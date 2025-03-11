Oh Honey, NO: Pramila Jayapal SCHOOLED for Whining About Terror-Supporting Student's 1st Amendment Rights

How is it that our pals on the Left and in the Democrat Party continue to support the wrong side of every single issue? At this point, they are defending mentally ill men in women's private spaces, raising taxes, opening our borders to criminals, and of course, siding with terrorists.

This is not what we'd call a winning platform.

Ain't it great?

Their latest debacle of crying over Mahmoud Khalil getting deported is just more icing on the 'Democrats-Suck' cake.

Good ol' Pramia Jayapal is always happy to make a complete fool of herself.

The Trump admin is going after students who have used their first amendment, Constitutional rights. This is unacceptable. Deporting legal residents solely for expressing their political opinions is a violation of free speech rights. Who's next? Citizens? - @RepJayapal

Legal resident.

K.

About that:

Green card holders are resident aliens, not citizens. Under 8 USC 1227, they are deportable for endorsing terrorist activity, persuading others to endorse terrorist activity, or support for a terrorist organization. The US government recognizes Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization. Many of the illegal acts committed at Columbia & Barnard meet the definition of a terrorist activity. Injuring school staff, vandalism, barricading inside buildings, and preventing students from attending classes are NOT examples of Free Speech. They have no Constitutional protections. If members of Congress don't like the law, then change it. But don't lie about it in order to support someone who violated it just because you agree with his Antisemitic cause. - @Joelmpetlin

But wait, there's more:

For those interested in a more detailed legal explanation, Mahmoud Khalil is also deportable for another reason: Khalil is a spokesman for an organization that supports armed resistance by Hamas. That makes him deportable pursuant to 8 U.S.C. § 1227(a)(4)(B).That provision in the statute allows the deportation of even lawful permanent residents who are "representative[s]" of a "political, social, or other group that endorses or espouses terrorist activity.” 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B)(i)(IV)(aa)-(bb); see also id. at (B)(v) (“representative” defined as including “an officer, official, or spokesman of an organization.") Columbia University Apartheid Divestment (“CUAD”) supports armed resistance by Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization. See Sharon Otterman, Pro-Palestinian Group at Columbia Now Backs Armed Resistance by Hamas, N.Y. Times (Oct. 9, 2024), https://nytimes.com/2024/10/09/nyregion/columbia-pro-palestinian-group-hamas.html……… (CUAD supports armed resistance by Hamas). Mahmoud Khalil is a spokesman for CUAD. See https://columbiaspectator.com/news/2024/04/24/cuad-negotiators-leave-talks-as-shafiks-midnight-deadline-passes/…………… (“Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia student on the CUAD negotiating team.”).Too many intelligent people on this platform are misstating the law and the facts for political purposes. It's time to prioritize the law and student safety and support the deportation of those who violate both.-@Joelmpetlin

In other words, nice try, Pramila and other Democrats, but you're all wrong ... again.

