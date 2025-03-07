Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST Days In Our History

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

True story, when Yevgeny 'Eugene' Vindman won his congressional seat in November it made this editor sick to her stomach. That any district in Virginia would elect such do-nothing Leftist to represent them in the House ... we just don't get it. 

Imagine saying the first 45 days under Trump are the worst days in history.

How damn dumb is this guy?

We're being facetious, we know he's really dense.

Watch:

Civil War.

9/11.

Pearl Harbor.

And this weeble wobble wannabe thinks Trump's first 45 days were worse? What a toad.

We struggle to understand how this dolt won ourselves.

Heh.

Madness.

Dumbness.

All of the above.

At least he's not married to his sister-in-law ... woof.

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
And there it is. His name isn't Eugene, it's Yevgeny, and the fact he 'changed' it to run for office tells us everything we need to know.

