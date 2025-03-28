Harry Sisson’s Trump-Hating Troll Pic Flops—Burgers and Fries Still President Trump’s Supreme Choice

Apparently, Harry Sisson is tweeting whatever he can think of to try and get people's minds off all the harassment charges against him.
Do you think Trump and RFK Jr. would approve of this meal? Probably not! pic.twitter.com/11Y5iRdHj6— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 28, 2025
Clearly, Harry forgets President Trump is quite a fan of McDonalds and probably knows the menu better than Harry.
https://t.co/050Zv0f3u8 pic.twitter.com/zBpH0kV12l— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 28, 2025
Trump even took a day to work at McDonalds.
I'm paralyzed with happiness at my king's return. God that was a long week. https://t.co/FJs3O5JviW— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 28, 2025
Oh, he's back on his stuff.
I expected hot dogs and a tossed salad. https://t.co/tYtHPj5GoA— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 28, 2025
Snicker!
Yes, Donald Trump never eats hamburgers and fries.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 28, 2025
You have owned him. He is so owned. https://t.co/0VJ3NmD30i
It's his literal favorite.
Nice "gotcha" there, bud. https://t.co/6VfMt8238Z pic.twitter.com/63wOyh9mD4— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 28, 2025
Oof! That'll leave a mark.
Keep you head up, buddy. Look at it this way. Can’t run for office as a democrat til you get assault charges. You’re way ahead of the game now. https://t.co/oxcss9msWs— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 28, 2025
No worries! The Media never discusses charges against Democrats. He's still free to run for office.
I knew it was a matter of time before they started proudly posting seed oils https://t.co/60Or9nQbcq— Seed Oil Disrespecter™️ (@SeedOilDsrspctr) March 28, 2025
That restaurant looks banger and I want the coordinates. https://t.co/0nxWnsNA6q— El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 28, 2025
Look for the golden arches.
He really thinks the guy who served McDonald's in the White House wouldn't approve of the burger. https://t.co/C0HjpxTtmx pic.twitter.com/4ofTfUke8x— JWM (@EmeraldAvenger1) March 28, 2025
The ladykiller returns, more dashing than ever. https://t.co/EfL4BTFDNZ— Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 28, 2025
The last of the big spenders.
They're not going to date you, bro. https://t.co/Xuw4RKieY9— Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) March 28, 2025
All social media influencers should be shamed. Both left and right. https://t.co/ZYV1CdEx8A— Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) March 28, 2025
These idiots would literally drink hemlock if Trump and RFK Jr. said not to.— wiserX (@WiserMeany) March 28, 2025
Hmmmmm….. hold on a second….
I have a great idea! Brb. https://t.co/nExSyizZHA
The wheels are turning!
Clogging your arteries to own Trump/RFK Jr. https://t.co/1uO2wjAulB— Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) March 28, 2025
What a joke!
Fries in a basket = terrible burger for $20. https://t.co/MsH4iUQ13a— EJ (@Ejmiller25) March 28, 2025
Harry is a bougie little guy.
This is unrelated, but we need to stop using cutting boards as serving platters and place 500% tariffs on those little fry baskets. https://t.co/3zO493CPbu— Coop (@mileszcooper) March 28, 2025
Endorsed.
Trump catered a WH event with McDonalds and if those fries were cooked in tallow, I think RFK would be fine. This guy is nothing but "BuT TrUmP." He doesn't even think about what he's saying it's just straight programming. https://t.co/xK3z7viDTp— 2AJames🇺🇸 (@2AJames_) March 28, 2025
He's all about money and clickbait.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member