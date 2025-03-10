Mollie Hemingway Spills ALL the Tea on Democrat Senator Who Ditched His Wife for Leftist Propaganda Queen

Politics has become the soap opera of 2025. Do any of you remember being entertained by politics this much in any other period of time before? Sure, the Clinton situation was everywhere (we wonder if he has figured out what the definition of IS is), but if it's not one politician, it's another these days. One could possibly argue Clinton opened the floodgates but man ... there is never a dull moment covering this crazy.

Case in point, according to Semafor, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has left his wife for Democrat propaganda queen Tara McGowan.

Mollie Hemingway with the tea:

Semafor reports Democrat Chris Murphy has left his wife for Tara McGowan, who runs large Democrat propaganda sites purporting to be local news. pic.twitter.com/uM2chBhqKI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 10, 2025

It's all over the place this morning.

BREAKING: Per Semafor, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy is dating left wing dark money FAKE NEWS media network CEO Tara McGowan. https://t.co/uaiIfKUxMQ pic.twitter.com/InMCTcY20T — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2025

Note, while we're not 100% sure the account we found on X was Tara's, if it is (and we think it is), she has deleted it. Wonder if she did this after the news broke that she is a homewrecker. Sorry that she's ALLEGEDLY a homewrecker.

She's deleted her Twitter account.https://t.co/a7DXDkyWHl — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) March 10, 2025

Welp, that settles that.

Anywho ...

We'd wondered why Murphy was suddenly this annoying, mouthy toad on social media. Don't get us wrong, he's been an annoying toad for years and years, but he's been so prominent lately, and now we know why.

This is sadly funny on many levels.

1. It explains his sudden prolific posting and appearances.

2. He left his wife for free social media advice.

3. The new gal is Really bad at social media advice.

4.And did he decide to leave his wife now so he has 4 years to improve his image? — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) March 10, 2025

Yup.

This Tara McGowan? She looks young enough to be his daughter. https://t.co/d2q4x3Vyct — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 10, 2025

Seriously, what does she see in Murphy? Blah.

Typical Democrat hypocrisy, Senator Murphy ditches his wife for a propaganda queen running fake news sites. No surprise they’re pushing the same agenda against Trump while claiming moral high ground. Disgraceful. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) March 10, 2025

And not at all surprising.

