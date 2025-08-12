Trump's Midas Touch: Driving Crazy Gavin Newsom to Caps-Lock Meltdowns

President Trump has a unique ability to make Lefties totally lose their marbles and it's really hilarious to observe.

DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!). STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES. PRESS CONFERENCE COMING — HOSTED… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 12, 2025

GAVIN NEWSOM IS A RETARD. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 12, 2025

Truly.

You are so bad at this I'm actually starting to feel bad for you — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 12, 2025

Put the bong down.

The all caps is annoying. — Scott G (@SkidWillie) August 12, 2025

His caps lock must be stuck.

Even the die hard libs here in LA despise Newsom….all caps won’t save you pal 🤣 — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) August 12, 2025

Gavin Newsom trying to imitate Trump is not going to work out for him.



He clearly doesn't have an original bone in his body.



The fake tough guy routine is so transparent. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 12, 2025

You'll never do Trump better than Trump and Gavin should stop trying.

*DON’T YOU DARE MATCH OUR RIGGING OR WE WILL BE FORCED TO RIGG EVEN HARDER! — Satanás (@smejk70030) August 12, 2025

Turnabout is apparently not fair play to them. Heh.

I thought this was parody. I am shocked it is real. Like astounded.



A) “Second to last warning”? Really?



B) You can’t out “Donald Trump” Donald Trump.



C) California has a constitutional amendment requiring a redistricting commission. — JHapv (@jjh_esq) August 12, 2025

Caps lock isn't cruise control for cool, guys. — winky👻 (@winkytheghost) August 12, 2025

Sorry, Gavin. Y'all need to head to 'French Laundry' and regroup. This tactic is old and stale.

Newsom definitely hired the failed social media team from Kamala Harris😂 — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) August 12, 2025

Oof! That's embarrassing.

THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!!

Who says that? Is this a joke?

(THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE)

Yeah, we didn’t need that explained to us.



This guy is in desperate need of attention. His TDS is off the charts. — Alicen Wonderland (@TheLadyAlicen) August 12, 2025

He knows he is sinking into oblivion and he can't stand that reality.

