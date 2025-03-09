LOOK on Her Face! Elise Slotkin FREEZES When Asked About Newsom's Comments on Men in Women's Sports -Vid

Dan Bongino Responds to Media Harassing Him About His FBI Transition with One...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom clearly wants to run for president in 2028 because, like 80% of the country, he has recently broken with his own party and admitted during an interview with Charlie Kirk that it's unfair for men to play women's sport. Who'd have ever thought this would be a controversial statement? But here we are ... 

Want to know how controversial this is? Just watch how Sen. Eise Slotkin reacts when she's asked to respond to Newsom's comments.

She FROZE ... and the look on her face ... *CHEF'S KISS*

Western Lensman is spot-on; Democrats are trapped on this issue. They've already proven they are willing to politically die on this trans-hill,l so all they can do is sputter and make fools of themselves when asked about it.

Fair point.

Calling her a dolt is an insult to dolts everywhere.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

FYI, here is how Slotkin really stands on this issue:

She's voted three times against protecting women ... that really says it all, don't you think?

