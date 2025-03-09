Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own MUST-LOOK-AND-LAUGH Thread

As our talented, lovely, brilliant, hilarious, and devastatingly good-looking readers know, a JD Vance meme movement is taking over social media. And, of course, since Vance is totally awesome he has openly laughed about them and gone so far as to start his own thread of Vance Memes.

It's hard to troll the man with memes when he is meme'ing himself.

Womp womp, haters.

Oh, that's only the beginning.

Laughed so hard I can’t breath 💀 pic.twitter.com/9g2O3ob5XJ — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) March 8, 2025

The likeness is UNCANNY.

HA HA HA HA

What business is it of yours, where our oceans are, friendo?

Didn’t mean nothin’?

You didn’t even say thank you once. pic.twitter.com/FwD64wtqXW — Wolverines! 🇺🇸🎗 (@jake_scofield) March 8, 2025

Ok, this one is a little creepy.

Great SCOTT!

Best vice president ever! 👏 pic.twitter.com/la000N1X6C — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) March 8, 2025

The snozberries taste like snozberries.

Dammit.

EL OH EL.

Hail to the King, baby.

There are just so many ... it's as if everywhere we look on X we see a new JD Vance meme.

It's pretty damn funny.

So you’re telling me there’s a Vance… pic.twitter.com/QCtuR3d5zj — ReducedToRubble (@RubbleRemnants) March 8, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

"There is some good in this country, Mr. Trump, and it's worth fighting for." pic.twitter.com/RLJlYXIaXS — The Last Homely House (@AHomelyHouse) March 8, 2025

We got nothin'.

WHOA.

every meme makes it own tune... pic.twitter.com/2YYKsyvS9g — ZyroFoxtrot🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@ZyroFoxtrot) March 8, 2025

Cue the music.

BAHAHAHAHA

I see your DiCaprio and raise you a Galifianakis. pic.twitter.com/hAPvP9Btwt — 🇺🇲FU Tool🇺🇲 (@futool) March 8, 2025

pic.twitter.com/UzAW7dnN0x — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) March 8, 2025

Awww, we love Vancey Griffith.

Ummm ...

Except we do like Vance when he's angry.

JD Vance watching himself be cemented in meme history 😂 pic.twitter.com/nqeRuThH2S — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 9, 2025

True.

And fin ... BROTHER.

