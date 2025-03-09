Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own MUST-LOOK-AND-LAUGH Thread

As our talented, lovely, brilliant, hilarious, and devastatingly good-looking readers know, a JD Vance meme movement is taking over social media. And, of course, since Vance is totally awesome he has openly laughed about them and gone so far as to start his own thread of Vance Memes.
It's hard to troll the man with memes when he is meme'ing himself.
Womp womp, haters.
March 8, 2025
Oh, that's only the beginning.
Laughed so hard I can’t breath 💀 pic.twitter.com/9g2O3ob5XJ— 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) March 8, 2025
The likeness is UNCANNY.
HA HA HA HA
What business is it of yours, where our oceans are, friendo?— Wolverines! 🇺🇸🎗 (@jake_scofield) March 8, 2025
Didn’t mean nothin’?
You didn’t even say thank you once. pic.twitter.com/FwD64wtqXW
March 8, 2025
Ok, this one is a little creepy.
Where we're going, we don't need roads. pic.twitter.com/3HRuHlty42— Reseth (@ResethO) March 8, 2025
Great SCOTT!
Best vice president ever! 👏 pic.twitter.com/la000N1X6C— Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) March 8, 2025
The snozberries taste like snozberries.
March 9, 2025
Dammit.
EL OH EL.
Here's JD pic.twitter.com/Xa7CgZ0gYQ— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 8, 2025
March 8, 2025
Hail to the King, baby.
March 8, 2025
There are just so many ... it's as if everywhere we look on X we see a new JD Vance meme.
Recommended
It's pretty damn funny.
March 8, 2025
So you’re telling me there’s a Vance… pic.twitter.com/QCtuR3d5zj— ReducedToRubble (@RubbleRemnants) March 8, 2025
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
"There is some good in this country, Mr. Trump, and it's worth fighting for." pic.twitter.com/RLJlYXIaXS— The Last Homely House (@AHomelyHouse) March 8, 2025
March 8, 2025
We got nothin'.
Donald Vance 2028🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4u5icCczHO— Patriot in Chief🦅🇺🇸 (@Patriot_N_Chief) March 8, 2025
WHOA.
March 8, 2025
March 8, 2025
every meme makes it own tune... pic.twitter.com/2YYKsyvS9g— ZyroFoxtrot🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@ZyroFoxtrot) March 8, 2025
Cue the music.
So hot! pic.twitter.com/PPNAXAIXm6— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 8, 2025
BAHAHAHAHA
I see your DiCaprio and raise you a Galifianakis. pic.twitter.com/hAPvP9Btwt— 🇺🇲FU Tool🇺🇲 (@futool) March 8, 2025
March 8, 2025
Awww, we love Vancey Griffith.
March 8, 2025
Ummm ...
Except we do like Vance when he's angry.
JD Vance watching himself be cemented in meme history 😂 pic.twitter.com/nqeRuThH2S— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 9, 2025
True.
Vancemaniacs. pic.twitter.com/rTV86mEL9V— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 8, 2025
And fin ... BROTHER.
==========================================================================
Related:
LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid
Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One Perfectly BRUTAL Letter
It's REALLY That Simple: Here's Why Republicans Must Unite and Pass House CR Spending Bill
Black Republican BURSTS Racist White Lefty Woman's Woke BUBBLE About HIS Evil DEI Legislation and BAHAHA
'You Got PLAYED'! Trump Jr. WALLOPS Mediaite for Publishing 'Most OBVIOUSLY Fake Story' About Him YET
==========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member