Womp-WOMP, Haters! JD Vance LOVES Vance Memes SO MUCH He Started His Own MUST-LOOK-AND-LAUGH Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:12 PM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

As our talented, lovely, brilliant, hilarious, and devastatingly good-looking readers know, a JD Vance meme movement is taking over social media. And, of course, since Vance is totally awesome he has openly laughed about them and gone so far as to start his own thread of Vance Memes.

It's hard to troll the man with memes when he is meme'ing himself.

Womp womp, haters.

Oh, that's only the beginning.

The likeness is UNCANNY.

HA HA HA HA

Ok, this one is a little creepy.

Great SCOTT!

The snozberries taste like snozberries.

Dammit.

EL OH EL.

Hail to the King, baby.

There are just so many ... it's as if everywhere we look on X we see a new JD Vance meme.

It's pretty damn funny.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

We got nothin'.

WHOA.

Cue the music.

BAHAHAHAHA

Awww, we love Vancey Griffith.

Ummm ...

Except we do like Vance when he's angry.

True.

And fin ... BROTHER.

==========================================================================

