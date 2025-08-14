Newsom Press Account Quotes Drudge Headline Quoting Newsom As Proof Trump's Presidency Is FINISHED

When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About...
Doug P. | 9:44 AM on August 14, 2025
meme

The Gavin Newsom Press Office account on X has posted about this screenshot apparently provides extra validation of the California governor's continued anti-Trump rhetoric (while he's been mimicking Trump's social media style) contributing to eventually ending Trump's presidency: 

Uh oh! Trump's presidency is over... or maybe not. 

Team Newsom quoting the Drudge Report quoting Newsom as if it's confirmation is peak Dem/media loop.

We're not even sure who runs the Drudge Report these days, but it would seem to be a left of center entity working hard to help Democrats push their desired narratives. 

Democrats who are saying "if Republicans don't stop gerrymandering we're going to have to start gerrymandering blue states" are really cracking us up. 

*****

