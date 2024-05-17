Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words

Leave it to The Hill to put out one of the most obnoxious and LAZY takes/articles on the Harrison Butker speech. We've seen quite a few stupid headlines but this one takes the stupid cake.

Look at this:

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham backed Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after he gave a controversial college graduation speech, telling women that their rightful place is in the kitchen. https://t.co/9rbuMZTHK6 — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2024

From The Hill (sorry):

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham applauded Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on Thursday after he gave controversial speech including remarks on women in the workforce. Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College made clear his conservative politics, including attacks on in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, gay pride marches, “degenerate cultural values,” abortion, and President Joe Biden.

The three-time Super Bowl champion told the women of the crowd that talk of their careers was the “most diabolical lies.” “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” Ingraham lauded Butker for the remarks, saying his words took “courage.”

She's right. Clearly. People have lost their freakin' MINDS, and all because Butker spoke about family roles. Oh, did you not know he also had words for young men too? Yeah, nobody is talking about that part because it's so much easier to flip out and meltdown over the SEXIST PART ABOUT WOMEN!

REEEEE.

Yes, everything is stupid, but especially this article from The Hill.

Mollie Hemingiway with the TKO:

You lie — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 17, 2024

Short. Sweet. Brutal. Accurate.

Here for the righteous ratio pic.twitter.com/hu8I04A6qT — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 17, 2024

Can you provide that quote? You know, the one where he said that a woman's "rightful place is in the kitchen"? — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) May 17, 2024

No, no they cannot. Because he did not say that.

Lying headline. Fake news.



We can tell you feel you are losing the culture war big. So desperate. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) May 17, 2024

They are indeed losing the culture war - the pendulum is starting to swing back.

We hope.

Whatever you say, The Swill. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 17, 2024

The Swill. Hey, that works.

You suck — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 17, 2024

And fin.

