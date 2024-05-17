OOF! David Hogg SCHOOLED After Smugly Telling Thomas Massie to Read a History Book on the Fed and LOL

David Hogg knows he's David Hogg, yes? And that telling Thomas Massie to read a history book is really really really dumb, right?
No?
Oh, Harvard. Really?
It all started here:
I just introduced “End the Fed”— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 16, 2024
Title: Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, HR 8421
Americans would be better off if the Federal Reserve did not exist. The Fed devalues our currency by monetizing the debt, causing inflation.https://t.co/JWSaCssAJB pic.twitter.com/z8IDQ139Yc
He's right, you know.
And as usual, David Hogg is wrong:
This is f*cking crazy. These people need to read a history book. https://t.co/kb6nU7CNjW— David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 17, 2024
Hogg telling anyone else to read a history book is one of the funniest things we may have ever seen on the Hellsite that is Twitter/X.
He did. That’s why he’s doing this.— Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) May 17, 2024
Winner winner, chicken dinner.
Which part of history do you want to talk about? pic.twitter.com/2fFgMMPxx8— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 17, 2024
Oof. When you look at it like that. Wow.
Oh this should be good. What specific part of history?— Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 17, 2024
*popcorn*
Can't, the library was all checked out of "the dumbasses guide to American economics"— National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) May 17, 2024
Have you read a history book?— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 17, 2024
Recommended
If he has it was probably filled with lots and lots of pictures.
History has proven over and over that we do not need the fed, and anyone who is simping for the fed is clearly controlled by the fed.— DEL (@delinthecity_) May 17, 2024
Or, you know, really really really needs to read a history book.
