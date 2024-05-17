Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More...
So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison...
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST...
AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for...
Puh-LEEZE! AP Spins HARD for Biden About the Economic 'Relief' Americans Got This...
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
OH, FFS: NBC Universal Teases 'Queer Planet' Documentary About Gay and Transgender Animals
Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
80-Year-Old Palestinian Woman With Bottle of Water on Her Head Tells the IDF...
NPR Media Analyst Recommends George Conway's Anti-Trump Piece in The Atlantic
President Biden's Gaza Pier Project 'Moves Into Hamas Line of Fire'
NIH Official Says He Knows 'How to Make Emails Disappear' After a FOIA...
The Bulwark's Mona Charen Goes to Bat for David French After Panel Cancellation
Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid

Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on May 17, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

Leave it to The Hill to put out one of the most obnoxious and LAZY takes/articles on the Harrison Butker speech. We've seen quite a few stupid headlines but this one takes the stupid cake.

Advertisement

Look at this:

From The Hill (sorry):

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham applauded Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on Thursday after he gave controversial speech including remarks on women in the workforce.

Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College made clear his conservative politics, including attacks on in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, gay pride marches, “degenerate cultural values,” abortion, and President Joe Biden.

The three-time Super Bowl champion told the women of the crowd that talk of their careers was the “most diabolical lies.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Ingraham lauded Butker for the remarks, saying his words took “courage.”

Recommended

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's right. Clearly. People have lost their freakin' MINDS, and all because Butker spoke about family roles. Oh, did you not know he also had words for young men too? Yeah, nobody is talking about that part because it's so much easier to flip out and meltdown over the SEXIST PART ABOUT WOMEN!

REEEEE.

Yes, everything is stupid, but especially this article from The Hill. 

Mollie Hemingiway with the TKO:

Short. Sweet. Brutal. Accurate.

No, no they cannot. Because he did not say that.

They are indeed losing the culture war - the pendulum is starting to swing back.

We hope.

Advertisement

The Swill. Hey, that works.

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF

We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

======================================================================

Tags: MOLLIE HEMINGWAY THE HILL HARRISON BUTKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)
Sam J.
So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech
Sam J.
AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Doxxing Harrison Butker and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More Ironic Sentence?')
Doug P.
Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
Grateful Calvin
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement