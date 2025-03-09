'S**T Person': 'Slava Ukraini' Protesters Learn the HARD Way You Do NOT Mess with JD Vance's Kids (Watch)

What sort of miserable, horrible, disgusting, hate-filled human being torments a three-year-old? Oh, that's right, 'Slava Ukraini' douchebags, that's who. Nothing convinces people to support your movement, like terrifying small children in public.

JD Vance was having none of it:

Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.



I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them… — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 8, 2025

Post continues:

... for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.) It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh*t person.

He's right, you know.

Normal, sane people do not terrorize toddlers.

Or excuse it ... like John Harwood did here:

if you endanger a group of immigrants by telling outrageous lies about them, or withhold intelligence to make it easier for Russia to kill innocent Ukrainians, you're a shittier person https://t.co/BzpwHpAvX7 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 8, 2025

John seriously needs to consider logging out.

They all think a story about Vance balancing speaking with protesters and activists shouting at and scaring his 3 year old daughter is an opportunity to smugly explain why she deserved it. https://t.co/q14KY8vT1h — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 9, 2025

The Left still doesn't get it.

If this happened to a democrat the media would lose their minds.



The DOJ needs to look into the various funding of these groups. Paid protestors. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 8, 2025

This sort of thing never happens to Democrats because people on the Right don't typically torment toddlers while they protest. But yes, if this did somehow magically happen to a Democrat, it would be 'fascist' this and 'Hitler' that. But since it's just Vance ... crickets.

Why would anyone think that harassing a 3 year old girl would be a good way to get people to support their cause?



People are stupid and evil. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 8, 2025

Stupid and evil is putting it nicely.

Here is video of Vance being far kinder than this editor could have been in this situation:

Video of JD Vance talking with pro-Ukrainian protesters that had been shouting at him and his three-year-old daughter.



It is impressive how cool, calm and collected he is trying to defuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/lxDqwv7LJh — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 9, 2025

Nailed it.

