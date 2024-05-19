Lib Rag 'The Kansas City Star' Demands the Chiefs Fire Harrison Butker and Hire a Female Kicker Instead

Just when you think nothing else could be said about the Harrison Butker story, along comes the 'The Kansas City Star' to REALLY make the whole situation even more crazy. They are demanding the Chiefs fire Butker and replace him with a FEMALE kicker.

Advertisement

The @KCStar demanded @Chiefs fire @buttkicker7 and replace him with Vandy’s female kicker. Here is Butker kicking a 57 yard field goal in the Super Bowl and here is Fuller with the worst SEC kickoff ever. This is where wokeness leads, identity over talent: pic.twitter.com/xm6s80N8TT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2024

NEW: The Kansas City Star is calling on the KC Chiefs to fire Harrison Butker and hire a female kicker after Butker advocated for traditional values during a speech.



The opinion piece quickly notified readers that this was "not a joke" and "not unrealistic."



"For poetic justice… pic.twitter.com/uJxlrUvHpz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2024

Pretty sure any football fan who doesn't want to see the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again heartily agree! Mama Kelce and Taylor might not concur.

The Kansas City Chiefs should do this. Please do this Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/qDBxjOy6sB — Disgraced Propagandist (@DisgracedProp) May 19, 2024

As we were saying! Heh!

I still don’t get what he said wrong https://t.co/HUAXlH5Cr0 — Jaymin Fenton (@JayminFenton) May 19, 2024

It’s obvious either 1) the @KCStar did not actually listen to the address or 2) they are just flat out bigoted against Christians.



Those are the only two options. https://t.co/cIWIcKc4b0 — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) May 19, 2024

He didn't say anything wrong. They just don't like Christians.

In other news. The @KansasCityStar becomes example #1 of why people trust #msm or”cultural elites” less and less every single day. This - if actually true, is such a ridiculous and unsupportable idea that the writer and editors who approved it should be immediately replaced by… https://t.co/kvrTTO7wEu — Todd Wagner (@wordsfromwags) May 19, 2024

At Twitchy, we love to write jokes and be outrageous, but even we wouldn't suggest this nonsense.

I completely agree. It's disheartening to see Christian values being attacked under the guise of promoting "poetic justice." The Kansas City Star's call to fire Harrison Butker for expressing his beliefs is a clear example of this.



Butker, like any other individual, has the… https://t.co/FUyrocC1qm — Kamala “Momala” Harrimuff (@MuffWorldStudio) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

Stunts like this would end if the good people of KC canceled their subscriptions to the Star instead.



It’s ironic that a newspaper would oppose freedoms protected by the first amendment. https://t.co/kjykHGbpfi — Mike Stone (@PastorMikeStone) May 19, 2024

They want freedom of speech and press for themselves, but everyone else better shut up and play football.

Taylor Swift will be the new kicker for the Chiefs https://t.co/I12I6mrP9y — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 19, 2024

Ya… lmk what Mahomes and Kelce think of this. Get them on record agreeing. Why weren’t they reached for comment 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uoPmkLOLqZ — HowTheProsDoIt (@HowTheProsDo) May 19, 2024

America is waiting with bated breath to hear those stars tell us if they agree with the 'The Kansas City Star'. It will be epic.



























