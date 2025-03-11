CBS News Does a Puff Piece on 'Dylan Mulvaney's Journey,' Makes Trump the Villain

We'd thought we'd heard the last of Dylan Mulvaney, the trans influencer who shared her first 100 days as a girl and was rewarded with her own customized can of Bud Light celebrating the occasion. What we hadn't thought of, though, was the inevitable book and coinciding book tour. It seems like when the trajectory of your career is in freefall, you either write a book or start a podcast.

CBS Mornings did a puff piece interview with Mulvaney they called, "Dylan Mulvaney's Journey."

Dylan Mulvaney is now on his book tour where he claims he’s the victim after ruining Bud Light. He also criticizes President Trump and says, “I’m a woman no matter what my passport says.” Dylan sickly adds that he supports gender surgeries for kids. He’s still a perverse man. https://x.com/i/status/1899172565391638786 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) Mar 10, 2025

They should have called it "Dylan Mulvaney's Journey Into Obscurity."

The last person I give a second thought to is this guy. — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) Mar 10, 2025

Hard to believe this loser is back. I thought Bud Light ended the whole thing. — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) Mar 10, 2025

Note how CBS Mornings makes the protesters look … "navigating a society that's not always supportive of trans rights." Does CBS Mornings interview the guy with the "Gender Clinics Harm Children" sign or the one whose sign reads, "Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers"? No, of course not.

It's interesting that Mulvaney says that trans people are less than 1 percent of the population because the Biden administration made it sound more like 50 percent. How can such a small group of people erode women's rights and invade their spaces? Because Joe Biden gave them the green light.

I'm going to keep saying it. Dylan is a male full-time attention-seeking drag queen that will detransition as soon as the attention stops so that he can claim he discovered he's not transgender. — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) Mar 10, 2025

CBS Mornings has certainly bought into the act 100 percent.

***