NO ONE Wants 'Spider-Them': Variety Promotes Non-Binary Spider-Man With Bella Ramsey

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 18, 2025
Marvel Studios via AP

As much as sanity is winning the battle against woke ideology, particularly the gender cultists, there's no question that those groups still dominate far too many institutions ('zero' is the number we need to reach there).

Education might be the most dangerous of those institutions, but entertainment is the most culturally present. They shove it in our faces every chance they get, and they don't seem to care about how much money they lose doing so.

Yesterday, at an Emmy nominees event, Variety spoke to 'non-binary' The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and asked HER (not 'they') about becoming Spider-Man. 

Now, to be fair, there wasn't much wrong with what Ramsey HERself said. She was very complimentary of Tom Holland, except then right after that, she admitted she'd never watched an MCU movie previously. 

Which is it? 

She also praised Andrew Garfield's universally panned Amazing Spider-Man movies, and talked about slinging webs or 'something like that,' which kind of proves she doesn't know anything about Spider-Man.

But the real criminal here is Variety's Mark Malkin, who was practically begging her to criticize another actor, and who also went out of his way to highlight the 'they/them' pronouns. It's worse in the accompanying article

Bella Ramsey has an idea of what they’d like to do next with Pedro Pascal following the death of his character, Joel, on the second season of 'The Last of Us' ...

... Ramsey said they are — no surprise! — most frequently asked about Pascal. 

... They added, 'Most of our texts consist of, ‘Where in the world are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.’'

... Ramsey is actually a newbie to superhero movies. They’ve only watched one, an Andrew Garfield 'Spider-Man' film.

Ramsey said they have no scripts for nor do they know when filming begins for Season 3.

She. Is. A. Female. 

They can't stop. Corruption of the language is one of their objectives. 

It's not rocket surgery. 

Because it's a cult. It's that simple. 

Absolutely. When we re-open the asylums, anyone who uses 'they/them' to refer to a single, identified person should be involuntarily committed.

It's right there in the character's name. Spider-MAN.

Doesn't really roll off the tongue, does it? 

We don't think Marvel will pursue this, seeing as how, as previously mentioned, they already have a very successful Spider-Man right now in Tom Holland. 

However, with the new 'multiverse' storylines, anything is possible. And if it's a bad idea, count on Disney to try to make it happen. 

Have we mentioned 'NO'? 

It would make The Marvels seem like a blockbuster hit. 

HA. 

This was the moment in the second season of The Last of Us, when most viewers changed the channel and vowed never to come back. Ramsey's character, a girl, announcing that she is going to be a 'dad.'

You know, we just might at that.

How'd that work out for the Star Wars universe with The Acolyte? Or previously in the MCU with Agatha All Along?

Well, we found one person who might watch it ...

AAAAAAGGGGGGHHHH! 

Sorry, we should have provided a trigger warning before that last image. 

Ramsey did say one interesting thing during the interview, when she noted that Marvel might need to make a new character for HER. 

But we know that they won't. And it's not just because their idea and originality vaults are bankrupt. 

The point of the gender cult is to destroy normal things that people love and replace them with 'new normal' characters and ideas that people hate. 

America has rejected this, and box office receipts show it, but they will never stop trying. 

As for Bella Ramsey, SHE is a girl and SHE can never be Spider-Man, even if Disney does cast HER as Spider-Man. 

But we hope that SHE enjoys HERSELF at the Emmy Awards. 

WE won't be watching. 


============================================

