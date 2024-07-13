Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at ESPY Awards

A couple of months ago, we wrote extensively about the Harrison Butker 'controversy'. His take that spun libs into a frenzy? Women should be valued for staying home and caring for their homes and families. How could he? Anyway, apparently Serena Williams is unable to let it go and had to bring it up again when she hosted the ESPYs this week.

Advertisement

NEW: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker fires back after Serena Williams called him out during the ESPYS.



Williams said on stage during the event that "we don't need you," singling out Butker for his pro-Catholic speech.



Butker has since responded.



"I thought Mrs. Williams was a… pic.twitter.com/wSvFz9chuy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

How dare someone say something she doesn't agree with?

He is a class act. Shame on Serena Williams for continuing the rhetoric from the left. https://t.co/WxNtV3QQ6L — Beverly (@beverlyanne5292) July 13, 2024

It's a shame she had to take an event meant to honor the best in sports and sports culture and make it about her personal grievance.

Unfortunately Democrat

Liberal women are unable

to grasp that concept of a strong supportive man putting wife and children first. Jealousy? Ignorance? Dumb? Who knows. https://t.co/SuPvK2W9kA — katz 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Maga 💪🏻🇮🇹🚴🏼‍♀️☕️🤌🏻 (@katz_maga) July 13, 2024

The stark difference between a class act and decent man, and a bunch of self entitled scumbags. https://t.co/HSgw07uToG — JLW1957 (@1957jodie) July 13, 2024

Apparently, people are only free to speak if they agree with Lefties like Serena.

He fires back in the most polite way possible. Amazing what people get offended by. To each their own https://t.co/q4qqkqMmYV — Dave Ross (@drosssports) July 13, 2024

The difference is, he is open to hearing all sides of an issue and knows there is space for that.

He is a class act, strong Christian and he was giving a commencement address at Catholic College. Frankly I don’t want political comments in athletic events. I don’t care what they feel. https://t.co/dYJACRtqHl — Margie Mickelson (@MargieMickelso2) July 13, 2024

Butker, unlike Williams, shows class and true sportsmanship. https://t.co/EZgroZPWl6 — Jo Clark (@JoClark70992650) July 13, 2024

His response said all we needed to know about the quality of his character.

This is America. Everyone has the right to say what they want.



Butker does. Williams does too. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

True, and other Americans have the right to judge them both on their words and the quality of their character.

He took the high road just as his faith requires him to do.



Nothing but love for Butker! pic.twitter.com/z4cS75Oti6 — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 13, 2024

Advertisement

Serena Williams is your typical lefticle. Our way is the only way, and no one is allowed to disagree or think differently. She obviously does and says what she’s told like most liberal sheep do. Gotta keep the narrative going. 🐑🙄 — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) July 13, 2024

Super disappointed in the Williams sisters, they've always done a pretty good job at staying neutral. Tacky, tacky. — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) July 13, 2024

Particularly at an event meant to honor others. Keep the focus on them and not your personal politics.







