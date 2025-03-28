FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported

Back in the Dark Ages of the Biden administration (shudder), illegal immigration was running so rampant and spreading across the country like a flesh-eating virus so quickly that many illegals became brazenly arrogant in their defiance of US laws.

And why wouldn't they? The President, Vice President (who was also laughably the 'border czar'), and the Homeland Security Secretary were actively encouraging them, while blue states and cities were promising them that nothing would happen to them. Not for their crime of coming here illegally, and -- disgracefully -- not for any subsequent crimes they committed here, as the murderer of Laken Riley demonstrated with multiple releases before he finally was caught for good.

Speaking of illegal criminals boasting about defying US laws, remember this guy?

NEW: TikToker is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to "invade" homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws



Remarkable.



"We can invade a house in the USA, what do you think about this new law?" a video from one TikTok user read.



The man said he has African… pic.twitter.com/b92DT9fYq7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2024

Yeah, we remember him, too.

Just openly, publicly encouraging people to take over the homes of citizens and legal residents and boasting that liberal jurisdictions wouldn't do anything to stop them.

Welp. Maybe this villain hadn't heard, but there's a new sheriff in town ... and his name is Tom Homan.

Let's check in and see how that guy is doing today, shall we?

Update:



He has been deported 👋 https://t.co/OrDNB7jN8W — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025

Oops.

He effed around. He found out. And the grin on this writer's face right now is bigger than the one that dude was sporting on Survivor.



What a great way to celebrate a Friday afternoon!

'Hit the road, Jack. And don't you come back no more, no more, no more, no more.'

Oh, we voted for this SO HARD. We voted for ALL of this and then some.

The Trump administration just deported this guy.



Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! https://t.co/p5jaOySalR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2025

There's a running joke on Twitter about how the ...ahem ... [censored word] of consequences generally arrives, and let's just say that we are fresh out of lube.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

It's just lovely to see.

YES.

Exactly that expression. That's how we feel. Thank you, Nic Cage, for capturing it so well.

Our only regret is that he was not deported via trebuchet.

He looks a bit different. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YdfDLolxVC — Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) March 28, 2025

Not so defiant and arrogant anymore, is he?



That's the masked face of someone who is not enjoying reaping season. Not even a little bit.

Reading the comments on the original post made me shake in anger. Thank God Trump won — TheDoc (@NotThatDocM) March 28, 2025

You can say that again.

I am getting EXACTLY what I voted for the first time in my adult life. https://t.co/U9xD7u3W7i — Barto Blanco (@elbartoblanco) March 28, 2025

Feels pretty good, right?

Hang on. We've got a few tiny violins to accompany that trombone.

Of course, Democrats will probably try to turn this degenerate into a hero, like they are trying to do with Mahmoud Khalil.

Yeah. Good luck with that.

The horrendous squatting laws that exist in some places in America, where criminals are treated better than homeowners, are still a giant problem and one that we need to fix.

But at least now, there's one less thug in America urging others to commit home invasions.

It may be a small victory, but we'll take it. We'll take it every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Buh-bye.