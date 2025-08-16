New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-...
Will Kingston’s Geography Oops: Journalist’s Shocking Ignorance About Alaska and Russia Sp...
Lying and Crying: Bitter Hillary Clinton Still Fuming that Trump Denied Her Coronation...
Making America Safe Again: DHS Busts LA Gang Forcing Girls as Young as...
Paws and Reflect: Boy Teaches His Dog to Pray for All Canine Companions...
In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good
VIP
When It Comes to Social Security, Dems Need to Either Pay Up or...
Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling
Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway...
Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-...
BREAKING: BOOM! Putin Says Ukraine War Never Would Have Happened If Trump Reelected...
CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the...
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips...
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of...

Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on August 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


Anyone who has spent a significant time on X over the past couple of months knows that one of the most cringeworthy and mockable accounts going is the 'Governor Newsom Press Office.' And that is no mean feat when you consider that Harry Sisson, David Hogg, and the Krassensteins still post on the platform every day. 

Advertisement

Twitchy has highlighted many of that account's colossal rake stomps, including most recently going on an ALL CAPS screed (and then an 'aLtErNaTe CaPs' screed), giving President Trump a 'second to final warning' (LOL) that Newsom was going to ... we don't know. Do something? Hold a press conference? We're still not sure what the threat was. 

The point is that the account is such an embarrassment that many people (including all of us at Twitchy) wondered if it was being run by an unpaid, pre-teen intern, or possibly a mentally challenged hamster. 

Well, we need wonder no longer. The person running Newsom's social media has finally come out of the shadows and has been declared a 'genius.' 

Really? Genius? Like when the account quoted the Drudge Report that was citing the account itself to declare that the Trump Presidency is over? Is that the level of genius we're dealing with here? 

We can tell how much of a genius 'Mad Mimi' thinks the account is by how she turned off replies to her post. 

Recommended

Will Kingston’s Geography Oops: Journalist’s Shocking Ignorance About Alaska and Russia Sparks X Roasting
justmindy
Advertisement

The account gets ratioed and dragged every day on X for its failures. But that's not much of a surprise when we look at Zapata's resume. 

This is her LinkedIn bio ... and we swear we are not joking: 

Before joining the Office of the California Governor, Zapata ran House of Zapata, a Central Valley-based, QWOC-owned political consulting and creative firm dedicated to elevating BIWOC and LGBTQIA+ individuals to positions of influence and impact. Previously, Zapata served as the Program Manager for Civic Engagement and Political Empowerment at the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women. Prior to that, after fighting for equal pay and winning, she became the first Latina Chief of Staff to San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller, the third woman elected to serve on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. She also served as the campaign manager for Dr. Susan Talamantes Eggman, the first LGBTQ+ Latinx woman elected to the California Senate.

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

In other words, she has no intelligence or competence whatsoever; she just checks all the boxes, including 'QWOC,' which we hadn't even heard of before. (It means 'Queer Women of Color,' by the way.)

She sounds like a regular Karine Jean-Pierre. And we all know how good Karine Diversity-Hire was at her job. 

Newsom might be better off with the mentally challenged hamster. 

Doesn't it, though? 

Advertisement

But ... but ... but ... 'they' wrote a tweet that went viral! (For all the wrong reasons.) 

Isn't that winning? 

The account doesn't even parrot Trump well. But when you are Governor Newsom and have zero policy victories, we suppose imitation is all he has left. 

Even 'Mad Mimi' (before she locked her post down) admitted that Newson and his X account don't care about Californians. 

OOF!

Someone should tell her that she's not supposed to say that part out loud. But considering what she thinks is 'genius,' we're not surprised she doesn't know that. 

In Mimi's defense, she's not the only one who is using that word. In fact, she kind of just plagiarized an article from The Wrap ... an article that was deleted. The online publication changed the URL for its article, which now only states that Newsom's account is 'led by a group of unnamed staffers.'

Genius. 

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, it is. 

HEY! They don't have time for that whole 'governing' thing. They've got an embarrassing tweet to post. 

Lord knows, they've given us endless Twitchy fodder this summer. 

It's OK. You don't need to hold back. Go ahead and laugh at them. All of X has been. 

HA. Earth-shattering news. 

And, there it is. 

Zapata and her team can pretend that they're 'geniuses' all they want, simply because they write cringey tweets that all of X mocks. 

But in the end, it comes down to Newsom and what he projects. And he's about as authentic as a three-dollar bill. 

If 'genius' like the Newsom Press Office account is the best he can do, he might as well not even bother running for President. 

Advertisement

Like Harris when she ran for President in 2019-20 (not that time last year when she was installed), he might not even make it to his home state primary. 


============================================

Related:

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger

Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video

'Crime Is Unfixable' Is a Leftist Lie: Winning Is a Big, Yellow Caterpillar Taking Out the Trash

You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time Magazine's Zohran Mamdani Cover Story

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Will Kingston’s Geography Oops: Journalist’s Shocking Ignorance About Alaska and Russia Sparks X Roasting
justmindy
New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-Seated Hatred
justmindy
Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger
Grateful Calvin
Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit
justmindy
Making America Safe Again: DHS Busts LA Gang Forcing Girls as Young as Fourteen into Prostitution
Eric V.
Lying and Crying: Bitter Hillary Clinton Still Fuming that Trump Denied Her Coronation as President
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Will Kingston’s Geography Oops: Journalist’s Shocking Ignorance About Alaska and Russia Sparks X Roasting justmindy
Advertisement