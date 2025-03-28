Sounds Pretty Fascist-Adjacent to Us! NY Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban Tesla Dealerships...
FAFO INTENSIFIES: TikToker Who Bragged About Violating Squatting Laws Has Been Deported

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:10 PM on March 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Back in the Dark Ages of the Biden administration (shudder), illegal immigration was running so rampant and spreading across the country like a flesh-eating virus so quickly that many illegals became brazenly arrogant in their defiance of US laws. 

And why wouldn't they? The President, Vice President (who was also laughably the 'border czar'), and the Homeland Security Secretary were actively encouraging them, while blue states and cities were promising them that nothing would happen to them. Not for their crime of coming here illegally, and -- disgracefully -- not for any subsequent crimes they committed here, as the murderer of Laken Riley demonstrated with multiple releases before he finally was caught for good. 

Speaking of illegal criminals boasting about defying US laws, remember this guy?

Yeah, we remember him, too

Just openly, publicly encouraging people to take over the homes of citizens and legal residents and boasting that liberal jurisdictions wouldn't do anything to stop them.

Welp. Maybe this villain hadn't heard, but there's a new sheriff in town ... and his name is Tom Homan. 

Let's check in and see how that guy is doing today, shall we? 

Oops. 

He effed around. He found out. And the grin on this writer's face right now is bigger than the one that dude was sporting on Survivor

Survivor Smile Matt GIFfrom Survivor Smile GIFs


What a great way to celebrate a Friday afternoon!

'Hit the road, Jack. And don't you come back no more, no more, no more, no more.'

Oh, we voted for this SO HARD. We voted for ALL of this and then some. 

There's a running joke on Twitter about how the ...ahem ... [censored word] of consequences generally arrives, and let's just say that we are fresh out of lube. 

HAAAAAAAAAA. 

It's just lovely to see. 

YES. 

Exactly that expression. That's how we feel. Thank you, Nic Cage, for capturing it so well. 

Our only regret is that he was not deported via trebuchet. 

Not so defiant and arrogant anymore, is he? 

That's the masked face of someone who is not enjoying reaping season. Not even a little bit. 

You can say that again. 

Feels pretty good, right? 

Hang on. We've got a few tiny violins to accompany that trombone. 

Of course, Democrats will probably try to turn this degenerate into a hero, like they are trying to do with Mahmoud Khalil

Yeah. Good luck with that.

The horrendous squatting laws that exist in some places in America, where criminals are treated better than homeowners, are still a giant problem and one that we need to fix. 

But at least now, there's one less thug in America urging others to commit home invasions. 

It may be a small victory, but we'll take it. We'll take it every day of the week and twice on Sunday. 

Buh-bye. 

