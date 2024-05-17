Shannon Bream Spoke With Justice Alito About the Flag Story and 'the NYT...
Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter
Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1...
WaPo Notes Gov. DeSantis Scrubbed 'Climate Change' From State Laws and Now It's...
AOC Lectures Sen. John Fetterman About Racism and Misogyny After His Bipartisan Take...
FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf...
Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker...
Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More...
So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison...
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST...
AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for...
Puh-LEEZE! AP Spins HARD for Biden About the Economic 'Relief' Americans Got This...
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
OH, FFS: NBC Universal Teases 'Queer Planet' Documentary About Gay and Transgender Animals

OOF! David Hogg SCHOOLED After Smugly Telling Thomas Massie to Read a History Book on the Fed and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on May 17, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg knows he's David Hogg, yes? And that telling Thomas Massie to read a history book is really really really dumb, right?

No?

Oh, Harvard. Really?

It all started here:

Advertisement

He's right, you know.

And as usual, David Hogg is wrong:

Hogg telling anyone else to read a history book is one of the funniest things we may have ever seen on the Hellsite that is Twitter/X.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Oof. When you look at it like that. Wow.

*popcorn*

Recommended

Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1 Lovely Hand Tied Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
Advertisement

If he has it was probably filled with lots and lots of pictures.

Or, you know, really really really needs to read a history book.

======================================================================

Related:

FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf Dunk on Harrison Butker

Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words

So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights

======================================================================

Tags: THOMAS MASSIE DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1 Lovely Hand Tied Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter
justmindy
AOC Lectures Sen. John Fetterman About Racism and Misogyny After His Bipartisan Take on House Mayhem
Doug P.
WaPo Notes Gov. DeSantis Scrubbed 'Climate Change' From State Laws and Now It's Hot in Florida
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words
Sam J.
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1 Lovely Hand Tied Behind Her BACK Sam J.
Advertisement