Claire McCaskill Claims Fellow Grocery Shopper Begged Her to Stop Trump from Returning...
SIGH: Biden at Morehouse College Tells Black Students They're Victims and America Hates...
Truly INSUFFERABLE NFL Cheerleader Whines About Harrison Butker Speech for Attention Appar...
Is the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Dead or Alive? (And the Jokes Are...
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Releases Weak Sauce Apology Video and Twitter Collectively Rolled Its...
Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twi...
Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe...
Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the...
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female...
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Weal...
WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But...
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems...
Jill Biden's Speech Pandering to the Teacher's Union Just Solidified My Vote FOR...
GRRL ... Rachel Bitecofer DRAGGED Impressively for Embarrassing Attempt at Getting Harriso...

Lib Rag 'The Kansas City Star' Demands the Chiefs Fire Harrison Butker and Hire a Female Kicker Instead

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:38 PM on May 19, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Just when you think nothing else could be said about the Harrison Butker story, along comes the 'The Kansas City Star' to REALLY make the whole situation even more crazy. They are demanding the Chiefs fire Butker and replace him with a FEMALE kicker. 

Advertisement

Pretty sure any football fan who doesn't want to see the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again heartily agree! Mama Kelce and Taylor might not concur.

As we were saying!  Heh!

Recommended

Is the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Dead or Alive? (And the Jokes Are Pouring In)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

He didn't say anything wrong. They just don't like Christians.

At Twitchy, we love to write jokes and be outrageous, but even we wouldn't suggest this nonsense.

Advertisement

They want freedom of speech and press for themselves, but everyone else better shut up and play football.

America is waiting with bated breath to hear those stars tell us if they agree with the 'The Kansas City Star'. It will be epic.








Tags: FOOTBALL KANSAS CITY WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS HARRISON BUTKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Dead or Alive? (And the Jokes Are Pouring In)
Aaron Walker
Truly INSUFFERABLE NFL Cheerleader Whines About Harrison Butker Speech for Attention Apparently
justmindy
Claire McCaskill Claims Fellow Grocery Shopper Begged Her to Stop Trump from Returning to White House
justmindy
SIGH: Biden at Morehouse College Tells Black Students They're Victims and America Hates Them
Laura W.
BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilarious PERFECTION
Sam J.
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Dead or Alive? (And the Jokes Are Pouring In) Aaron Walker
Advertisement