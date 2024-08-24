Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She Liked a Trump Post

We don't have an official favorite NFL team here at Twichy. All of us come from different backgrounds and some of us don't care about football at all. But we have to say, we are seriously considering adopting the Kansas City Chiefs as our team and changing our website colors to red, yellow, and black.



[Note: Not really. Please don't tell our managing editor, a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, that we said this.]

Our burgeoning love for the Chiefs started when an enthusiastic 9-year-old fan showed his support for the team by painting his face with the team colors. The insane left -- Carron Phillips and Deadspin, specifically -- tried to shame him for wearing 'blackface' (the boy's family is suing Deadspin and we hope they win).

Then, Harrison Butker, the best kicker in the NFL (not named Justin Tucker) who is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a real devout Catholic, unlike Joe Biden, spoke to a Catholic university about Catholic values and the left tried to cancel him. Butker did not back down a single inch and the Chiefs recently rewarded him with a contract making him the highest-paid kicker in the league. Even the Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, basically told all of Butker's critics to shut the hell up.

Then this week, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes, committed the horrible crime of ... liking a post from Donald Trump on Instagram. THE HORROR.

When the haters tried to come after her too, she responded with a post that said, in so many words, 'You're pathetic. Get a life.'

Brittany Mahomes liked a Trump instagram post and the Left lost their minds. Her response message is PERFECT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSMbf7TDxT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 23, 2024

The post she liked, as you can see, is simply a list of the policies in Trump's Agenda 47. If you cannot read her response when the left came after her, here it is:

'I mean honestly,



To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.'

BOOM. IT. Y.

Good for her.

Between @buttkicker7 and @BrittanyLynne, Kansas City is leading the way in pushing back on woke, liberal groupthink in pop culture/sports in 2024!



Let’s go! 🇺🇸 #Chiefs https://t.co/SWAWjo7RWU — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) August 23, 2024

Hey, don't leave out (now 10-year-old) Holden Armenta. He started it when he and his family sued Deadspin.

Brittany Mahomes will not stand for any Karens! https://t.co/BlpaCxgyKq — EG Arnold (@egarnold) August 23, 2024

No one ever should.

Am I…. Am I going to have to start rooting for the Chiefs? https://t.co/6vIER0qN4Z — Janie Johnson - America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) August 23, 2024

See? We're not the only ones thinking of adopting them. LOL.

Damn it, now I have to be a Patrick Mahomes fan 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 23, 2024

Just go with it, brother.

People on the left are deranged cultish lunatics! https://t.co/bZdBQsFBOP — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) August 24, 2024

Ya think? What was the first clue? Was it all of the cats and boxes of wine?

Especially never apologize when you have nothing to apologize for.

Good for her. We can’t abide the left faux outrage public bullying scheme another day. It’s a sickness in our country and world and it’s time to just stand our ground and say, “No. I meant what I said and I don’t care if they left is screaming in outrage because they are bullies… — Stella X (@GreenEy3sOpen) August 23, 2024

That tweet concludes, '... they are bullies and have no moral standing at this point.'

That really was the perfect reply. Call them out when they act hysterical. — David Valiant (@valiant_memes) August 23, 2024

Absolutely.

Taylor’s bestie during football season 👀 — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) August 23, 2024

This is an interesting wrinkle to the story. Last season, when Taylor Swift started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, apparently she and Mahomes became close friends. And much of the hate directed at Mahomes after liking Trump's post came from 'Swifties.'

Brittany Mahomes Responds After Taylor Swift Fans Come At Her For Being A Trump Supporter: “You Have Some Deep Rooted Issues”https://t.co/JFr6aOAGD1https://t.co/JFr6aOAGD1 — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) August 23, 2024

Call us crazy, but we're betting on the fact that Swift and Mahomes will remain good friends and don't care what lunatics on the Internet have to say about that.

But we'll keep an eye on that in case the plot, as they say, thickens.

Swifties Vs Mahomies 👀🔥 — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) August 24, 2024

LOL. Oh, God. Please don't make 'Mahomies' a thing. That's even more cringe than 'Swifties.'

Oh lordt! I'm about to become a Chiefs fan. Wtf is happening rn??? https://t.co/DjvsNZ8B1l — michael warren (@Mr_W86) August 23, 2024

HAHAHA. EMBRACE THE CHIEFS KINGDOM. [Again, please don't tell our editor we said that.]

In all seriousness though, this is not really about Brittany Mahomes' conservative values or liking Trump. Good for her, but that's not why we're writing about her this morning.

What Armenta, Butker, and Mahomes are demonstrating that we love so much is less about ideology and more about having courage and a strong spine to stand up to and fight back against people who want to shame and cancel them for the crime of having an opinion.

That courage is something we could use a lot more of and we're glad we're seeing it in Chiefs fans, players, coaches, and even wives.

We could Tomahawk Chop to that all day long.