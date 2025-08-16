Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts



Anyone who has spent a significant time on X over the past couple of months knows that one of the most cringeworthy and mockable accounts going is the 'Governor Newsom Press Office.' And that is no mean feat when you consider that Harry Sisson, David Hogg, and the Krassensteins still post on the platform every day.

Twitchy has highlighted many of that account's colossal rake stomps, including most recently going on an ALL CAPS screed (and then an 'aLtErNaTe CaPs' screed), giving President Trump a 'second to final warning' (LOL) that Newsom was going to ... we don't know. Do something? Hold a press conference? We're still not sure what the threat was.

The point is that the account is such an embarrassment that many people (including all of us at Twitchy) wondered if it was being run by an unpaid, pre-teen intern, or possibly a mentally challenged hamster.

Well, we need wonder no longer. The person running Newsom's social media has finally come out of the shadows and has been declared a 'genius.'

Say hello to Camille Zapata, the genius behind Gavin Newsom’s social media posts. She leads a team of 3, brilliant peeps trolling 47 by mimicking his words & poor grammar. Love their spirit, their feistiness and their ability to sound exactly like Donny.



They. Don’t. Back. Down. pic.twitter.com/JcGv4ExIYM — Mad Mimi (@KathleenHBeach) August 14, 2025

Really? Genius? Like when the account quoted the Drudge Report that was citing the account itself to declare that the Trump Presidency is over? Is that the level of genius we're dealing with here?

We can tell how much of a genius 'Mad Mimi' thinks the account is by how she turned off replies to her post.

They are a juvenile troll squad for the Gov., devoid of the ability to articulate any policy. https://t.co/Ri2zDprRtw — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 15, 2025

The account gets ratioed and dragged every day on X for its failures. But that's not much of a surprise when we look at Zapata's resume.

This is her LinkedIn bio ... and we swear we are not joking:

Before joining the Office of the California Governor, Zapata ran House of Zapata, a Central Valley-based, QWOC-owned political consulting and creative firm dedicated to elevating BIWOC and LGBTQIA+ individuals to positions of influence and impact. Previously, Zapata served as the Program Manager for Civic Engagement and Political Empowerment at the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women. Prior to that, after fighting for equal pay and winning, she became the first Latina Chief of Staff to San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller, the third woman elected to serve on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. She also served as the campaign manager for Dr. Susan Talamantes Eggman, the first LGBTQ+ Latinx woman elected to the California Senate.

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

In other words, she has no intelligence or competence whatsoever; she just checks all the boxes, including 'QWOC,' which we hadn't even heard of before. (It means 'Queer Women of Color,' by the way.)

She sounds like a regular Karine Jean-Pierre. And we all know how good Karine Diversity-Hire was at her job.

Newsom might be better off with the mentally challenged hamster.

Doesn't it, though?

They don’t back down from losing.



They’ve driven the state in to the ground, businesses have fled, homeless are everywhere, taxes are the highest in the country, they couldn’t provide water during a fire, they can’t control crime - and their one party rules the entire state. https://t.co/ewcRHiLb6K — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 15, 2025

But ... but ... but ... 'they' wrote a tweet that went viral! (For all the wrong reasons.)

Isn't that winning?

So, copying the "style" of Trumps online posts is "genius". Huh. I thought perhaps have substantive arguments, based on verifiable facts would work. Genius. pic.twitter.com/sYnPwV8E9O — Gen X Rooster (@genx_rooster) August 15, 2025

The account doesn't even parrot Trump well. But when you are Governor Newsom and have zero policy victories, we suppose imitation is all he has left.

Even 'Mad Mimi' (before she locked her post down) admitted that Newson and his X account don't care about Californians.

Not about CA. It’s about stopping fascism from dismantling our country. — Mad Mimi (@KathleenHBeach) August 15, 2025

OOF!

Someone should tell her that she's not supposed to say that part out loud. But considering what she thinks is 'genius,' we're not surprised she doesn't know that.

"Genius" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. https://t.co/xw1AKbYOcO — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) August 15, 2025

Because it’s genius to steal how Trump posts to make fun of him. https://t.co/mHv0dkB2iJ pic.twitter.com/OHrG0JDjet — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 15, 2025

In Mimi's defense, she's not the only one who is using that word. In fact, she kind of just plagiarized an article from The Wrap ... an article that was deleted. The online publication changed the URL for its article, which now only states that Newsom's account is 'led by a group of unnamed staffers.'

Genius.

Is that the reason they've gotten even more cringe and retarded @KathleenHBeach? https://t.co/1ksoorDe7b — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 16, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

Cool.



Maybe all 3 of these geniuses will explain why gasoline prices in California are significantly higher -- around 36.8% to 48% or roughly $1.25 to $1.70 per gallon -- above the national average.... https://t.co/xYeukhTX5W — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) August 16, 2025

HEY! They don't have time for that whole 'governing' thing. They've got an embarrassing tweet to post.

We hope they won't back down.

They're so retarded it's funny. https://t.co/pRxFo8emxW — TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) August 16, 2025

Lord knows, they've given us endless Twitchy fodder this summer.

It's OK. You don't need to hold back. Go ahead and laugh at them. All of X has been.

So… Gavin Newsom is fake. Shocking. https://t.co/mWenUMkFg8 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 15, 2025

HA. Earth-shattering news.

What they don’t get is you can’t fake authenticity. Either you have it, or you don’t.



Ask Kamala. https://t.co/sNybzhUbA8 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 15, 2025

And, there it is.

Zapata and her team can pretend that they're 'geniuses' all they want, simply because they write cringey tweets that all of X mocks.

But in the end, it comes down to Newsom and what he projects. And he's about as authentic as a three-dollar bill.

If 'genius' like the Newsom Press Office account is the best he can do, he might as well not even bother running for President.

Like Harris when she ran for President in 2019-20 (not that time last year when she was installed), he might not even make it to his home state primary.





