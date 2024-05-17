Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1 Lovely Hand Tied Behind Her BACK

Dana Loesch had a busy evening/night taking on a whole lot of stupid and awful. Usually, when we write about Dana embarrassing a frothy-mouthed horde of trolls they're of the Leftist persuasion but this time ... not so much. While we are certainly not fans of the infighting on the Right, we are even less fans of those supposedly on the Right going after our own. Like Laura Loomer did here.

We are pretty sure this is where the whole blow-up started.

Because @TPUSA would rather invite Trump hating, DeSantis D*ck riders like @DLoesch @Riley_Gaines_ and home wreckers like @Bethvanduyne.



Women who actually break real stories and help President Trump aren’t welcome to speak at these events.



Don’t you know the GOP loves losing? https://t.co/4xFpuDT3iF — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 17, 2024

Why do this?

*sigh*

Laura should 100% be speaking at TPUSA events. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

Eh.

Dana then chimed in:

😂 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

Considering the nasty post Laura tagged her in we hardly blame her for laughing.

You know, Dana, there was once a time where I truly respected you and loved your content.



It's a shame to see you laugh.@LauraLoomer is an extremely self-accomplished individual who has overcome quite a lot of adversity to become a leading voice in this movement. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

Looks like Dana wasn't about to be shamed or lectured here.

Oh f**k off. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

Spoken like a true woman of God, Dana.



I'll put you in the same camp as @dbongino.



What happened to you? pic.twitter.com/mV9zyl1dxV — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

Sure, try more shaming. That worked out so well for him the first time around.

And tagging Bongino? What?

Sorry Ethan, not everyone gets high off their own farts like you do. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

Who knew?

You keep untagging @LauraLoomer because you don't want her to drag you.



The whole Team DeSantis is absolutely insane.



Jenna Ellis, Christina Pushaw, Max Nordau, Chris Nelson, and the crew.



You all act like children and then can't fathom why we all hate DeSantis now. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

*sigh*

Are you still talking? You’re worse than the weakest bitch. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

Oh snap.

1.) You initially responded to me.



2.) You keep replying to me, so of course I'm going to respond to you.



3.) The filler, botox, and work you've had done to your face looks like dog sh*t. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

Dude, take the L.

Another conservative woman stepped in at this point, and it just got worse.

Lmao, yea the ugly b*tch can tell me to f**k off and say I like to smell my own farts but you draw the line at the absurdity of making fun of her horrible train wreck face work she's had done in her desperate failing attempt to stay youthful looking.



🤣🤣 — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

*sigh* *again*

Again, I never had anything done. Why do you sound like a progressive that hates women? What is your obsession with me? This is why women care btw. Nuts everywhere. https://t.co/kt9tv20Hyh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

She's right, you know. There are nuts everywhere.

You came to MY replies telling me to f**k off and saying I like to smell my own farts after I was respectful to you, then you cry and virtue-signal and play the victim after getting smoked.



STFU b**ch. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 17, 2024

Yikes.

Nope, you sought me out. Come to Dallas and physically me you beta simp. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

Sounds a lot like put up or shut up to us.

Note, there are several other posts from people defending Loomer and Kilgore (we think?) but most of them are just too foul to share here. What this editor did find particularly funny was how many of these people have her blocked.

Huh.

We are sharing this from Loomer ... apologies for how gross it is but it gives you an idea of what Dana dealt with overnight.

You would have done better if you figured out which men to avoid instead. I’d be angry like you too if bet on @RonDeSantis like you did, and if I got a mouth full of grey pubes every time I tried to kiss my husband… https://t.co/wFwKOu19Rj pic.twitter.com/B4Z6X6UtzS — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 17, 2024

Yeah, no idea what she was thinking here.

I broke her guys https://t.co/rRjTHPFQ2K — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2024

Yup. Big time.

