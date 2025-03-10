Because OF COURSE! Randi Weingarten Admits the REAL Reason She Doesn't Want Dept....
Mollie Hemingway Spills ALL the Tea on Democrat Senator Who Ditched His Wife for Leftist Propaganda Queen

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on March 10, 2025
Meme

Politics has become the soap opera of 2025. Do any of you remember being entertained by politics this much in any other period of time before? Sure, the Clinton situation was everywhere (we wonder if he has figured out what the definition of IS is), but if it's not one politician, it's another these days. One could possibly argue Clinton opened the floodgates but man ... there is never a dull moment covering this crazy.

Case in point, according to Semafor, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has left his wife for Democrat propaganda queen Tara McGowan.

Mollie Hemingway with the tea:

It's all over the place this morning.

Note, while we're not 100% sure the account we found on X was Tara's, if it is (and we think it is), she has deleted it. Wonder if she did this after the news broke that she is a homewrecker. Sorry that she's ALLEGEDLY a homewrecker.

Welp, that settles that.

Anywho ... 

We'd wondered why Murphy was suddenly this annoying, mouthy toad on social media. Don't get us wrong, he's been an annoying toad for years and years, but he's been so prominent lately, and now we know why.

Yup.

Seriously, what does she see in Murphy? Blah.

And not at all surprising.

==========================================================================

