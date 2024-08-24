Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention D...
How Much of This Harris Speech Viewership was Fueled by Media Hyping DNC...
That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC...
More Hard-Hitting Questions for Kamala Harris from the White House Press
Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Dems MUST Step Back From Hollywood If They Want to Win Over the...
WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE...
Defying Equity: The Grave Political Sin of Being a Good Parent
Kamala OWNS THIS: Guess HOW MUCH Price of Eggs Has Risen Since Biden-Harris...
Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for...
If Jen Psaki's Kamala Comparison Is Valid the Harris Campaign Is Doomed

Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She Liked a Trump Post

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on August 24, 2024

We don't have an official favorite NFL team here at Twichy. All of us come from different backgrounds and some of us don't care about football at all. But we have to say, we are seriously considering adopting the Kansas City Chiefs as our team and changing our website colors to red, yellow, and black. 

[Note: Not really. Please don't tell our managing editor, a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, that we said this.]

Advertisement

Our burgeoning love for the Chiefs started when an enthusiastic 9-year-old fan showed his support for the team by painting his face with the team colors. The insane left -- Carron Phillips and Deadspin, specifically -- tried to shame him for wearing 'blackface' (the boy's family is suing Deadspin and we hope they win). 

Then, Harrison Butker, the best kicker in the NFL (not named Justin Tucker) who is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a real devout Catholic, unlike Joe Biden, spoke to a Catholic university about Catholic values and the left tried to cancel him. Butker did not back down a single inch and the Chiefs recently rewarded him with a contract making him the highest-paid kicker in the league. Even the Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, basically told all of Butker's critics to shut the hell up. 

Then this week, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes, committed the horrible crime of ... liking a post from Donald Trump on Instagram. THE HORROR. 

When the haters tried to come after her too, she responded with a post that said, in so many words, 'You're pathetic. Get a life.'

The post she liked, as you can see, is simply a list of the policies in Trump's Agenda 47. If you cannot read her response when the left came after her, here it is: 

Recommended

Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention Deception
Doug P.
Advertisement

'I mean honestly, 

To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.'

BOOM. IT. Y. 

Good for her. 

Hey, don't leave out (now 10-year-old) Holden Armenta. He started it when he and his family sued Deadspin.

No one ever should. 

See? We're not the only ones thinking of adopting them. LOL. 

Just go with it, brother. 

Ya think? What was the first clue? Was it all of the cats and boxes of wine? 

Especially never apologize when you have nothing to apologize for. 

Advertisement

That tweet concludes, '... they are bullies and have no moral standing at this point.'

Absolutely. 

This is an interesting wrinkle to the story. Last season, when Taylor Swift started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, apparently she and Mahomes became close friends. And much of the hate directed at Mahomes after liking Trump's post came from 'Swifties.'

Call us crazy, but we're betting on the fact that Swift and Mahomes will remain good friends and don't care what lunatics on the Internet have to say about that. 

But we'll keep an eye on that in case the plot, as they say, thickens. 

LOL. Oh, God. Please don't make 'Mahomies' a thing. That's even more cringe than 'Swifties.'

HAHAHA. EMBRACE THE CHIEFS KINGDOM. [Again, please don't tell our editor we said that.]

In all seriousness though, this is not really about Brittany Mahomes' conservative values or liking Trump. Good for her, but that's not why we're writing about her this morning. 

Advertisement

What Armenta, Butker, and Mahomes are demonstrating that we love so much is less about ideology and more about having courage and a strong spine to stand up to and fight back against people who want to shame and cancel them for the crime of having an opinion. 

That courage is something we could use a lot more of and we're glad we're seeing it in Chiefs fans, players, coaches, and even wives. 

We could Tomahawk Chop to that all day long. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INSTAGRAM LEFTISTS NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention Deception
Doug P.
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He Ratioed Me ... It Was a Whole Thing
Grateful Calvin
How Much of This Harris Speech Viewership was Fueled by Media Hyping DNC 'Special Guest' Rumors?
Doug P.
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind
Grateful Calvin
Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention Deception Doug P.
Advertisement