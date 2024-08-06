Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How You Would Expect

Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting Are Publicly Pummeling Women as Democrats and the...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

We haven't written about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a while, and we're guessing that's perfectly fine with him. Oh, sure, that was that time in July when Serena Williams tried to score virtue signal points by insulting him at the ESPY's, but that fell pretty flat. 

Mostly, since Butker made headlines in May by standing up for traditional families and traditional values (and Twitchy was writing about how it was such a big W for him nearly every day), Butker has retreated from the spotlight to focus on being both a husband and father, and also on being the best kicker in the NFL (not named Justin Tucker). 

Yesterday, however, three-time Super Bowl champion Butker made news again when the Chiefs gave him a healthy contract extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in the league. 

You rarely hear of professional athletes negotiating their own deals without an agent and an entire legal team behind them, but Butker seems to be as good at that as he is at kicking field goals and extra points. 

Butker himself, who doesn't tweet all that often, posted on Twitter about how grateful and excited he was to be playing with the Chiefs for another several seasons. 

Even non-Chiefs fans congratulated him, not just for his athletic skill, but for being the man that he is. 

Of course, not everyone was happy about the deal. The leftists in America are still furious with Butker for speaking his Catholic faith to a Catholic audience.

Like J.D. Vance, they consider that 'weird.' 

One of the outraged was Trey Wingo, a fairly well-known former ESPN personality who now hosts a podcast for Pro Football Network. Wingo just had to virtue signal about Butker's totally deserved contract extension, calling it problematic. 

Put up with? PUT UP WITH? 

Oh, Twitter had a few choice words to say to Wingo after that characterization (and after we've seen how some NFL players behave off the field). 

Not only has he not made a comment like this about other players, but he hasn't even made a comment like this about other Chiefs players. 

That's curious, isn't it? Also, it is not at all surprising. 

Tyreek Hill's list of horrible behaviors is nearly endless. And he just got paid three times what the Chiefs are paying Butker. 

Crickets from Wingo. 

Deshaun Watson was accused by more than twenty women of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The Cleveland Browns just gave him one of the biggest NFL contracts in history at $230 million. 

Wingo said nothing. 

'Lost' is a great way to describe people like Wingo. It's also far more polite than how we'd like to describe him. Or the players whose awful infractions he ignores. 

Shocking, right? How dare they tolerate a player and a person like Butker? 

It is amazing to look back just a few months ago and observe the 'controversy' Butker stirred up by saying something as simple as that. But that's how much the woke mind virus has poisoned so many in America like Wingo. 

They can't help but tell us who they are, over and over again. 

You get the idea. Hundreds, even thousands of people asked Wingo a variation on this same question. He didn't respond to any of it. Because, of course, he didn't. 

Pretty cowardly, Trey. We're not sure how Pro Football Network puts up with you.

But we wanted to end this on a positive note (and leave Wingo in the dustbin of irrelevance where he belongs). 

So here are a few people congratulating Butker on his well-deserved paycheck that also puts leftists into a rage. 

Liberal white men too, as we've just shown. 

It warms the cockles of our heart to see it. 

There it is. Right there. 

On Butker's Twitter bio, the first words you see are 'Christus Regnat,' part of the Laudus Regiae, a Catholic hymn. It is usually translated as 'Christ reigns,' or 'Christ is King.' 

But for just today, we'll hand a crown to Harrison Butker too for beating the woke mob and never once faltering in his principles or his faith.

Tags: CHRISTIAN ESPN LEFTISTS NFL HARRISON BUTKER

