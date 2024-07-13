Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at ESPY Awards

OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A couple of months ago, we wrote extensively about the Harrison Butker 'controversy'. His take that spun libs into a frenzy? Women should be valued for staying home and caring for their homes and families. How could he? Anyway, apparently Serena Williams is unable to let it go and had to bring it up again when she hosted the ESPYs this week.

How dare someone say something she doesn't agree with?

It's a shame she had to take an event meant to honor the best in sports and sports culture and make it about her personal grievance.

Apparently, people are only free to speak if they agree with Lefties like Serena.

The difference is, he is open to hearing all sides of an issue and knows there is space for that. 

His response said all we needed to know about the quality of his character.

True, and other Americans have the right to judge them both on their words and the quality of their character.

Particularly at an event meant to honor others. Keep the focus on them and not your personal politics.



