglas (@J0hnADouglas) August 18, 2025

You know, we just might at that.

“Is this gonna be the gaaaayyyyest Spider Man evaaaaaar?!” https://t.co/dGcXxPDvzj — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) August 18, 2025

How'd that work out for the Star Wars universe with The Acolyte? Or previously in the MCU with Agatha All Along?

She* and no one is going to watch that crap. doubly so if you make her spider Gwen. https://t.co/birmhqfaRq — Burner 🪶バーナー (@WagonnBurner) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

Well, we found one person who might watch it ...

AAAAAAGGGGGGHHHH!

Sorry, we should have provided a trigger warning before that last image.

Ramsey did say one interesting thing during the interview, when she noted that Marvel might need to make a new character for HER.

But we know that they won't. And it's not just because their idea and originality vaults are bankrupt.

The point of the gender cult is to destroy normal things that people love and replace them with 'new normal' characters and ideas that people hate.

America has rejected this, and box office receipts show it, but they will never stop trying.

As for Bella Ramsey, SHE is a girl and SHE can never be Spider-Man, even if Disney does cast HER as Spider-Man.

But we hope that SHE enjoys HERSELF at the Emmy Awards.

WE won't be watching.





============================================

Related:

Yeah, a Slogan Should Do It: NFL Renews Requirement for End Zone Messages and X Has Suggestions

LOCK THEM ALL UP! Kash Patel Declassifies Evidence of DOJ Coverup of Clinton Foundation Corruption

Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About the Nobel Prize

Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts

Advertisement

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative, reality-based reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about biological reality and expose the delusions of the gender cult. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.