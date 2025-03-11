Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?
DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your...
VIP
America Has a State-Run Media, Even If Jon Stewart's in Denial
Dana Bash Impressed With Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Cringe TikTok Video
Lefties Who Insist 'Trans Women' Aren't Dangerous Threaten London Gym Owner for 'Women...
Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts...
ABC News Rolls Out the Fear Mongering Over Social Security's Anti-Fraud Efforts
Get a Mirror, Weirdo! Tim Walz Tries Blaming Trump for MN Energy Price,...
She's SO BAD at This! Randi Weingarten Melts DOWN About the End of...
FAFO: Concerned Parent Seeks Reddit Advice After Daughter's Arrested for Felony Tesla Vand...
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan...
Signed, Sealed, NOT Delivered: DOGE Seeks to Claw Back $3 BILLION for Unmade...
CRACK DOWN: X Users Raise Warning That Leftwing Tesla Vandalism Will Escalate If...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says America Voted for Trump Because Our Brains Aren’t Fully...

CBS News Does a Puff Piece on 'Dylan Mulvaney's Journey,' Makes Trump the Villain

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 11, 2025
TikTok

We'd thought we'd heard the last of Dylan Mulvaney, the trans influencer who shared her first 100 days as a girl and was rewarded with her own customized can of Bud Light celebrating the occasion. What we hadn't thought of, though, was the inevitable book and coinciding book tour. It seems like when the trajectory of your career is in freefall, you either write a book or start a podcast.

Advertisement

CBS Mornings did a puff piece interview with Mulvaney they called, "Dylan Mulvaney's Journey."

They should have called it "Dylan Mulvaney's Journey Into Obscurity." 

Note how CBS Mornings makes the protesters look … "navigating a society that's not always supportive of trans rights." Does CBS Mornings interview the guy with the "Gender Clinics Harm Children" sign or the one whose sign reads, "Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers"? No, of course not.

Recommended

Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's interesting that Mulvaney says that trans people are less than 1 percent of the population because the Biden administration made it sound more like 50 percent. How can such a small group of people erode women's rights and invade their spaces? Because Joe Biden gave them the green light.

CBS Mornings has certainly bought into the act 100 percent.

***

Tags: BOOK CBS NEWS TRANSGENDER DYLAN MULVANEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your Boss
Brett T.
FAFO: Concerned Parent Seeks Reddit Advice After Daughter's Arrested for Felony Tesla Vandalism
Amy Curtis
Get a Mirror, Weirdo! Tim Walz Tries Blaming Trump for MN Energy Price, Gets Set Straight Instead
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts on Florida
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports Grateful Calvin
Advertisement