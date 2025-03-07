Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST Days In Our History

True story, when Yevgeny 'Eugene' Vindman won his congressional seat in November it made this editor sick to her stomach. That any district in Virginia would elect such do-nothing Leftist to represent them in the House ... we just don't get it.

Imagine saying the first 45 days under Trump are the worst days in history.

How damn dumb is this guy?

We're being facetious, we know he's really dense.

Watch:

.@RepVindman says he's "hard pressed to think of a worse 45 days" in history.



According to this moron, there's nothing worse than record low illegal border crossings, freeing hostages, securing ~$2T in U.S. investment, pursuing world peace, restoring gov't transparency... pic.twitter.com/i6ZWByigiH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 6, 2025

Civil War.

9/11.

Pearl Harbor.

And this weeble wobble wannabe thinks Trump's first 45 days were worse? What a toad.

I still can’t figure out how this clown won. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) March 6, 2025

We struggle to understand how this dolt won ourselves.

Heh.

The Left has descended into utter madness. — 2VNews (@2VNews) March 6, 2025

Madness.

Dumbness.

All of the above.

You spelled "traitorous criminal" weird. — LibertyLark (@Usetheschwartz_) March 6, 2025

DemLogic on full display — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 6, 2025

He was talking about his personal life — Ron Shimmer (@Golyk) March 6, 2025

At least he's not married to his sister-in-law ... woof.

He's no American. Eugene Vindman was born in Kyiv, in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was part of the Soviet Union at the time of his birth on June 6, 1975. There is only one thing this man cares about. Ukraine. Period. — 🇺🇸 Mouncie 🇺🇸 ☮️ (@Mouncie1) March 6, 2025

And there it is. His name isn't Eugene, it's Yevgeny, and the fact he 'changed' it to run for office tells us everything we need to know.

