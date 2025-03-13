LITERALLY SHAKING RIGHT NOW: Sam Stein Clutches His Pearls About 'Free Speech' at Columbia

The left cannot help themselves from choosing the absolute worst heroes in the world.

To promote the gender cult, they picked Dylan Mulvaney, a grotesque caricature of 'girlhood' who is such a repugnant mockery of actual women that he singlehandedly destroyed the brand of what had been one of America's most popular beers.

The gun-grabbing contingent of the party (which is all of them) selected the incomparably dweeby David Hogg as their spokesman (and even went to far as to make him the vice chair of the party). And then, of course, there is the new 'superstar' of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett, who likes to cosplay that she is 'Jazzy from the Block' even though she comes from one of the most affluent and privileged backgrounds any American could ever dream of.

When it comes to the issue of 'free speech' (which everyone knows that Democrats really don't care about), the party has now selected an actual domestic terrorist in Mahmoud Khalil as its poster boy.

They sure can pick 'em, can't they? Then again, this is the same party that tried to convince America that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were competent, intelligent people.

Khalil is facing deportation for harassing and intimidating Jewish students at Columbia University, not to mention calling for global intifada, revolution in America, and violence in our streets. In other words, he is the epitome of the modern-day Democrat hero.

It is kind of hilarious to watch the left try to make him a 'free speech' martyr, but that is what the dead legacy media is pot committed to doing.

Last night, Sam Stein of The Bulwark clutched his pearls over a piece of agitprop from The New York Times claiming that students are now prohibited from supporting Palestinians (or Ukraine, LOL) on the campus of Columbia because the school 'can't protect them.'

I'm a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. I'm shaken by this.https://t.co/83vMvztGt4 pic.twitter.com/Uv8ESBZZbp — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 13, 2025

We're not going to share the entire Times article here. The screenshot from Stein says pretty much everything about the propaganda laced throughout the piece.

Everyone knows that what Trump has done by arresting Khalil and removing $400 million in federal funding for Columbia has nothing to do with 'restricting speech.' Jewish students at the school have been living through harassment and terror, and Khalil was one of the chief architects of that. And of spreading the violence as far as he could.

But, hey. Stein is 'shaken,' everyone.

Oh, he didn't have a problem with any of that. He only has a problem because the New York Times invented something that doesn't exist.

Miller continued to dunk on Stein and his faux outrage.

Sam, you're free to show your followers the well documented social media commentary from Khalil's group from instagram.



Posts included calling for the armed overthrow of the United States government, the fire bombing of property and vehicles and the Hooboy end of western… https://t.co/trpgVcoAzM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2025

... and the Hooboy end of western civilization and the murder of "Zionists."



You and your website won't publish that of course. You were not shaken by any of that. These theatrics don't work anymore.

No, they do not work. We all saw what Khalil did. It went way beyond 'protesting.'

Stein play-acting about being scared because one Columbia dean said something that is simply not true is just horrible theater.

To the core or just a little? Like what level are we talking here. On a scale of 1 to 10. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) March 13, 2025

He is so 'shaken,' he is huddled in his shower in the fetal position, rocking back and forth as the water cascades over him, while weeping uncontrollably and licking his palms.

Wait. That part might be true. Then again, that's just a typical weekend for Stein.

But none of this left you shaken? pic.twitter.com/ZW4hM5NQOi — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) March 13, 2025

Come on. Khalil pushing armed resistance and violence is nothing. Stein can handle that. But facing accountability for those actions is just a bridge too far.

Or something.

“Shaken”! Oh no. Why can’t Syrian immigrants terrorize Jews anymore???? — Behemoth’s Ghost (@JM48941) March 13, 2025

What makes it even more shameful is that Stein is Jewish, yet he has never written about what has been happening to Jewish students at Columbia or other American universities. The last time he wrote about antisemitism was in 2018, after the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

In other words, Stein really doesn't care about antisemitism except on the exceedingly rare occasion that he can weaponize it against the 'far-right white supremacists.'

Sam won’t say sh*t about the people being terrorized by this Syrian immigrants. They don’t matter to him, because Marxist revolution is all that matters. — Behemoth’s Ghost (@JM48941) March 13, 2025

That's a bingo right there.

When someone starts their post with their credentials, you can pretty much ignore everything they say after that. https://t.co/2tayBgO0CC — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 13, 2025

That is one of the iron laws of social media. Just like when someone says, 'I support the Second Amendment, but ...'

You can ignore everything that comes before the 'but.'

Thoughts and prayers in this difficult time https://t.co/RnhxXTHQUO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 13, 2025

Won't someone please think of the Hamas-loving terrorist supporters?

HA. Always an excellent meme to attach above a tweet from a gaslighting journo.

Way to do the meme. pic.twitter.com/xQKviAGsCV — Massive Bishop 🇺🇲 (@TheWildBishop) March 13, 2025

That one works, too.

You mean not stirred?



Welcome to the grown up world where actions have consequences. Leftist don't rule the US anymore. — JackStraw (@JackStr67850681) March 13, 2025

Shaken OR stirred, Stein could probably use a martini (or six) to calm him down from being a fake, hysterical harpy.

We totally care about your feelings, Sam. Great tweet. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 13, 2025

Or, you know, we don't care about his feelings even a little bit.

Because you have the intellectual depth of a child? https://t.co/MkroSXuimt — John (@timetoseeit3) March 13, 2025

That's not fair. Children have far more emotional maturity, intellectual depth, and just plain honesty and integrity than Stein has ever had in his entire professional career.

We're so very sorry that Sam Stein is 'shaken.'

But we're not falling for his emotional blackmail, especially not blackmail based on a lie from a Columbia dean and The New York Times.

Maybe a nice, tall glass of shut-the-hell-up juice -- shaken well, of course -- will ease his suffering.