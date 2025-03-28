Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships...
Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORT...
In Peak White Nonsene, a Journo Waxes Poetic About Palestine’s ‘Culture’ While Ignoring...
Pink-Haired NC Democrat Introduces Bills to Roll Back Law Protecting Kids AND Strip...
VIP
Jason Tickle’s Tantrum: Trans Tyrant Sues Single Mom for Saying ‘No’ to His...
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported
A Modest Proposal: Colorado Assembly Speaker Says We Should Pay for 'Cheaper' Abortions...
Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy...
ROLL TAPE! Enjoy This Supercut That Proves Joy Behar WRONG About Presidents Attacking...
This Video of Illegals Being Deported Sparked the Same Question (Hint: 'Almost As...
The U.K. Is Lost: Starting Tuesday, White Men Will Face Harsher Criminal Penalties...
Airbnb Founder's DOGE Collab to Speed Up Retirement Process Ignites Fury
VIP
Elon Musk Knows EXACTLY Who Is to Blame for Tesla Domestic Terrorism, and...
David French’s Constitution: Open Borders for Dems, Handcuffs for GOP ... How Convenient

Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supreme Choice

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Apparently, Harry Sisson is tweeting whatever he can think of to try and get people's minds off all the harassment charges against him. 

Advertisement

Clearly, Harry forgets President Trump is quite a fan of McDonalds and probably knows the menu better than Harry. 

Trump even took a day to work at McDonalds.

Oh, he's back on his stuff. 

Snicker!

It's his literal favorite.

Oof! That'll leave a mark.

No worries! The Media never discusses charges against Democrats. He's still free to run for office.

Recommended

FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Look for the golden arches.

The last of the big spenders. 

The wheels are turning!

Advertisement

What a joke!

Harry is a bougie little guy.

Endorsed.

He's all about money and clickbait.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FAST FOOD TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported
Grateful Calvin
Illegal immigrant 'Influencer' Who Encouraged Squatting and Mocked America Has Been DEPORTED to Venezuela
Amy Curtis
Pink-Haired NC Democrat Introduces Bills to Roll Back Law Protecting Kids AND Strip Parental Rights
Amy Curtis
Check Out This Chart That Shows WHY Cuts to HHS and Bloated Bureaucracy Are Desperately Needed
Amy Curtis
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)
Sam J.
This Video of Illegals Being Deported Sparked the Same Question (Hint: 'Almost As If the Dems Lied!')
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported Grateful Calvin
Advertisement