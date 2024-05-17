OOF! David Hogg SCHOOLED After Smugly Telling Thomas Massie to Read a History Book on the Fed and LOL

David Hogg knows he's David Hogg, yes? And that telling Thomas Massie to read a history book is really really really dumb, right?

No?

Oh, Harvard. Really?

It all started here:

Advertisement

I just introduced “End the Fed”



Title: Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, HR 8421



Americans would be better off if the Federal Reserve did not exist. The Fed devalues our currency by monetizing the debt, causing inflation.https://t.co/JWSaCssAJB pic.twitter.com/z8IDQ139Yc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 16, 2024

He's right, you know.

And as usual, David Hogg is wrong:

This is f*cking crazy. These people need to read a history book. https://t.co/kb6nU7CNjW — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 17, 2024

Hogg telling anyone else to read a history book is one of the funniest things we may have ever seen on the Hellsite that is Twitter/X.

He did. That’s why he’s doing this. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) May 17, 2024

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Which part of history do you want to talk about? pic.twitter.com/2fFgMMPxx8 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 17, 2024

Oof. When you look at it like that. Wow.

Oh this should be good. What specific part of history? — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 17, 2024

*popcorn*

Can't, the library was all checked out of "the dumbasses guide to American economics" — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) May 17, 2024

Have you read a history book? — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 17, 2024

If he has it was probably filled with lots and lots of pictures.

History has proven over and over that we do not need the fed, and anyone who is simping for the fed is clearly controlled by the fed. — DEL (@delinthecity_) May 17, 2024

Or, you know, really really really needs to read a history book.

======================================================================

Related:

FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf Dunk on Harrison Butker

Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words

So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights

======================================================================