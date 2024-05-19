BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilariou...
And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison Butker's Speech (Watch)

Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on May 19, 2024
The NFL has tolerated many things in the past. Players abusing their wives/girlfriends, driving drunk, saying horrible things about a race or a religion, and even rape ... 

But it would appear there is finally SOMETHING the NFL will not tolerate, and that's Christianity. We saw a bit of this when Tim Tebow DARED go to one knee in prayer but they didn't outright condemn him, like they have Harrison Butker's speech.

Apparently, Butker voicing Christian beliefs that include cherishing his wife and and the mother of their children is a step too far.

It's interesting (and by interesting we mean pathetic and weak) that the NFL thinks pandering to a bunch of people who don't likely watch football in the first place is a good move.

It's not.

Maybe Roger Goodell should watch THIS:

The post continues:

“So we learn in the NFL, you can be a rapist, woman beater, abandon your kids, a racist, misogynist, adulterer, you can be a number of things, a murder, assaulter.

One thing you can't be an NFL Is a truth-teller of Christianity

Because if you by any chance think that you're gonna have the ability to say hey, maybe maybe we should focus on more on wives and family dynamics, you know Christian values you looked at like you've done the worst thing in the world. 

But leftists will sit around and they won't, they won't do none of this stuff they're doing to that man. To the killers, the rapists, the adulterers. They don't even lift their voice to say anything to those people. 

But when someone promotes Christianity, it's a problem. That just tells me he was doing the right thing about what he said. Because when the people that promote all sorts of debauchery go against you, you gotta be right.”

BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.
What he said. 

Every. 

Single. 

Word.

Not a great look.

How DARE a Catholic voice Catholic beliefs speaking to a bunch of Catholics at a Catholic college?

And sadly, that's the truth.

