Harrison Butker Gets a Big Contract Extension and the Left Reacts EXACTLY How You Would Expect

We haven't written about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a while, and we're guessing that's perfectly fine with him. Oh, sure, that was that time in July when Serena Williams tried to score virtue signal points by insulting him at the ESPY's, but that fell pretty flat.

Advertisement

Mostly, since Butker made headlines in May by standing up for traditional families and traditional values (and Twitchy was writing about how it was such a big W for him nearly every day), Butker has retreated from the spotlight to focus on being both a husband and father, and also on being the best kicker in the NFL (not named Justin Tucker).

Yesterday, however, three-time Super Bowl champion Butker made news again when the Chiefs gave him a healthy contract extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

A new deal in KC: Chiefs are signing standout kicker Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Butker to KC through the 2028 season. Butker represented and negotiated the deal himself. pic.twitter.com/LOTPxqqJIa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024

You rarely hear of professional athletes negotiating their own deals without an agent and an entire legal team behind them, but Butker seems to be as good at that as he is at kicking field goals and extra points.

Butker himself, who doesn't tweet all that often, posted on Twitter about how grateful and excited he was to be playing with the Chiefs for another several seasons.

There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights! pic.twitter.com/geMUZTaNmZ — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) August 5, 2024

Even non-Chiefs fans congratulated him, not just for his athletic skill, but for being the man that he is.

Of course, not everyone was happy about the deal. The leftists in America are still furious with Butker for speaking his Catholic faith to a Catholic audience.

Like J.D. Vance, they consider that 'weird.'

One of the outraged was Trey Wingo, a fairly well-known former ESPN personality who now hosts a podcast for Pro Football Network. Wingo just had to virtue signal about Butker's totally deserved contract extension, calling it problematic.

The Harrison Butker extension… making him the highest paid kicker….underscores the inherent truth of the NFL: the better you are at the job the more a team is willing to put up with pure and simple. — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 5, 2024

Put up with? PUT UP WITH?

Oh, Twitter had a few choice words to say to Wingo after that characterization (and after we've seen how some NFL players behave off the field).

Trey Wingo has never made a comment like this about NFL players who have beaten their wives.



Give a tribute to your wife as a homemaker, though, and he's all over it. https://t.co/7dR6AHn9CN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 5, 2024

Not only has he not made a comment like this about other players, but he hasn't even made a comment like this about other Chiefs players.

That's curious, isn't it? Also, it is not at all surprising.

There's domestic violence and drug use every other day in the NFL but I guess it's really tough to "put up with" a Catholic guy who loves his wife and God. https://t.co/rt8qr67ai4 — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) August 6, 2024

Advertisement

Hey @wingoz, how come you never make these statements when NFL teams extend woman beaters and violent criminals?



You are more worried about Harrison Butker than his teammate crashing into a young family while drag racing. https://t.co/jvIJ1XhYyd — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 5, 2024

Trey had no similar concerns when Tyreek Hill, who has been involved in numerous domestic violence incidents including choking out a pregnant girlfriend, signed his $90 million extension 3 days ago. https://t.co/apg2fQ8FUj — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 5, 2024

Tyreek Hill's list of horrible behaviors is nearly endless. And he just got paid three times what the Chiefs are paying Butker.

Crickets from Wingo.

The more accurate example of this would be Deshaun Watson but go off king — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) August 5, 2024

Deshaun Watson was accused by more than twenty women of sexual harassment and sexual assault. The Cleveland Browns just gave him one of the biggest NFL contracts in history at $230 million.

Wingo said nothing.

Tyreek Hill, the baby-mama factory, $90 million extension.



Harrison Butker, celebrator of traditional marriage, $27 million extension.



Who is "putting up" with more, Dolphins or Chiefs?



You can't make this stuff up. People are really this lost. https://t.co/9teAKVth1g — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 5, 2024

'Lost' is a great way to describe people like Wingo. It's also far more polite than how we'd like to describe him. Or the players whose awful infractions he ignores.

Advertisement

Yeah. Pretty outrageous that they’re willing to “put up with” a world class athlete and family man who’s never been in any legal trouble or involved in a scandal of any kind. https://t.co/zfhBORb1Y9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2024

Shocking, right? How dare they tolerate a player and a person like Butker?

Agreed. Crazy the Chiefs were willing to put up with, checks notes, telling young men and women graduating from college that no matter what career success they may have in life they are likely to take the greatest joy from their kids. https://t.co/T33mWKxFSv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 5, 2024

It is amazing to look back just a few months ago and observe the 'controversy' Butker stirred up by saying something as simple as that. But that's how much the woke mind virus has poisoned so many in America like Wingo.

Never hear a word from this clown when wife beaters, criminals sign contracts… a Christian man sets him off… absolutely perfect https://t.co/NPxYg619Fx — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 5, 2024

They can't help but tell us who they are, over and over again.

And they're putting up with... what? A conservative and therefore unpopular (to the left) OPINION? Geez, man, if only he ran around on or beat his wife, drove drunk, etc. THAT would be perfectly fine. — Pam D (@soirchick) August 5, 2024

Put up with what, exactly? — Civil Discourse (@RolandAdam20) August 6, 2024

Put up with what pally ? — Mike North (@North2North) August 5, 2024

Advertisement

You get the idea. Hundreds, even thousands of people asked Wingo a variation on this same question. He didn't respond to any of it. Because, of course, he didn't.

Pretty cowardly, Trey. We're not sure how Pro Football Network puts up with you.

But we wanted to end this on a positive note (and leave Wingo in the dustbin of irrelevance where he belongs).

So here are a few people congratulating Butker on his well-deserved paycheck that also puts leftists into a rage.

After NFL kicker Harrison Butker's speech to college grads that was critical of Biden and the Woke agenda, the Kansas Chiefs have *CANCELED* him.



Just kidding, they just gave Butker a HUGE new contract for a kicker. Congrats, @buttkicker7! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7Rhg1vdQ6m — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 5, 2024

I feel a great disturbance in the force, as if thousands of white liberal women asked to speak to the manager https://t.co/2Lx2vPPjIr — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 5, 2024

Liberal white men too, as we've just shown.

BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs ignore the liberal haters, sign kicker Harrison Butker to a 4-year, $25.6 million deal that keeps him with the team through 2028. pic.twitter.com/c7RrkmL4E5 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 5, 2024

Harrison Butker is now the highest paid kicker in NFL history.



Suck it, libs https://t.co/dzoHPTfIkY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2024

🚨 JUST IN: Harrison Butker has just signed a four-year, $25.6 MILLION contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs



LFG!!! 🔥



This comes even after leftists RELENTLESSLY worked to have him fired for being vocal about his conservative values.



CONGRATS HARRISON! pic.twitter.com/zXaSweWPB6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2024

Advertisement

It warms the cockles of our heart to see it.

There it is. Right there.

On Butker's Twitter bio, the first words you see are 'Christus Regnat,' part of the Laudus Regiae, a Catholic hymn. It is usually translated as 'Christ reigns,' or 'Christ is King.'

But for just today, we'll hand a crown to Harrison Butker too for beating the woke mob and never once faltering in his principles or his faith.