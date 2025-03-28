Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supreme Choice

Apparently, Harry Sisson is tweeting whatever he can think of to try and get people's minds off all the harassment charges against him.

Do you think Trump and RFK Jr. would approve of this meal? Probably not! pic.twitter.com/11Y5iRdHj6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 28, 2025

Clearly, Harry forgets President Trump is quite a fan of McDonalds and probably knows the menu better than Harry.

Trump even took a day to work at McDonalds.

I'm paralyzed with happiness at my king's return. God that was a long week. https://t.co/FJs3O5JviW — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 28, 2025

Oh, he's back on his stuff.

I expected hot dogs and a tossed salad. https://t.co/tYtHPj5GoA — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 28, 2025

Snicker!





Yes, Donald Trump never eats hamburgers and fries.



You have owned him. He is so owned. https://t.co/0VJ3NmD30i — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 28, 2025

It's his literal favorite.

Oof! That'll leave a mark.

Keep you head up, buddy. Look at it this way. Can’t run for office as a democrat til you get assault charges. You’re way ahead of the game now. https://t.co/oxcss9msWs — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 28, 2025

No worries! The Media never discusses charges against Democrats. He's still free to run for office.

I knew it was a matter of time before they started proudly posting seed oils https://t.co/60Or9nQbcq — Seed Oil Disrespecter™️ (@SeedOilDsrspctr) March 28, 2025

That restaurant looks banger and I want the coordinates. https://t.co/0nxWnsNA6q — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 28, 2025

Look for the golden arches.

He really thinks the guy who served McDonald's in the White House wouldn't approve of the burger. https://t.co/C0HjpxTtmx pic.twitter.com/4ofTfUke8x — JWM (@EmeraldAvenger1) March 28, 2025

The ladykiller returns, more dashing than ever. https://t.co/EfL4BTFDNZ — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 28, 2025

The last of the big spenders.

They're not going to date you, bro. https://t.co/Xuw4RKieY9 — Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) March 28, 2025

All social media influencers should be shamed. Both left and right. https://t.co/ZYV1CdEx8A — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) March 28, 2025

These idiots would literally drink hemlock if Trump and RFK Jr. said not to.



Hmmmmm….. hold on a second….



I have a great idea! Brb. https://t.co/nExSyizZHA — wiserX (@WiserMeany) March 28, 2025

The wheels are turning!

Clogging your arteries to own Trump/RFK Jr. https://t.co/1uO2wjAulB — Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) March 28, 2025

What a joke!





Fries in a basket = terrible burger for $20. https://t.co/MsH4iUQ13a — EJ (@Ejmiller25) March 28, 2025

Harry is a bougie little guy.

This is unrelated, but we need to stop using cutting boards as serving platters and place 500% tariffs on those little fry baskets. https://t.co/3zO493CPbu — Coop (@mileszcooper) March 28, 2025

Endorsed.

Trump catered a WH event with McDonalds and if those fries were cooked in tallow, I think RFK would be fine. This guy is nothing but "BuT TrUmP." He doesn't even think about what he's saying it's just straight programming. https://t.co/xK3z7viDTp — 2AJames🇺🇸 (@2AJames_) March 28, 2025

He's all about money and clickbait.