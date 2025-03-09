LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom clearly wants to run for president in 2028 because, like 80% of the country, he has recently broken with his own party and admitted during an interview with Charlie Kirk that it's unfair for men to play women's sport. Who'd have ever thought this would be a controversial statement? But here we are ...

Want to know how controversial this is? Just watch how Sen. Eise Slotkin reacts when she's asked to respond to Newsom's comments.

She FROZE ... and the look on her face ... *CHEF'S KISS*

🚨WATCH: Sen Elisse Slotkin STRUGGLES to respond when confronted with Newsom’s comments about not allowing men in women’s sports —



— ultimately settles on the idea of “letting local the local community figure it out."



They are trapped on this issue, and totally incoherent. pic.twitter.com/KD0nAIvnMy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Western Lensman is spot-on; Democrats are trapped on this issue. They've already proven they are willing to politically die on this trans-hill,l so all they can do is sputter and make fools of themselves when asked about it.

Their platforms are incoherent, inconsistent nonsense. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 9, 2025

Fair point.

She is one that said the president doesn’t want America to be exceptional. What a dolt. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) March 9, 2025

Calling her a dolt is an insult to dolts everywhere.

Nothing like finding yourself on the wrong side of an 80/20 issue. Newsom is working hard to distance himself from Democrats for that 2028 run. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 9, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

FYI, here is how Slotkin really stands on this issue:

She's voted three times against protecting women ... that really says it all, don't you think?

