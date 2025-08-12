Trump's Midas Touch: Driving Crazy Gavin Newsom to Caps-Lock Meltdowns

X Account Dedicated to Posting About D.C. Problems Wants to Push Back Against...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on August 12, 2025
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

President Trump has a unique ability to make Lefties totally lose their marbles and it's really hilarious to observe.

Truly.

His caps lock must be stuck.

You'll never do Trump better than Trump and Gavin should stop trying.

Turnabout is apparently not fair play to them. Heh.

Sorry, Gavin. Y'all need to head to 'French Laundry' and regroup. This tactic is old and stale. 

Oof! That's embarrassing. 

He knows he is sinking into oblivion and he can't stand that reality.

